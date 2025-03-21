Gen Z Adults Often Depend On Their Parents For 11 Things Despite How Independent They Claim To Be

Adulting is something Gen Z adults claim to have down pat. Gen Z adults pride themselves on being able to live an independent lifestyle and be self-sufficient, whether that's because of their extensive knowledge of social media and the ever-changing technological world we're living in, their passion for being advocates for change, or their commitment to redefining the workforce.

But, for all of their confidence, resourcefulness, and drive, Gen Z adults aren't always as independent as they believe they are, and they often still rely on their parents and family for support in certain areas of their lives.

Here are 11 things Gen Z adults often depend on their parents for despite how independent they claim to be

1. Financial support

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

According to research from Bank of America's 'Better Money Habits' financial education team, today, an estimated 46% of Gen Zers rely on financial assistance from their parents. Fifty-two percent of Gen Z adults also admitted that they don't make enough money to live the life they want, citing the cost of living as the biggest obstacle.

On top of the cost of living, many Gen Z adults are balancing student loan debt, and rising rent prices, and don't have the means to be able to live a financially independent lifestyle. Compared to older generations who were able to reach a certain age in their 20s and comfortably afford certain milestones, like buying a house, Gen Z adults still have a long way to go.

Advertisement

2. Paying their phone bill

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

While some Gen Z adults may be living on their own, buying their own groceries, and working their 9-5 jobs, they aren't always paying their own phone bills. According to Whistle Out, a mobile plan search engine, 43% of Gen Zers are still on their parent's phone plan.

Considering all of the other costs that come with being an adult, it's not surprising that Gen Zers are trying to get at least one of their bills still covered under their family plan, and it seems they'll be holding on for as long as they can as a way to save some money for their other expenses.

Advertisement

3. Understanding health insurance paperwork

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Considering Gen Z adults weren't taught, important adult experiences, like filing taxes and decoding health insurance paperwork, they are forced to turn to their parents when it comes time to understand the wording and phrasing. In a survey from KFF, a nonprofit health research group, a majority of Americans with health insurance admitted to encountering obstacles to getting coverage, including denied medical care and higher bills.

Because Gen Z adults know their parents will have not only a bit more knowledge of health insurance, but it's just a faster route to call your mom or dad on the phone instead of spending hours on Google until your eyes glaze over and you end up with a stress migraine all because you just want to be able to get a check-up at the doctor's office.

Advertisement

4. Housing

Grusho Anna | Shutterstock

One of the biggest ways that Gen Z adults still rely on their parents is being able to have a place to stay. According to U.S. Census Bureau Data, an estimated one in three adults between the ages of 18 and 34 live in their parent's home. Part of this was due to the pandemic, during which many young adults returned home, and now, Gen Z adults are relying on their parents for housing because they simply can't afford to move out.

There's nothing wrong with parents providing a roof for their children, even if they are adults. It's become an expectation in Western culture for adults to completely detach themselves from their parents once they turn 18, but in this economy, it's fundamentally impossible. And frankly, if your parents are willing to provide the comfort of having somewhere to stay, there's nothing wrong with taking them up on the offer.

Advertisement

5. Career advice

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Even though Gen Z adults are pretty straightforward about the kind of work environments they feel the most productive in and the kinds of benefits they want to get from their employer, when it comes to certain things like proofreading work emails or looking over resumes, they seem to depend on their parents.

In fact, according to McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, nearly 27% of Gen Z adults admitted that a parent accompanied them to an in-person job interview. On top of that, nearly 30% reported that the parent went into the interview with them, and two times out of ten, the parent introduced themselves to the hiring manager.

It's gotten to the point where Gen Zers bringing their parents along to job interviews is actually drastically hurting their chances of securing the position.

Advertisement

6. Tax help

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Similar to health insurance paperwork, Gen Z adults find doing their taxes to be quite complicated and overwhelming. Funnily enough, according to a Cash App Taxes survey, one in four Gen Z taxpayers claimed that they'd need a therapist to deal with the stress of the tax-filing season. Another 54% admitted that filing their taxes brought them to tears in the past year or even expected it to happen this year.

Taxes truly are not enjoyable for anyone, but Gen Z adults would rather rely on their parents to either help with the stress or just take over the entire process altogether. And honestly, can we blame them?

Advertisement

8. Moving

baranq | Shutterstock

Whether it's moving to college, changing apartments, or relocating to a new city across the country, Gen Z adults depend heavily on their parents being able to provide both physical support like packing up boxes and moving furniture as well as emotional support when they are in the process of moving.

Instead of spending too much money on movers, Gen Z adults would rather get that financial help from their parents. Getting that help makes the transition into this new chapter of their lives a lot more seamless and less overwhelming than if they were to do it on their own.

Advertisement

9. Home-cooked meals

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Even if Gen Z adults have managed to move out and live independently, they're probably still going home every weekend or multiple times a week if they live close to their parents for some home-cooked meals. Many Gen Zers take advantage of the fact that their parents are cooking to help them not have to spend an exorbitant amount of money at the grocery store or on takeout.

It's also something they depend on their parents for when it comes to leftovers and having something to take back home with them that can last for at least a week. The truth is, nothing compares to getting that home-cooked meal from your parent's house, even if you're an adult capable of cooking on your own.

Advertisement

10. Finding personal documents

Irene Miller | Shutterstock

Anytime Gen Zers are applying for a passport, a new job, or filling out any sort of paperwork where they need to locate their birth certificates or other important documents, many of them are still asking their parents for help locating them.

Most of the time, Gen Z adults don't feel the need to keep ahold of their personal documents, opting for their parents to keep hold of anything they need for fear that they'll end up misplacing it. Gen Zers would rather know that their parents are keeping track of their personal documents and know they're in safekeeping than scrambling to find them when needed.

Advertisement

11. Emotional support

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Despite how prominent Gen Zers are on social media and the connections they can make with others who live thousands of miles away from them, Gen Zers still depend on their parents to provide that emotional support. From going through a rough breakup, losing a job, or just dealing with mental health issues, Gen Z adults are not afraid to call home or even show up for an unexpected visit when they need a pick-me-up.

While friends can definitely be a shoulder to cry on and therapists can provide the right tools to navigate any hiccups, there's nothing like a parent who has known you your entire life being able to provide support and understanding for any problem that you might be going through.

Advertisement

General life advice

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

While Gen Zers may seek advice from their friends, their community, or a counselor, parents can provide a specific amount of wisdom that you just won't be able to find anywhere else. That's why Gen Z adults often consult their parents for a second opinion or advice when they're going through a significant life change or obstacle.

Despite the amount of information that's available online, it doesn't compare in the slightest to the lived experiences that parents can offer.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.