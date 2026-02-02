If A Grandma Has Any Of These 11 Hobbies, Her Grandkids Probably Want To Hang Out With Her All The Time

There's nothing more endearing than a grandma who has her own unique, quirky personality. It usually trickles down into the kind of home that they create for their family, especially their grandkids. Their houses feel comfortable, and it's just so easy to be around them. You never feel like you're going to walk into the room and immediately be judged or dismissed. Instead, you just feel incredibly welcome. The closeness that happens between grandmas and their grandkids is usually built from small moments that kids remember for the rest of their lives. But it's also beneficial for grandmothers as well, considering research has suggested providing care for grandchildren may help older adults maintain stronger memory and verbal skills, too.

When a grandma is consistently creating a space that feels warm and relaxed, her grandkids naturally just want to keep coming back. A lot of that has to do with the hobbies she has. The things a grandma genuinely enjoys shape how much fun it is to be around her. Some hobbies help invite fun conversations and moments with her grandkids. Or, they create quiet times where they can all sit side-by-side and do activities together. Whatever the case may be, she's making sure her grandkids feel included and entertained. Her grandkids immediately feel like they're doing more than just visiting — they're creating memories that they can cherish.

If a grandma has any of these 11 hobbies, her grandkids probably want to hang out with her all of the time:

1. She bakes from scratch

It's not just the fact that she's taking the time to bake cookies, brownies, or even a cake from scratch, but it's more about how inclusive it is for her grandkids. She lets them hover around her in the kitchen and lick the batter from the spoons. She's also teaching them the right formula for baking something to perfection and even allowing them to stir all of the ingredients together.

Baking in an of itself is also extremely beneficial, including being a good stress relief after a particularly hard day. But when a grandma is baking something from scratch, she's also showing just how much time and care went into the recipe. Her grandkids might not be aware of it in that moment, but they can still feel it. The kitchen, along with her home, became a safe space to just chit-chat and laugh together.

2. She enjoys gardening

A grandma's garden can feel like a whole other world to her grandkids. It's where they can learn the intricacies of planting flowers and even growing some herbs or vegetables. They're even learning the art of patience without realizing it in that moment, which, when instilled in children, can help counteract impulsive behavior and acting out as they continue to grow older. But gardening is also just another chance to hang with Grandma and get all that dirt underneath their fingernails.

Her grandkids also get to see firsthand that sometimes it takes time to see things come to fruition, but when it does, it's almost always worth it. When she's stepping back and allowing her grandkids to take charge, she's showing them the importance of responsibility as well. Then, of course, there's also the beauty of being able to spend time outdoors together. The garden becomes a place her grandkids can't wait to be in.

3. She loves crafting or DIY projects

When visiting grandma's house, her grandkids are delighted when they notice that she has all of the arts & crafts supplies ready. She's got glitter, paint, colored pencils, some glue, and of course, different kinds of paper to draw on. She never dissuades her grandkids from getting too messy or chastises them for doing anything wrong. Because of that, going to Grandma's house for some crafting helps them feel creative and free because of how much she allows them to just express themselves.

Art is also something that kids should be doing in general, as it's been proven to build self-esteem and even promote a stronger sense of self-awareness. But what makes it feel so much more special is the fact that they're getting to do it with their grandma. It's just another way to spend quality time together. She's simply trying to create space for her grandkids to use their imagination and also form deeper connections with them. They immediately feel at ease when they sit down at the table with her to make whatever art is on the agenda for that day.

4. She cooks comfort foods

There's nothing better than being able to taste some of the good that Grandma is making. Her food is incredibly comforting, and when her grandkids come over, they immediately want to be around her because the table feels so welcoming. Grandkids know which dishes will show up again and again. The meals aren't flashy at all, but it's about the care and love that goes into making them that matters the most.

Of course, being able to eat a meal with your family like that has immense benefits, including major positive improvements for the spirit, brain, and overall health for all family members. But cooking comfort foods also just creates a heartwarming gathering. The kids are drifting into the kitchen, asking questions and even sneaking tastes of the food. No one is rushed out or told to go somewhere else. The food becomes how everyone spends time together.

5. She likes people-watching

Spending time with Grandma outside can actually end up being more fun than it sounds. When she enjoys people-watching, she's able to notice details that other people might miss. Being with her ends up feeling quite engaging because there's always something to observe. It also helps teach kids that the world around them can be full of interesting stories.

It can help kids be encouraged to lean on their curiosity more as well. They learn to ask questions about why people act the way they do or what their lives might look like behind closed doors. A grandma who enjoys this hobby is creating moments with her grandkids that allow them to simply sit and observe. It makes spending time with her just feel so easy.

6. She watches old movies

There's just something comforting about grandkids being able to watch their grandma's favorite movies. Even if the movie might be a bit slower or hard to follow, her excitement about it makes it worth watching in the end. It can also be a great moment of being able to hear memories that she has associated with the movie. She'll probably drop little explanations about the culture during the time the movie was made, the fashion, or even the customs back then.

But it's never in a boring way. Grandkids are enraptured because they're learning more about their grandma and the life she had before they were born, and sometimes before their parent was born, too. There's also no pressure to be productive because there's nothing better than just sitting around with a big bowl of popcorn and watching a classic film.

7. She does puzzles at the table

Grandkids often love doing puzzles with their grandma because of how hands-on and interactive it can be. It's also not competitive at all. She never rushes anyone or makes her grandkids feel bad for not being able to match up the pieces correctly. She's patient with them, and it becomes a moment that kids can feel included and valued because their contributions actually matter.

The fact that doing puzzles at the table is so low-pressure makes them want to continue coming back and doing more of them. Then there's the relief and excitement when the picture starts to come together. It can feel like a great sense of accomplishment for kids when they finally see just how much their hard work paid off. It makes them immediately want to start on the very next puzzle during their following visit.

8. She scrapbooks

There's nothing better than being able to create memories with family. But there's something even better about seeing those memories come to life before your eyes and putting them all together in one big book. Being able to scrapbook with Grandma fills kids with happiness because they get to look at photos of themselves, their parents, grandparents, and all of their other family members.

They get to see memorabilia that their grandma has been keeping. Just being able to flip through pages and help stick things down can make an ordinary day feel so much more special. Their grandma even gets to share stories behind each photo or note that she's kept for all these years. The albums honestly become more than just decoration.

9. She reads aloud

There's just something magical about kids hearing their grandma read their favorite stories aloud at her house. She turns a mundane activity into something exciting as she reads the familiar book with different voices, dramatic pauses, and the right inflection to capture their attention. Even if the book is something the kids have read multiple times, it never gets old to hear it in their grandma's voice.

It's simply time spent together, which is something that always matters. Kids are also getting to tap into their imaginations as well. They're able to really visualize the characters, the setting, and the adventures that are happening in the book. She makes sure that her grandkids feel included and entertained. It's the joy of being able to experience the story together that keeps them coming back for more.

10. She plays games

Whether it's a board game, a deck of cards, or a fun game of I Spy, there's a sense of excitement and fun when they're all able to come together and play. The room ends up becoming a space where everyone is focused on winning, but there's zero hostility in the air. Even when the game starts getting intense, she manages to keep it lighthearted and fun rather than it turning into some kind of serious competition. Her grandkids, as much as they still want to win, know that even if they lose, it won't be the end of the world.

A grandma who cultivates a home like that is making it easier for her grandkids to want to come back. Spending time playing physical games with kids can also help them in so many other ways, including helping build executive functioning and self-regulation skills, such as being adaptable and flexible. But above all else, playing regularly turns the simplest games into something that means so much more and also builds memories that kids will never let go of.

11. She sews

A classic hobby of any grandma is being able to sew. But what makes it even more fun is when she makes sure to include her grandkids in all of the things that she's making. From cozy blankets during the colder months to sweaters they can bundle up in, there's something satisfying about not only watching their grandma create such fun things, but also being able to help. Teaching children to sew can even help them with learning some valuable life skills, like problem-solving, hand-eye coordination, and patience.

However, there's also the benefit of just being included. Even if their first attempt is a bit messy or uneven, their grandma isn't discouraging them from trying again and again until they get it right. It makes them eager to come back to her house and keep trying. It might have started as a hobby that only Grandma was doing, but soon it became a moment that could be shared with her grandkids.

