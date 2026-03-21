Most of us look back at our school experiences and can remember the class clown. They were always the center of attention. Everyone loved their sense of humor and the reactions they got from the teacher and the rest of the classroom. Sometimes, we needed those moments of laughter.

Kids who were the funny ones in their group often grow up to have rarely seen traits that let you know they are more than just comedians. Laughter can be a cover for many emotions. Sometimes, these kids were going through the most at home, and used their humor to cope. Other times, they were just naturally funny people who developed traits that made them stand out in adulthood. If you still keep in touch with the class clown, or you were one yourself, you may recognize these things.

Kids who were the funny one of their group often grow up to have these 11 rarely seen traits

1. They are independent

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The funny kids were never afraid to stand out. Making jokes, whether others were laughing along with them or not, was likely all they cared about. Sometimes, they would stand out in the crowd, but it always seemed like they didn’t mind. They were independent, and their personality traits shone through. It may have seemed like they were hyper-independent.

Hyper-independence means that this person does everything they can to take care of themselves. This person likely didn’t rely on others. They didn’t care if other people were going along with their jokes. They loved to say what was on their mind.

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2. They are natural storytellers

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Growing up, I was always excited to hear what the funny kid had to say. They always had the best stories. Packed with punchlines, they were natural storytellers. Storytelling is good for us, according to psychology. It boosts our self-esteem and can help build confidence.

Listening to someone tell a story increases oxytocin to help you bond with other people. If you felt like the funniest kid in your group had a magnetic pull, it could have been from their natural storyteller trait. They can bring people in with the stories they create.

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3. They are creative

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When the hilarious kid at school told a joke or a story, you were probably left wondering how they came up with what they said. There was a level of creativity there that not everyone had. It was very unique. Creativity looks different for everyone, but this type of person made it look like it came easily. Once their mind gets going, they would take you on an adventure.

Highly creative people come up with new and exciting things. Likely, they were saying things you hadn’t heard anyone else say. These creative individuals carried that trait into their adult lives.

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4. They are sharp

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Sharp as a tack. We’ve heard it said a million times. When you think of the kid who was the funny one in the group, this phrase may come to mind. Being witty was natural for them. Being sharp is a personality trait. Someone whose mind is always moving may maintain a healthier brain as they age.

Personality traits influence our cognition. Someone who is naturally sharp may stay that way forever. It’s not surprising that the funniest kid in school maintained a sharp mind as they grew up.

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5. They are authentic

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Most of us feel a connection to authentic people. It’s almost like they are magnetic. A funny person is likely naturally authentic. They know who they are, and they are proud of it. Their jokes hit differently because you know they came from an honest place. Authentically funny people are naturals at telling jokes. They didn’t need to make low blows or hurt feelings.

"Authentic people live by the motto, What you see is what you get. They tell and live their truth even when it is difficult to do so. Whether it's in person or online, authentic people do not pretend to be someone or something they are not in order to fit in or gain the approval of others," says Kristi Tackett-Newburg, Ph.D., LIMHP, CPC. "Because authentic people have a strong sense of self, they do not perceive criticism as a personal attack and avoid passive-aggressive or manipulative communication styles at all costs. Instead, they are able to objectively evaluate negative and constructive feedback, identify what works, put it into practice, and leave the rest behind without developing hard feelings towards others."

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6. They are objective

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Sometimes, our own perceptions can cloud our decision-making abilities. When someone is objective, they can look at the situation around them with an open mind. With the funny kid in the group, they likely thought outside the box. They had a way to draw everyone in. Their objectivity may have made it easy for them to connect with others around them.

Objectivity is not a personality trait that everyone has. The funny one in the group likely carried this trait into adulthood.

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7. They are confident

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Confidence goes far, especially when you are a kid. The funny kid in the group was never afraid to put themselves out there. They would put themselves out there without caring how others thought of them. Even their body language made it look easy. They had a special aura around them, some may say. This confidence may have felt contagious.

Confidence doesn’t always stick around. Sometimes, life can take its toll on us, and we lose our confidence along the way. If this is a natural trait, it likely sticks through adulthood.

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8. They are loyal

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While the funny kid in class likely made friends with everyone, they often stayed loyal to a certain group. If you were part of it, you got to hear all of their jokes before the rest of the classroom did. They likely put their friends first. This person was likely consistent in their behavior, showing up for their friends when it mattered most. It’s a special trait.

Loyal friends stand by their group through thick and thin. If you had this bond with the funny kid in your group, you knew you were special. These people are typically committed to their friendships.

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9. They are self-aware

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Are you self-aware? It’s not always easy to view the full picture of yourself. Sometimes, self-awareness turns into self-criticism. The funny kid in the group seemed aware of who they were. It went along with their confidence. Self-awareness came naturally to them. It helped them through school and into adulthood.

Being self-aware means you see yourself for who you are. Through the good and the bad. This trait likely helped them move through life.

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10. They are sensitive

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The funny kid in the group may have been sensitive and didn’t want to show it. Sometimes, we can hide our feelings behind humor. I know I am guilty of doing this. It’s a coping mechanism some of us take on. However, being sensitive is not a bad thing. In fact, it can be a powerful trait that makes us well-rounded.

Sensitivity allows us to feel compassion towards other people. When someone has a strong sensitivity that they may try to cover up with jokes, they can connect deeply with others because they are conscious of others' emotions.

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11. They are adaptable

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Highly adaptable people can fit into any mold. The class clown was likely one of those people. They found a way to fit in with just about everyone. They had an easy time blending in with any group, likely because their humor made them likable. Adaptable people make everyday life easier on themselves. They can fit just about any mold.

"Adaptability is the ability to adjust oneself in order to function effectively in different or shifting situations. It has cognitive, emotional, and behavioral components, and can be measured with items such as 'I am able to think through a number of possible options to assist me in a new situation' and 'When uncertainty arises, I am able to minimize frustration or irritation so I can deal with it best,'" says Jamie Gruman, Ph.D. "Research has shown that adaptability is associated with academic outcomes such as school enjoyment and career success, and the flexibility associated with adaptability promotes psychological health."

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.