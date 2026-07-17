Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of What Good Parenting Looks Like

The way parents act changes from generation to generation.

Parents are often influenced by the way they were raised, but that doesn't mean they copy their own parents exactly. They may repeat the things they appreciated, reject the things that hurt them, and adjust their parenting to fit the world their children are growing up in. That's why Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers may approach everything from independence and respect to technology and identity very differently.

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What good parenting looks like is surprisingly different for Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers

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Boomers believe good parenting means teaching respect while giving kids room to be independent

Many of the ways boomers parented wouldn't work in the modern world. Boomers were born during the population boom that followed World War II, and many were raised by parents whose lives had been shaped by the war and the Great Depression.

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Boomers were often raised by adults who lived through World War II, including veterans and people who supported the war effort at home. Some families placed a strong emphasis on rules, discipline, and respect for authority. They often grew up with many rules and restrictions on what they were allowed to do.

The parents of boomers might also have placed a lot of emphasis on respect. Adults who came of age during that period may have grown comfortable with clear hierarchies and strict expectations, which sometimes carried over into family life. Some boomers grew up believing children should respect parents, teachers, bosses, and other authority figures, and they expected their own kids to do the same.

While boomers still emphasized respect while raising their Gen X kids, they might not have been as rigid about it. They still had rules, but they usually gave their kids a little more freedom, too. They often let them go around their neighborhood with their friends rather than constantly keeping them under adult supervision.

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Gen X believes good parenting means encouraging individuality without relying too much on technology

Many Gen X kids remember riding bikes, exploring their neighborhoods, and spending time with friends without constant adult supervision. They loved the memories of their childhood, when they rode around and explored with their friends. They often wanted to give their children the same experience.

Having more freedom to explore on their own helped these kids be more independent and self-reliant. They were able to choose whatever path they wanted. They may have grown into adults who value independence and responsibility, and they may want their children to develop those qualities, too. Those experiences can inspire many Gen X parents to give their kids freedom so they can discover more about the unique aspects of who they are.

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They also grew up using landlines. This only let them call at certain times of day when they were near the phone or when their parents weren't using it. Because they grew up without constant access to a phone, some Gen X parents may have been slower to believe young children needed their own devices. Some Gen X parents may instead let their children borrow a parent's phone when needed.

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Millennials believe good parenting means preparing kids for technology while keeping them close and protected

Millennials grew up as mobile phones became smaller, cheaper, and much more common. Getting a phone was an exciting time in their life. If a Gen X parent gave it to them later in life, it likely made them feel older and more mature. Because phones became a normal part of life during their youth, some millennials may see giving a child a phone as practical rather than unusual.

They also did that because their kids are growing up in a digital age. Since there has never been as much technology in daily life as there is now, they often felt the need to give their kids a phone so they could learn how to use it.

They also tend to give their kids less freedom than previous generations. Some millennial parents may feel less comfortable letting children explore without supervision because of traffic, safety concerns, and the expectation that parents should always know where their children are. They might prefer keeping them safe at home instead.

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Gen Z believes good parenting means setting healthier technology limits and encouraging kids to embrace who they are

Gen Z is still early in its parenting years, but its oldest members are now raising children and forming their own ideas about what good parenting looks like. Many grew up with smartphones, social media, and near-constant internet access. Younger members of Gen Z spent part of their school years dealing with COVID-19 lockdowns, online classes, and less face-to-face time with friends. They longed for more social interaction during the pandemic lockdown.

Because of their own experiences with constant connectivity, Gen Z parents may try to balance their children's screen time with face-to-face friendships and offline activities. Many Gen Z adults are also becoming more aware of how much time they spend online and may want different habits for their children. They may set firmer boundaries to keep their children from developing the same screen habits they now struggle to manage themselves.

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Gen Z was also raised during a time when significant positive social change was underway. Gen Z came of age during major social changes, including the nationwide legalization of same-sex marriage and the rise of the Me Too movement. Many identities and experiences that were once discussed less openly have gained greater public visibility and acceptance. Gen Z parents may encourage their children to embrace their own identities while respecting people whose backgrounds and experiences are different from theirs.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.