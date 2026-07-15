Adults Who Trust Their Parents More Than They Trust Themselves Usually Grew Up Hearing 9 Controlling Phrases

Parents influence far more than a kid's behavior. They also help shape the way children eventually speak to themselves as adults. Most parents want what's best for their children, and even controlling their kids can come from love or a desire to protect rather than harm.

Still, when children repeatedly hear messages that minimize their judgment or discourage independence, they may slowly begin believing that other people's opinions matter more than their own. As adults, that can show up as constantly seeking approval or second-guessing decisions. The good news is that these patterns aren't permanent. Once you recognize where they came from, it's much easier to replace them with healthier beliefs.

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Controlling phrases adults who trust their parents over themselves grew up hearing:

1. 'Because I said so'

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Every parent gets tired of explaining things sometimes, but when "Because I said so" becomes the default response, children stop learning why certain rules exist. Instead, they learn that questioning authority isn't welcome. Over time, many begin believing that their own thoughts or opinions aren't important. They may stop asking questions altogether, not because they no longer have them, but because they've learned those questions probably won't be welcomed.

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As adults, they may automatically assume someone older or more experienced must always know better, even when their own instincts are perfectly reasonable. Healthy guidance explains limits while still encouraging children to think for themselves.

Kids don't need an explanation for every single rule, but giving them age-appropriate reasons whenever possible helps them develop confidence and healthy decision-making skills.

2. 'You don't know what's best for you'

Children obviously don't have the life experience adults do. Still, there's a difference between offering guidance and repeatedly communicating that a child's judgment can't be trusted. When kids constantly hear that they don't know what's best for themselves, they often stop practicing decision-making altogether. Instead of learning to weigh options and think through consequences, they learn to wait for someone else to tell them what to do.

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Years later, choosing a career, ending a relationship, moving to a new city, or making everyday decisions can feel overwhelming because they've never fully learned to trust their own judgment. Even small choices can feel unusually stressful because they're afraid of getting them wrong.

Confidence can only grow through making choices. That includes making the occasional mistake, because every decision teaches something valuable about what works and what doesn't.

3. 'You'll understand when you're older'

The problem comes when this phrase is used to dismiss every question instead of encouraging curiosity. Sometimes children truly aren't old enough to grasp complicated situations. Children naturally want to understand the world around them. Asking questions is one of the primary ways they learn while making sense of new experiences and building confidence in their own thinking.

If they're consistently told their thoughts aren't worth discussing until they're older, they may begin believing their perspective has little value. As adults, they start to hesitate to speak up because they assume everyone else understands more than they do. They may stay quiet in conversations even when they have thoughtful ideas to contribute.

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Whenever possible, offering an age-appropriate explanation instead of shutting the conversation down teaches children that curiosity is something to nurture, not something to discourage.

4. 'Let me do it. You'll mess it up'

Watching children struggle can be frustrating, especially when you're short on time. It's usually faster to tie the shoes and fix the homework, but constantly stepping in sends an unintended message. Instead of learning how to figure things kids learn to become dependent on their parents for everything.

Eventually, they may avoid challenges altogether because mistakes feel like proof they aren't capable. They may become hesitant to try new things because they expect to fail before they've even started. Learning through trial and error builds far more confidence than never being allowed to try. While it's tempting to step in, giving children room to struggle a little (while knowing support is available if they truly need it) is one of the best ways to help them become capable adults.

5. 'I know you better than you know yourself'

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Parents know their children extremely well. They notice weaknesses and strengths children haven't recognized yet. However, repeatedly insisting you know someone better than they know themselves can quietly undermine their developing identity.

Children need room to discover their own interests and values. Part of growing up is figuring out who you are, and that process naturally involves trying different things and sometimes changing your mind. Adults who heard this phrase struggle to separate what they genuinely want from what they were taught they should want.

They may spend years pursuing goals that make other people happy before asking themselves what actually feels meaningful to them. Developing self-trust requires believing your own inner voice deserves attention. Supportive parents can offer guidance while still making space for their children to discover who they are becoming.

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6. 'Don't embarrass me'

Many parents care about teaching good manners and respectful behavior. The problem is that when protecting the parent's image becomes the focus, children may begin to believe their role is managing other people's emotions rather than expressing themselves authentically.

They become highly aware of how they're perceived. Instead of simply being themselves, they start monitoring everything they say and do to avoid upsetting or disappointing someone else. As adults, this looks like people-pleasing or perfectionism.

Teaching children how to behave respectfully is important, but it's equally important that they know their worth isn't based solely on how they make someone else look.

7. 'You'll fail if you don't listen to me'

Advice from parents can be incredibly valuable, but guidance needs to be delivered through encouragement. Children who repeatedly hear that success depends entirely on following someone else's instructions often become afraid to think independently.

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As adults, they may constantly seek permission before making even relatively small decisions. They may ask multiple people for reassurance because making choices on their own feels uncomfortable. Every choice feels risky because they've learned that trusting themselves leads to failure.

Real confidence grows when people are allowed to make decisions and learn from both successes and mistakes. Parents don't have to let children make every mistake, but allowing age-appropriate independence helps build the confidence they'll rely on later in life.

8. 'I only criticize you because I care'

Constructive feedback helps children grow. Constant criticism does something very different. When criticism is repeatedly framed as love, children may come to accept harsh treatment as normal. They may even start believing that people who truly care about them are supposed to point out everything they're doing wrong. They also learn to become their own toughest critic.

Even after accomplishing something meaningful, their inner voice quickly searches for flaws because that's the pattern they learned growing up. Instead of celebrating progress, they immediately focus on what could have been better. Supportive parenting balances correction with encouragement.

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Children need both accountability and reassurance to develop healthy self-esteem. Knowing that you're loved even when you make mistakes creates a much stronger foundation for growth than constant criticism ever could.

9. 'You'll always need me'

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Parents naturally want to stay connected to their children. Dependency is not the same as being connected, however. Repeatedly suggesting they'll always need parental guidance can make independence feel unsafe or even disloyal. Some adults continue calling their parents before making nearly every decision not because they lack intelligence, but because they never learned to believe their own judgment was enough.

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Having supportive parents is a wonderful thing, but support is healthiest when it builds confidence instead of dependence. The healthiest parent-child relationships don't create lifelong dependence. They create adults who know support is available while also trusting themselves to navigate life on their own. Parents can remain an important source of wisdom while still encouraging their children to make decisions and solve problems.

Growing up hearing controlling phrases doesn't guarantee someone will struggle with self-trust forever. The encouraging news is that self-trust can be rebuilt at any age. Every time you make a decision without seeking unnecessary approval by listening to your own intuition or remind yourself that mistakes are part of learning, you strengthen a skill that may never have been fully developed growing up.

MeShanda Deason is a writer with a BFA in Creative Writing from Stephen F. Austin State University and minors in Business Communication and Literature who covers storytelling, culture, identity, and human connection across editorial, journalism, and marketing spaces.