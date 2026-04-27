Every generation has a new standard of what it means to be a good parent, and discipline style part of that. For older generations, physical punishment was a regular occurrence, while Millennials and Gen Z faced more isolation-based consequences like time-outs, detention and grounding.

For some kids, it felt like they were constantly grounded or in school detention, locked away from their friends and peers. Without the adequate support from parents when addressing misbehavior, these punishments can do a lot of harm. Rather than learning lessons and gaining social-emotional skills, the effects of being grounded repeatedly can stay with a kid into adulthood.

If you were constantly grounded as a kid, you're likely still dealing with 11 tough issues as an adult

1. Setting and enforcing appropriate boundaries

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Often grappling with their own sense of autonomy in adulthood, children who were grounded a lot by their parents early in life tend to resort towards overly controlling or permissive tendencies later in life. Those who had parents who micromanaged their children’s lives often relied on constant punishments like grounding, even for misunderstandings that open communication could solve.

Not only do these kids feel less respected and autonomous growing up, they struggle to set the boundaries their parents constantly crossed later in life. If this is resonant for you, it's highly likely you don't even know where to start with reasonable boundaries. People tell you that you hold on too tightly or maybe that you let people walk all over you.

Deep inside, it's likely because of the isolation you experienced in being grounded again and again, isolated from your family and/or your friends, that you do what feels best in the moment to protect yourself from being hurt again. Unfortunately, neither of these approaches are going to solve a problem that started when you were small.

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2. Resentment toward your parents

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According to a study reported in the Child Development Perspectives journal, an adult child’s effective and cooperative socialization is sparked by the security and positivity of their relationship with their parents. Without open communication, basic respect and empathy, these children fail to learn some of the essential social and emotional skills that inform their adult relationships and general wellbeing.

While punishments like grounding might seem like productive measures against a child’s misbehavior, it’s more often than not a means for a parent to mediate their own uncomfortable emotions. Think about it, isolating your child at home ensures they can be controlled, watched over, and “taught a lesson”, but not about life.

But that lesson is just about straying from your parents' expectations. It doesn't teach any other skills or lessons, as isolation without actual parental input which likely means you haven't learned how to make repair or heal, emotionally. No wonder you're holding so much resentment toward your parents!

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3. Balancing connection with independence

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Without the healthy teaching moments and the honest conversations necessary for helping kids maintain connection with others, you probably struggle to balance connection with independence. This isn't a huge surprise, considering you were isolate from people you cared about any time something went wrong.

That's because kids who are grounded constantly aren’t given the chance to craft their decision-making skills or speak through their difficult emotions in the face of their mistakes. Their parents may have been doing the best they knew how, but that doesn't undo the harm.

The key to embracing your independence and autonomy in adulthood, even if you weren’t granted moments to craft it in your childhood, is a reclamation of your value, like psychologist Jeffrey Bernstein explains. Find ways to invest in your own growth, whether that be through therapy, journaling, or getting out of your comfort zone with vulnerability in your current relationships.

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4. Mistrust of authority

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Childhood trauma can also spark a kind of “rebel behavior” amongst adult children that didn’t feel respected, heard, or valued by their parents growing up, according to the Newport Institute. Being constantly grounded likely meant you had a need that wasn't being addressed effectively by adults. Instead of meeting the need, they simply flexed their authority over you.

With that in mind, it's no surprise you don't trust authority. Whether it’s the stress, anxiety, or depression associated with childhood resentment or unmet needs, it can be hard for people who felt like they were always in trouble to cede any power to others.

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5. Debilitating indecision

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Considering the tendency for parents to ground their kids instead of helping them make better choices in the future, it's no surprise these kids become indecisive adults.

According to family psychologist John Rosemond in his book, The Well-Behaved Child, reward and punishment parenting styles hardly ever address the root of a child’s misbehavior, although it might temporarily help them mediate conflicts. In the long run, these children only learn to be mistrusting of their parents, which, at that stage of development, teaches them to be mistrustful of themselves.

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6. Low self-esteem

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While a reliance on a punishment like grounding might seem relatively benign, the root of the issue lies in a parent’s emotional disconnection, and likely their assumption that their kids is bad or somehow "broken". Instead of opting for moments of connection and honest communication, grounding places an emphasis on a child’s misbehavior with avoidance and isolation, leaving the root cause of a child’s behavior unaddressed.

This kind of avoidance and disconnect can lead kids who feel like they're constantly guarded to see their parents as a source of stress rather than support. Their unmet needs and unresolved resentment continues to follow them into adulthood, as does the message that they're somehow only worth punishment.

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7. Discomfort with structure and discipline for your own kids

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When you're constantly grounded or put in time-outs, you aren’t given the opportunity to learn how to emotionally connect and support your own kids, especially when they're making bad choices or misbehaving. Without a healthy model for discipline, you may find yourself struggling to find the right balance of consequences vs. compassion.

This kind of generational resentment and trauma can be easily carried through adult children starting their own families, sometimes causing new young parents to repeat the same mistakes as their parents out of pure necessity and a lack of knowledge.

Fortunately, there are a lot of really excellent parenting resources, books and even online communities these days that can help. Child development and psychology researchers have spent decades on long-term studies focusing on which parenting styles actually work to help misbehavior without compromising a child's self-esteem or development.

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8. Impulsivity and reactivity

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If you were consistently grounded, isolated or given time-outs as a kid, you may struggle with reactivity and impulsive behavior as an adult. It's no surprise, after all, isolation

Like a study published by the University of Michigan argues, many adult children grappling with unresolved childhood trauma or unmet needs from early in life tend to be more impulsive.

Their inability to process new information and uncomfortable emotions — usually from a lack of teachable moments during childhood — makes impulse control much more difficult, especially in high-pressure or overly emotional scenarios.

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9. Emotional connection with other adults

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Supervising author, psychiatrist Carly Snyder, argues that a fear of emotional intimacy in adults is often sparked early in life, as a result of disconnected parents or unmet emotional needs in childhood. Of course, using grounding as a punishment isn’t typically the sole cause of this anxiety, but rather a bigger picture of emotional neglect or isolation that a child’s unaddressed emotions or misbehavior sparks.

Often forced to people-please to protect themselves from this type of isolation, this fear of intimacy and vulnerability in adult children is often one of the subtle traits of adult who got grounded a lot as kids. They actively work to hide their uncomfortable emotions or perceived mistakes, even into adulthood, as a knee-jerk reaction to their unresolved childhood trauma or toxic relationship with their parents.

Without that sort of vulnerability, healthy emotional intimacy between adults can be incredibly challenging.

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10. Pressure to prove yourself as worthy of love or respect

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Motivated by external validation and perfectionism as a result of their anxiety over isolation-based punishment early in life, many adult children feel pressured to prove their worth in their adult relationships and connections. They may also need to overcome an assumption that they are bad or broken, which they may have learned from years of time-outs, gounding or dentention at school.

A defense mechanism against abandonment or judgment, this pressure often sabotages healthy relationships. After all, adults who feel secure, emotionally, don't need to force proving their worth. Instead, they work to earn trust through honesty and showing up consistently for their partner.

Being secure in your identity and self-worth helps people earn trust, as they have worked through any issues that may otherwise hold them back from consistent, loving partnership. That's why it's so crucial for adults to do the work of healing these wounds and finding authentic sources of self-esteem. Then they can show up and be fully present as adults.

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11. A seemingly endless need for external validation

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Adults who were constantly getting in trouble when they were kids often crave approval and validation. After all, they spent a lot of time being told they were bad, and when they get a taste of someone thinking they're good at something or worthy of love, it's a wonderful feeling.

Compliments and emotional support are wonderful for everyone, but when you got almost none of it as a kid, it feels like a profound need is finally being met. Unfortunately, they often believe their worth is ingrained in transactional interactions, where social connection and misguided love can feed into their self-esteem. Once that validation spark is lit, it can feel almost impossible to get enough.

Of course, not every parent who relies on punishments like grounding are malicious, but it’s important to recognize how controlling mechanisms or forced isolation in response to a child’s misbehavior can spark resentment that’s just as negatively impactful as general neglect or emotional invalidation.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.