Bride ’Running Out Of Budget’ Posts Huge List Of Very Expensive Items She Needs To 'Borrow' For Her Wedding

Getting married and throwing a wedding is exciting, but it can also be expensive. Many couples want to go all out for the big day, sometimes even taking out loans just to make the event as special as can be.

It's not uncommon to (politely) ask family and friends to contribute to the celebration, but it typically comes in the form of a small donation, gift, or provided service. However, one bride-to-be isn't afraid to ask for what she wants, even if it's a little over the top.

A bride who claimed she was 'running out of budget' posted a huge list asking for expensive items she needed to 'borrow' for her wedding.

Yes, it's as ridiculous as it sounds. A woman reached out on social media less than a month before her wedding to ask for help acquiring some very specific items because she is "running out of budget." She wrote, "Anyone here who can borrow me something or gift it, I would greatly appreciate." Some of the asks are pretty reasonable, like wine glasses, plastic plates, and extra candles, but trust me, it gets worse.

Reddit

The list also included some pretty pricey items, such as throne chairs, unopened wine bottles, and a several-hundred-dollar crafting machine. However, I think she totally lost the plot somewhere around "champagne wall" and "arch and pews." At the end, she even threw in that "Anyone who wants to showcase a talent like singing, dancing, or something special that day too is welcome."

The bride's original post was shared in a Reddit thread, and commenters were shocked and amused.

Many pointed out the lack of preparedness on her part, and the fact that she was asking for a lot of basic decor items that should've already been accounted for. One user wrote, "I'm sorry, but was there any budget at all for the wedding decor? I'm all for a DIY thrifted wedding, that's fine. And if this has been presented as 'yo, looking for wedding stuff to beg/borrow/pay for,' I wouldn't bat an eye. But this comes with all this drama and a strong sense of lack of preparation on their part that shouldn't be anyone else's problem."

They also joked about the fact that she asked for "Table number 11-20," with another user saying, "I mean at least we know she managed to plan ahead enough for table numbers 1-10. Did the size of the wedding double last minute? It seems like she’s only asking for half as much stuff as she apparently has table numbers."

Some other comments called out the more outlandish items she asked for. One said, "Pews? She wants to borrow pews? Let me check in the garage. I could've sworn I saw some last week."

Budgeting is one of the first wedding planning tasks you should complete.

Look, wedding planning is hard. That's why people do it as a career. It's challenging to determine how to allocate money, especially if you've never planned a large event before. This bride would've greatly benefited from planning ahead and budgeting properly according to her expectations and her finances.

HelgaBragina | Shutterstock

In 2025, The Knot reported that the average wedding cost $33,000. Based on gathered data from their Real Weddings Study of nearly 17,000 people, the outlet recommended spending about 9% of your budget on decorations.

Flowers and lighting are easy, relatively inexpensive ways to personalize your wedding. Buy cheaper versions of items where you can, so you have extra to spend on more important things. There's nothing wrong with asking to borrow from family and friends for the celebration, but be mindful about how you do it and what you ask for.

