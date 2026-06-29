People Raised With Common Sense Usually Heard 9 Phrases On Repeat Growing Up

My mom is one of the smartest people I know, and she raised me to be just as smart. While she didn’t have control over how intelligent I was, she focused on making sure I had as much common sense as possible.

In many ways, common sense can be more important than simply knowing lots of facts. It helps you adapt to situations and navigate new experiences. One of the most effective ways anyone can raise their kids to develop sound judgment and logical thinking is by speaking in a way that models those fundamental approaches regularly, essentially embedding that kind of thinking in their kids as second nature.

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If someone was raised by parents with common sense, they probably heard these phrases often when they were growing up

1. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is”

Some people worry that this kind of thinking might turn their kid into a skeptic, and that may be true to some extent, but being skeptical is actually beneficial. Kids are just starting to learn about the world, and when they trust it too much, they might run into problems.

Saying this can encourage someone to analyze things more critically. They might practice taking a moment to reflect on their experiences and choices. If the risks seem too great, they might look more closely into their options, which can help them avoid making unfortunate mistakes.

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This phrase also prepares kids for the fact that not everything in life will be perfect, making them less likely to be devastatingly disappointed when something isn’t as good as they first believed it was going to be.

2. “Practice makes perfect”

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Whenever you fail at something, it can be pretty disappointing. Sometimes, it makes you worry that you'll never be able to do things right, leading you to give up even trying. But repeating an action over and over is how your brain develops muscle memory, so if you give up on a new skill too soon, you'll be unlikely to ever succeed at it.

Parents who teach their kids that practice makes perfect teach them resilience. Understanding that you can't be perfect at everything immediately, or probably even at most things ever, is a common-sense way to help your kids grow more confident. Kids with this foundation are less likely to jump to self-doubt as soon as they mess up, because they know that mess-ups are normal.

3. “Worry about yourself”

When you release any worry about what everyone else is doing, you can focus on your life instead. You can learn which parts of your routine are holding you back and make decisions that positively impact you. This helps people feel more secure about their lives, rather than worrying about where they're falling short compared to their friends.

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When you focus on other people’s lives, the comparison trap can feel inescapable, making you feel insecure about your decisions and abilities. By focusing on yourself and what feels right to you, you can avoid getting stuck in a pessimistic, self-destructive mindset.

4. "Don’t stir the pot"

I had to mention the phrase “Don’t stir the pot” because it’s one of my mom’s personal favorites. While raising three adolescent girls, my mom knew she needed to stress the importance of staying out of drama. She taught us that when you gossip, you can get dragged into a conflict you wouldn't otherwise have had to be a part of.

“Stirring the pot” in this context means involving yourself in drama that doesn't concern you and making it worse. Some people might do this by joining in on gossip and assigning blame to someone without knowing their perspective. This can make the situation even worse and cause more conflict.

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If you assign blame to someone without hearing their perspective, it can be understandably hurtful to them. If this leads to a confrontation or the end of a friendship, it will likely cause significant personal stress. Staying out of things that don't involve you is therefore a basic tenet for people with common sense.

5. “You can’t judge a book by its cover”

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Some people like to believe that they don’t care about beauty, but in most cases, that’s probably not true. This isn't because everyone out there is overly concerned with looks, but our brains find attractive things, well, attractive.

The halo effect is a psychological phenomenon that leads us to view attractive people or things more favorably than we otherwise might. We assume they have good traits because our minds like looking at pretty things, and so they look at them with a bias.

Still, people with common sense know that looks can be deceiving. Someone who is outwardly beautiful might not be a good person. Parents who make sure their kids avoid judging people by appearance teach them to focus on someone's true worth, which helps them avoid being tricked by others' physical appearance.

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6. “Think before you speak”

As someone with ADHD, I often find myself saying whatever I'm thinking as soon as a thought pops into my head. The longer I wait before I say something, the more likely I am to forget what I was thinking. The fear of forgetting can sometimes make me say things that I probably should’ve kept to myself.

Parents can help their kids avoid saying things they shouldn’t by reminding them to think before they speak and teaching their kids to stop and consider how their words could affect others. Careful consideration like this can prevent someone from accidentally offending others.

By avoiding misunderstandings, kids avoid unnecessary conflict they didn’t mean to create. Studies have shown that considerate people tend to have higher-quality relationships, so this lesson can also help kids build better friendships.

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7. "Don’t put all your eggs in one basket"

When someone tells you not to put your eggs in one basket, they aren’t talking about an Easter egg hunt. They’re telling you not to rely on only one thing. The phrase advises people to have multiple options so they can have a better chance at creating good outcomes.

Say someone wants to be an actor. Pursuing a career in the creative world can be very difficult. Some parents might advise their kids to have a backup plan in case they aren’t making enough money in that career.

This advice encourages kids to pursue their dreams but still create a plan for their lives in case something doesn’t work out. If one of their options fails, they’re already prepared to move on to the next thing, which can prevent them from getting stuck in bad circumstances when they have nowhere else to go.

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8. “A penny saved is a penny earned”

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Kids don’t usually have a source of income. Because they don’t have money, some parents don’t teach their kids how to manage their finances. It might not seem like a useful skill for their kid's life right now. Still, kids who learn to handle money become more prepared for the adult world.

By teaching them to save, their parents prepare them to do so as adults, helping them avoid major financial issues like overspending or going broke. When we save, we have less money to spend on unnecessary things. Teaching kids to maintain a budget and save for bigger purchases helps them practice prioritizing the things they value most and accept that they can’t buy everything they want.

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9. “Treat others how you want to be treated”

For some, it seems obvious to treat others with respect. However, kids who are raised without common sense don’t always learn this lesson. If they are never taught to share, for example, they can grow up to become pretty selfish.

Parents who tell their kids to treat others as they want to be treated teach them to care about others' feelings. This empathy can carry over into adulthood. When people are empathetic, they often learn to be respectful as well. This can help them have better relationships with their coworkers and bosses, which can improve their careers in the long run.

Following this advice can also improve your personal relationships. When friends see that you consider them, they usually feel more satisfied in the relationship and are less likely to leave.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.