People Who Are Low-Key Narcissists Usually Say 4 Phrases In Casual Conversation

In some relationships, your intuition is always on high alert and you may even feel uncertainty in your stomach. Are they telling the truth? Am I supposed to feel this way all the time? But when it comes to dating a narcissist, even the smartest people can crumble if they don’t listen to their intuition.

People who are low-key narcissists have a crazy way of hiding from all of our greatest fears and warning signs while in relationships. They’re masters of manipulation and usually find a way to win you back even when you know the best decision is to break up.

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Low-key narcissists often say these phrases in casual conversation:

1. 'I’ve decided to start getting help'

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They might say they’re seeking professional treatment as a means to make you think they'll eventually change, but the reality is that low-key narcissists more than likely aren’t. They’re probably just saying that so you feel sympathy and fool you into believing they’re making an effort to change.

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2. 'I’m not in love with him/her'

Low-key narcissists are just trying to sweep their infidelity under the rug and are setting themselves up to gaslight the other person. It might cause the other individual to think “if they’re cheating on me, it’s because I’m not desirable enough.” This will create insecurities within themselves that will keep them drawn to the other person in fear they won’t find another.

3. 'Let’s be friends'

If you've ended the relationship with a low-key narcissist, this is a casual phrase you'll likely hear because they really just want you to be friends with benefits. Again, after they’ve manipulated you into doubting your self-worth. They know you’ll be vulnerable enough to give in to them time and time again.

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4. 'I’ll make it up to you'

Sadly, low-key narcissists aren’t being cooperative, forgiving, empathetic, or vowing to change. They’re basically saying this to put you back on their good side. As well as to prove that they are making an effort to try when, in actuality, they are just trying to shut you up. This is the ultimate mask. The illusions narcissists want to use to make it seem like they want it to work won’t always fly, especially if you are onto their game.

While these casual phrases from a low-key narcissist are often disbelieved or overlooked, they are super identifiable if you trust your intuition and judgement. Narcissists love putting others in situations where the other person becomes fearful they’re going to lose them.

Low-key narcissists thrive on making themselves seem sought after while wrecking everyone else’s self-esteem around them with no remorse. So remember, if you want to break free from their manipulative hold, you have to break down the door. Make sure to end all communication afterwards and deny them access to you so you don’t fall further into a trap with the potential to lose yourself. Trust your intuition; it’ll never lead you astray.

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