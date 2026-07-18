Kids Who Grew Up With 8 Simple Things Were Actually Way More Privileged Than Most People Realize

We often condemn privileges that people have today, often out of envy or fear. But kids who grew up in these situations were set up for success.

The quality time they spent with their parents, as well as all the lessons they learned along the way, it's unfortunate that not every child got to experience this upbringing. And while these things seem quite simple to many, kids with this kind of childhood actually grew up more privileged than most people realize.

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Simple things kids had growing up that were actually more privileged than we realize

1. Free time to play

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Many wealthy families outsource their labor so that when they have actual free time, they don't have to spend it worrying about household labor or lawn work. When they have free time, they get to choose how to spend it, whether that's with their kids at home or indulging in a hobby.

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For kids, that meant having their parents around more often, but it also meant they didn't have to spend all their time doing chores around the house. They could do their homework after school instead of worrying about babysitting siblings. They could play outside and have fun with their friends, without worrying about obligations.

2. Not having to worry about adult issues

Children in privileged homes often had the luxury of avoiding things like adult decisions or finances. They could be kids, and that in itself, as well as the innocence and play that comes with it, is a luxury we don't always acknowledge.

Sometimes, letting kids take the lead and have some independence can be healthy, but they shouldn't have to take on the anxiety of worrying about money or their parents' relationships. So, regardless of family income or their parents' bank accounts, the most privileged kids are the ones who were protected from unnecessary stress and worry.

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3. Tutors and mentors

The most privileged kids didn't just have space to do their homework without distractions, they also had the resources to be bad at things and learn with a little extra help. Whether it was a school with a lot of funding or a tutor their parents hired, these are the kids who are able to truly thrive in the school system.

Especially for kids who are already struggling or behind for one reason or another, tutoring can help them catch up. But not every family has the resources to hire a tutor for their kids or the knowledge to help with homework themselves. That's why it's truly a luxury.

The kids with the resources to get help are set up to succeed, but the ones in less fortunate situations often remain behind for their entire educational careers, and sometimes, for their entire lives.

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4. Family dinners

From better academic achievement to closer family bonds, and even healthier general well-being, kids who have regular family dinners at home are set up for success. Unfortunately, not every family has the privilege of time to spend at home during dinner.

When their parents are working long hours, so many kids end up fending for themselves or eating in the living room to make do. It's one of the things we don't always realize was a privilege, but it very clearly sets young kids up for success, even if they dread having to come home and sit around the table every night.

5. Active, engaged grandparents

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Having very present parents is foundational to childhood development, but we often overlook the privilege of having grandparents around. It's often very convenient and affordable for parents to rely on their parents for their babysitting needs, but a study from Frontiers in Psychology suggests that good grandparents also predict better well-being in their kids.

It's a luxury that has nothing to do with money or resources. Rather, it's something that some kids have access to all the time, and others spend their lives envying other people for.

6. Back-to-school clothing trips

If you got a new wardrobe for school every year, or had clothing you actually liked instead of hand-me-downs and secondhand clothes, you lived a privileged life, especially in comparison to the lives of many kids today.

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You might not have gotten everything you wanted, but you never had to feel guilty about asking for something new. You never had to worry about expecting new clothes or a new backpack when school came around.

7. Happily married parents

Sometimes, divorce and separation are necessary for certain couples, despite having kids together. But there are plenty of kids who had parents who were still together who defined their childhoods with tension and conflict. They walked on eggshells while their friends had parents who expressed affection and treated each other with respect.

Considering that our parental relationships at home and the love we have modeled for us at young ages actually predict our romantic relationships in adulthood, having loving parents is a privilege and luxury in some households. You're set up for success when it comes to finding your person and good connections, because you're not unlearning all the toxic behaviors your parents taught you.

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8. Safe spaces

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For some kids, their home was nothing close to a safe space. In fact, they felt like they had to people-please and shove their own complex emotions down to avoid being punished. But privileged kids, regardless of income or class, had a safe space to come back to at home or with their parents.

When they weren't feeling well, someone noticed and cared. When they needed support, they could ask their parents without worrying about what the response would be. They could be kids with a whole range of emotions, and that's why they're emotionally intelligent adults today.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.