The Real Reason People Go To The Gym Has Nothing To Do With Health, According To New Study

Ah, the gym. You either love it or really hate it. Regardless of your allegiance, when you’re in the gym and see other members, do you ever wonder what their personal goals are? Why do they show up every day? Or better yet, why are you there? For years, we’ve been told that the key motivation for exercising is health: improving longevity, boosting heart function, and reducing the risk of diseases.

However, a new study from Tel Aviv University found that vanity might actually be the driving force for many when it comes to hitting the gym. By analyzing unfiltered Reddit conversations, researchers concluded that people’s true motivations for exercising often had nothing to do with physical or mental health, and more to do with their desire to look good.

When it comes to why people start working out, the study found that the top reason was to improve physical appearance, with 24% of comments on Reddit focused on this goal. Many Reddit users discussed wanting six-pack abs, a toned physique, or simply to look better in the mirror — and we don’t blame them, who doesn’t want a good ole six-pack?

Physical and mental health motivations came in second and third, with 19% and 17% of comments respectively. These results shed light on how vanity often trumps health as the initial motivator for people to get active, even though they may later realize the many benefits exercise brings to their overall well-being.

This difference between what people say they want versus what they actually prioritize is important for understanding how to motivate individuals to engage in fitness. Professor Yftach Gepner, who was involved in the study, explained that people might claim health benefits are their primary reason for working out, but in reality, that’s a lie. It's the physical appearance that drives people towards their goal. Knowing this can be used as a great motivator when trying to encourage more people to exercise regularly and stick with it long-term.

When it comes to working out, consistency is more important than motivation.

Let's be real. We've all experienced the motivation to prioritize exercise, regardless of the reason, but following through is the problem. All you have to do is compare how crowded a gym is in January compared to February.

While starting a fitness routine might be driven by the desire to look good, the study revealed that sticking with it relies more on consistency and discipline than on motivation. According to the analysis of Reddit comments, 30% of users emphasized the importance of building habits when it comes to maintaining an exercise routine. This highlights that motivation, which can be fleeting and driven by emotions, is less reliable than forming a consistent habit.

That's easier said than done, however. Reddit users affiliated with the study came together and agreed that actually sticking to an exercise routine required setting concrete goals, choosing enjoyable activities, and finding ways to make fitness a part of their daily lives. In fact, many participants noted that their motivation fluctuated, as expected, and the only way they were able to continue exercising was through habit. One Reddit user put it simply: "Motivation depends on emotions which are unstable. Discipline is the ability to maintain a habit even when the motivation isn’t there."

Transforming your motivation into a healthy exercise habit that sticks is unique to each individual.

Advice abounds on the subject of how to actually stick to fitness goals. Advice covers everything from partnering up with a gym buddy to choosing the right playlist. The reality is, however, that every person is different and what works for one may not work for all. Bummer, right?

Yes, but it doesn't have to be. Okay, so for one person, having a gym buddy might work, and for another, creating a reward system might be the key. However, one thing all experts seem to agree on is that how you set your goals is where true success lies.

Jodi Fleeman, a trainer at the Bob Sierra Family YMCA, told ABCNews Tampa Bay that when it comes to fitness success, “Create one micro-habit and then just build from there.” Basically, set yourself up for success instead of failure. What's a goal you know you can achieve? If you're just starting out, commit to two trips to the gym in a week, and more important than that, choose an activity you know you will love.

In the end, the study confirmed what many fitness experts have known for years: The most successful exercise routine isn’t necessarily the one that’s scientifically optimal, but the one that you’ll actually stick with. If you love to dance, do that. If throwing heavy weights sounds fun, take a weightlifting class. Don't mindlessly get on the treadmill if that sounds like torture because you won't EVER want to go back.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.