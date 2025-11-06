If you heard these 11 phrases growing up, your parents truly loved you from the depths of their souls

Not everyone is fortunate enough to grow up in a home full of clear signs of love and care. It could be because a person's parents didn't grow up in a nurturing environment themselves that they were neglected themselves as children. But if you are someone who heard several specific phrases when you were growing up, your parents truly loved you from the depths of their souls, and they made sure that you knew it.

These phrases may have sometimes felt like your parents were trying to suffocate you, but as you get older and experience more of life, you've likely grown to appreciate how much care those words imparted. A parent's love doesn't have to show up in grand gestures, after all, but may often be offered through quiet reassurances whispered when you need it the most.

1. 'I'm proud of you no matter what'

Growing up, many kids feel pressure to meet their parents' standards and make them proud. If your parents made you feel at ease with this phrase, then they truly loved you. Knowing that you could exist without conditions and that grades or performance aren't tied to pride feels like a weight off your chest.

This sort of pride is an anchor in adulthood. They taught you to celebrate your growth and achievements rather than carefully examine them and rank how well you really did.

2. 'You can always talk to me'

If your parents encouraged you to talk to them about anything, then they probably loved you very deeply. One of the biggest things growing up that helps foster a healthy relationship with your parents — and even with yourself —is the ability to talk to them about your problems or even just mundane things. When you have that sort of safe space with them, you learn to become vulnerable and willing to communicate about any of life's problems.

Parents who welcome communication with open arms help develop children who later on in life are also great at communication at school, work, or even with loved ones. It leads them on a path of success to express their emotions and resolve conflicts. When kids learn to actively listen and manage their emotions by talking through them, a foundation is set for emotional regulation throughout their entire lives.

3. 'Take your time'

Parents who deeply loved their children growing up would never want them to rush through anything and would rather they focus on doing a good job by taking their time. Taking the time to complete tasks, or even schoolwork, allows this child to focus solely on their work and not feel the urge to finish just for the sake of finishing. Being granted permission to move according to your own rhythm is what truly fosters productivity.

Slowing down and focusing on what you're doing can help you feel more fulfilled and proud of the progress you've made. Rushing can lead to mistakes and even stress, which ultimately doesn't benefit anyone.

4. 'It's okay to cry'

Letting a child know that they should feel comfortable expressing their emotions shows that their parents truly love them. A big struggle for many grown adults is that they are afraid to show how they're truly feeling because they were taught that crying should be something done in private.

Allowing someone to cry in the presence of others shows them that their true feelings should never be hidden away. A good cry can even be cathartic, and this has been scientifically proven. Crying can serve as a mechanism to release stress and even emotional pain, and it has also been found to increase empathy.

5. 'I love watching you be yourself'

Allowing a child to grow into their true skin, rather than imposing a mold on them, is a sign that their parents deeply loved them. When you're able to be yourself without having the guilt or shame of someone disapproving, especially your parents, you can discover exactly the type of person you want to become in the future.

Many children may be forced to like what their parents like, and this can not only lead to unhappiness but sometimes even resentment, creating a toxic relationship with their family. Dimming someone's light can also make them question their worth and identity, leaving scars that can last into adulthood.

6. 'You don't have to be strong all the time'

Parents who truly love their child teach them it's okay to break down sometimes, and teach them that softness is strength, too. Allowing your child to let down their barrier from time to time is a sign that you really love them and their well-being. When you are taught always to be strong growing up, it can lead to the suppression of emotions.

Being a strong person doesn't mean that you're unshakeable. "If someone has embraced their weaknesses and feels free, they can illuminate that journey for someone else one day," Dr. Itai Ivtzan says. "It is tempting to be strong, but building a dam will not offer a long-term solution."

7. 'I'll always be by your side'

Knowing that your parents are always by your side, no matter what path you take in life or what decision you make, can be just the proper support to help you get through it, and it shows just how deep their love runs for you. This promise builds courage, and it pushes you to take risks to chase what you really want.

When a child knows their parents will stand beside them through their successes and losses, they are reminded that love shouldn't disappear when things get rough. A great lesson that they can apply to any aspect of their life.

8. 'It's okay to start over'

Parents who let their child know that it's never the end of the world when they have to start something over have shown that they genuinely love and support them. Everyone is bound to make mistakes, and this phrase shows resilience instead of fear.

Parents who normalize starting over are teaching their children to be open to learning from their mistakes and using them as opportunities to keep pushing forward. Failure brings on a growth mindset and offers people the chance to see opportunities in new paths.

9. 'Your opinion matters'

Children are often waved off when they want to give their parents their input on a topic or situation, but when their parents actually listen to what they have to say, it shows they really love them. This phrase teaches you never to be afraid to speak your mind and offer your two cents, and it also helps a child become more confident.

This phrase stays with you as you grow up, and you're reminded of it when you hesitate to speak up. Not being afraid to state your boundaries firmly or express your beliefs without fear of rejection is the kind of emotional grounding you need to stay true to yourself.

10. 'I trust you'

When a parent fully trusts their child and makes it known, it builds a strong foundation for the relationship and further shows how deeply they are loved. A parent's way of telling their child that they believe they are capable and smart is by letting them make their own decisions and handle their responsibilities. Not only does this later on help you trust yourself in adulthood, but this belief also becomes the root of your self-confidence.

A study published in Nature Human Behavior found that when adults express their trust in young children, it encourages them to act more honestly. Even at a young age, kids understand the value of trust and respond to it with integrity, which can strengthen moral development.

11. 'You don't have to earn my love'

A parent who fully loves their child will always let them know that affection should never be a reward earned through perfect behavior or success; their love is always unconditional. When you grow up knowing that love shouldn't be conditional, you learn to accept yourself fully and extend that grace to others.

When a child feels loved without judgment and secure in that love, they begin to thrive in multiple aspects of their life. If you grow up with conditional love, you may begin to constantly seek approval in your adulthood.

"There is one consistent approach that a parent can have in raising their child that leads to resilience, self-confidence, initiative and the capacity to love. That approach is to love them unconditionally," said Dr. Elena Lister and Dr. Michael Schwartzman.

Doreen Albuerne is a writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism who covers relationships, mental health, and lifestyle topics.