Men Who Grew Up Having To Earn Their Dad's Love Have 10 Habits That Honestly Make Them Easy To Spot

Men already tend to face complicated dynamics with their fathers.

The patriarchal culture in which all men exist strains these relationships, even in the most healthy situations and environments. From emotional detachment to perfectionism, men face more disconnection than most realize. Specifically, men who grew up having to earn their dad's love have very specific habits, where their childhood trauma or parent-child relationships sabotage their lives in nuanced ways.

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When men grew up having to earn their dad's love, they have habits that are easy to spot

1. They make excuses for others

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Many young boys who feel pressured to earn love and seek affection from their fathers are used to making excuses for them. Whether it's a patriarchal idea that their fathers, as the heads of the household, can do no wrong, or something deeper and familial, they are no strangers to justifying toxic behavior.

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Later in life, this cycle can repeat with other men in their lives. They overlook people's misbehavior or even avoid taking accountability for their own, because they've been taught to prove their love.

2. They become dependent in relationships

Despite experiencing many of the same trauma-related disorders as women, men are far less likely to seek help and support. However, for some men who are used to placing their self-worth in other people, they may grow dependent in their relationships in adulthood.

Whether it's seeking validation from older men or trying to replicate what they didn't receive from their fathers, they rarely form secure connections without first healing from their childhood trauma. Of course, without strong social networks and male friendships, it's typically women, as well as their romantic relationships with women, that end up taking on the brunt of this emotional labor.

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3. They struggle to cope with stress

According to a study from Developmental Psychology, a father-son bond in childhood often predicts how well an adult son will be able to cope with stress later in his life. The security of this relationship directly affects their emotional intelligence, because it's usually the men in the house who either reinforce harmful social stereotypes or work to unwind them.

In this case, men who had to earn love from their fathers are used to viewing relationships in transactional ways. They're used to overworking themselves and burning out in the quest for love, instead of letting it be an unconditional form of support that helps them deal with stress.

4. They have a hard time showing affection

Men crave love and affection from their fathers, but often become more anxious and disconnected adults when they don't receive that bare minimum standard in their relationship, especially early in life. Their fathers model how they should behave, so if they don't offer love and lean into support willingly, that can also isolate men when they're no longer in the same household.

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They've learned how to act in romantic relationships from their fathers, and that's certainly not doing them any favors in the realm of affection and true love.

5. They cling to masculine norms

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Many of the toxic, misleading forms of masculinity and patriarchal norms that harm men are usually the ones that motivate an emotionally distant father's behavior. They feel that vulnerability and openness are weaknesses, even with their own sons, and pass along these rigid ideas about masculinity in ways that directly harm their families.

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In adulthood, these men may feel like they have more control by leveraging superiority or a restricted kind of masculinity. But in reality, it only points out their childhood trauma and insecurity in an obvious way.

These norms and stereotypes are very clearly a replacement for the security they didn't get from their parents, especially their fathers. In roles like the "provider," they work to prove love to their families and themselves in the same ways they were forced to as children.

6. They avoid commitment

Many childhood traumas in men affect their ability to conform to labels and commit to people romantically. Especially when they associate love and relationships with effort or needing to prove themselves, they seem like an exhausting investment.

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They don't believe they're deserving of love or respect without working for it because they had to earn it as children. That's why you'll often hear phrases like "I'm too busy right now" or "I'm not looking for a relationship right now" from these kinds of men as excuses for being disconnected and detached like their fathers.

7. They're perfectionists

Seeking approval through others as a kid generally makes more anxious adults who feel the need to prove themselves by overworking and reaching for unsustainable standards.

They've been socialized into seeking validation from others, specifically men, in their lives to cope with not feeling adequate. Now, they're perfectionists who wear themselves out trying to be perfect for everyone else.

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8. They struggle to verbalize their own emotions

According to a 2024 study, childhood trauma can easily affect someone's emotional regulation skills later in life, especially for men who already face all kinds of emotional barriers because of masculinity stereotypes. Men in transactional relationships with parents learned to suppress their feelings and meet their needs behind closed doors because they had to be perfect.

They felt the need to shove down anything "bad" and people-please for validation. So, as adults, it's a struggle for them to verbalize their own feelings. Not only do they often blame them for being bad, but they also never had practice verbalizing them in the first place.

9. They're emotionally distant

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Many men end up as blueprints of their fathers and all the behavior they were modeled as children. In many ways, this also means men who had to earn love are emotionally rigid and never feel like they're "enough" for unconditional love and affection.

They're worse off because of their fathers, but also because of what their father's father did to them. It's a generational spiral of emotional distance and frustration that keeps families perpetuating the same trauma over and over again.

10. They're afraid of failure

On top of perfectionism, many men with bad fathers developed a deep-rooted kind of insecurity that makes mistakes feel like weaknesses. They feel like they can't be anything less than perfect, which usually means their emotions are suppressed and mistakes are avoided at all costs.

Of course, this behavior is isolating. Anyone who refuses to take accountability and learn from their mistakes is going to end up more lonely and isolated than anyone.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.