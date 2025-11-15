It’s no secret that our parents shape who we are as individuals. While, of course, there are opportunities for us to make our own paths, we inherit our first habits from the people who raise us. If we are constantly around adults who take good care of themselves when we are children, there is a good chance we will take those lessons into our adult lives.

Growing up with parents who prioritized their physical, emotional, and mental health has a positive influence. “Countless studies and extensive clinical research have found links between your parents' behavior during childhood and how you act as an adult. If your mother was constantly juggling multiple jobs, you're likely to suffer from stress. If your parents set high expectations for you, you are more likely to perform better in school,” says Allana Akhtar for Business Insider. If they had healthy habits, you likely inherited them and are better off than just about everyone else.

If your parents had these 11 habits, you're probably healthier than just about everyone else

1. They encouraged physical activity

BGStock72 via Canva

Growing up and still to this day, my dad has always been big into working out. When I was in high school, we started going to the gym together. Now, I still go to the gym, and fitness is something my dad and I connect on. Not only did he instill the importance of a good workout, but it also became something we could bond over.

Parents who are good at teaching their children the importance of physical activity help them become more fit adults. They grew up watching their parents go to the gym or take long walks. Maybe your mom even did one of those workout videos when you got home from school. No matter what they were doing, if they had a habit of moving their body, you likely do, too. Making you healthier than just about everyone else because it has been part of your life for as long as you can remember.

2. They cooked healthy meals

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Whether we want to admit it or not, fast food is fun. All of us have memories of playing in those gross playgrounds inside a McDonald's. While it was a fun treat to go to a fast food joint, most parents believed in balance, and I know mine did. For the most part, they made dinner at home, which always included some sort of vegetable. It’s something I took with me into adulthood.

“Research conducted over the past two decades suggests that parents are strong influencers of children’s eating behaviors, and much of this influence comes through modelling. Modelling influences how well children are able to eat until satiation and then stop, rather than eating until the portion of food is gone or eating until the parent tells them they have had enough,” says the University of Utah Health. “The amount of fruit and vegetables children eat is associated with that of their parents, and similarly, the frequency of fast food, desserts, and soda a child consumes is associated with the parent’s diet, particularly the mother’s diet. Further, when children observe a parent eat when they are bored, or emotional, children are more likely to adopt these behaviors.”

3. They always talked about their feelings

kali9 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Good communication starts at home. If you grew up in a home where sharing your feelings was not only an option but encouraged, you likely ended up being healthier than just about everyone else. Being able to talk through your concerns helps you avoid future conflicts. These parents knew that kids learn best from watching their parents, so they were always sure to share their feelings to show how important it is to have honest conversations.

Many people struggle to tell others how they feel. Whether it’s because they’re afraid of rejection or struggle to be vulnerable, it can be hard to let people in. Those who grew up in a home with others who shared their thoughts, feelings, and concerns likely go into adulthood with those same skills.

4. They respected boundaries

SDI Productions from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Going hand in hand with talking about their feelings is respecting boundaries. Maybe it was as small as knocking on your bedroom door before they walked in. Sometimes, it may be more complex, such as keeping things you've discussed with them private. Boundaries make a big difference in the lives of their children.

When the children become adults, they will quickly learn how big a difference boundaries make. Healthy boundaries are key to any relationship. Since your parents taught you that at such a young age, you will go into your adult relationships with clear boundaries, and you will respect the boundaries others make for you.

5. They were honest

Andy Dean Photography via Canva

Having honest parents is important. Some believe everything their child does is perfect. This can leave them with a sense of entitlement as they grow older. Unfortunately, you’ll be able to tell if someone was raised without overly honest parents. Their view of the world will be different.

Children who were raised in an honest household grow up to execute that same habit into their adult lives. When these parents were implementing their honesty, it was never meant to be derogatory. It was also delivered in a clear, calm, and meaningful way. They were taught the importance of telling the truth no matter what. They’ll take that valuable lesson into their adult lives.

6. They prioritized sleep

Anastasiya Vragova from Pexels via Canva

Good sleep hygiene is so important. We can get caught up in staying up late and waking up too early to try to be as productive as possible. We can’t actually be that productive when we are neglecting our needs. Parents who set firm bedtimes not only for their children but for themselves taught an important lesson: sleep comes before work.

Sleep is needed for our health, and these parents knew it. “Sleep is as important for good health as diet and exercise. Good sleep improves your brain performance, mood, and health,” says the NIH’s News in Health. “Not getting enough quality sleep regularly raises the risk of many diseases and disorders. These range from heart disease and stroke to obesity and dementia.”

7. They had good hygiene

Rido via Canva

Growing up, we mirrored our parents. Whatever they did, we wanted to do. When parents had a healthy hygiene routine, we likely followed their lead. It’s something that stays with us through our adult years. Making sure we take care of our teeth and skin, parents who had great, healthy habits taught us the ropes.

It could be as simple as brushing our teeth alongside them. Maybe you had the same favorite scent as your mom, and you swapped body wash to find the best one on the market. Whatever they did to get you involved in a hygiene routine went far. Kids who watched their parents take care of their hygiene likely follow suit and are healthier than just about everyone else.

8. They went outside instead of being glued to the TV

freemixer from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Let’s face it, sometimes our parents stuck us in front of the TV so they could get something done. They deserved to do that. Kids can be annoying and distracting, to be honest. However, these are parents who utilized screen time when it made sense, but modeled getting outside and doing things in the real world.

If you grew up with parents who were always looking for fun things to do on the weekends, you likely don’t require much screentime. Their habit of doing things instead of rotting on the couch leaves their children with a desire to get out and see the world. This hobby can make their adult children healthier than just about everyone else.

9. They were always drinking water

BraunS from Getty Images Signature via Canva

I grew up in a family that drank soda. Did anyone else? However, my parents always reassured me that while I could have some fun drinks as a treat, I had to prioritize my water intake. Parents who made sure their children were always hydrated likely did so because they valued the habit themselves.

Parents who prioritized their hydration taught their children to do the same in their adult lives. “Just like brushing your teeth or making coffee, hydration should become a part of your daily routine. Make it a habit to drink water at certain times of the day—after breakfast, before lunch, and before bed. This way, you’re not scrambling to get in those vital sips when your day is already packed with a million things,” says Nisha More for Shinewater.

10. They took care of their mental health

filadendron from Getty Images Signature

Mental health was not always taken seriously by our parents’ generation. Depending on how they grew up, they may have been told that showing emotions and taking care of their mental health made them weak. For those who chose to pave their own path and put effort into things like therapy and other healthy habits, they positively showed their children a valuable lesson.

“Listen to your child and respect their feelings. Let them know that it is okay to feel angry or sad, and that it is important to talk about our feelings. Keep communication open, and let your child know they can come to you to talk about whatever they want. Or if they don’t feel comfortable talking about something with you, that they can find someone else to talk to,” says Cornell’s Community Education Blog. Parents who had this healthy habit passed it on to their children.

11. They avoided fighting in front of you

PIKSEL from Getty Images via Canva

Our parents are human. They likely had several disagreements. If they had a complicated relationship, they were in the habit of keeping it private between themselves. They never wanted to impact your feelings by fighting in front of you. If they were able to communicate through their issues instead of lashing out, they were hopeful they would pass that healthy habit down to you.

“Based on his experience, John Gottman, Ph.D., believes parents shouldn’t argue within earshot of their children. Among other evidence as to why that’s important, Gottman cites research from Notre Dame University psychologist E. Mark Cummings. One of Cummings’ studies on the subject of arguing — and he’s done many — found that kindergartners whose parents had harsh and frequent fights were more likely to struggle with depression, anxiety and behavior issues by the time they were in seventh grade,” says Nancy Schatz Alton for Parent Map. By practicing this healthy habit, they made you healthier than nearly everyone else.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.