Gen Xers, who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s, have been called the least parented of all generations. They were taught independence, autonomy, and self-sufficiency from an incredibly young age, largely because they were expected to handle certain things on their own, such as managing their time, playing outside without supervision, or saving their allowance for something they really wanted.

The many everyday things ‘70s kids were expected to handle all on their own might have been a drag for their childhood selves, but without these experiences, they’d be far more dependent on others and less confident in their abilities to navigate adversity. Compared to those raised with gentle parenting techniques and constant technological distractions, it’s actually the '70s kids who ended up more empowered and independent.

Here are 11 everyday things '70s kids were expected to handle all on their own

1. Getting home from school

Along with starting the day by waking themselves up and getting ready on their own, one of the everyday things '70s kids were expected to handle on their own was getting home from school.

In the 1970s, kids didn’t have parents structuring their entire day or micromanaging their every move in public. Kids were expected to handle their responsibilities on their own. And because this taught them a deep sense of independence, these small everyday moments often meant the most.

2. Playing outside and entertaining themselves

According to a study published in the Frontiers in Sociology journal, people who lean into boredom and embrace it are more creative and better problem-solvers than those who immediately distract themselves from the quiet, mindful time. So, for kids who were expected to appreciate boredom and manage it themselves, chances are they’re more regulated and innovative today.

Especially for adults, alone time and solitude are important for cultivating strong mental health and well-being. Too much of it can be detrimental, but the right balance of social time and an appreciation for solitude can help children develop into well-rounded adults.

3. Watching their siblings

Considering their parents were among the rapidly growing number of dual-income households that emerged during that time, going to work every day and leaving their kids on their own for longer periods, it’s not surprising that babysitting siblings was one of the everyday tasks '70s kids were expected to handle all on their own.

While handling this kind of responsibility might have been annoying for some of these kids at a young age, studies show that the stronger bonds that come from these experiences can increase happiness over the course of a person’s life.

4. Making small meals

While kids may learn cooking skills from simply watching their parents, Gen X kids who were expected to handle small meals for themselves, especially after school or when they were watching their siblings, gained skills that serve them well in adulthood.

Even if it was just independence and comfort in the kitchen, chances are they have the basic skills now to avoid overspending on convenience. It’s this kind of self-efficacy and discipline that sparks the most positive outcomes for kids in their daily routines, according to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.

5. Accepting ‘no’ as a full answer

According to social worker Claire Lerner, children who grow up without rules, regulations, and boundaries are often at risk for more entitlement as adults. That’s why Gen X children’s parents were adamant about a certain level of authority. They expected their kids to accept “no” as a full answer and to regulate their annoyance or frustration from there, rather than being coddled and grown to expect full access to everyone and everything.

It’s one of the everyday things '70s kids were expected to handle all on their own, even if it’s uncomfortable or difficult in the moment.

6. Using their manners

While many parents today make excuses for their kids or justify their selfish actions in our increasingly narcissistic culture, kids in the '70s were always expected to use their manners on their own accord. Whether it was talking to their teachers or their friends’ parents, they were taught to use their manners no matter what, even if they were annoyed or upset.

However, according to a study published in the Social Psychology Quarterly, this kind of politeness and old-school manners, such as saying “please” and “thank you,” are becoming less popular in our current culture. Kids today are using these phrases less and disrespecting people more often, mainly because their parents are permissive, accepting tantrums and emotional outbursts without reflection.

7. Respecting authority

While teaching kids to respect authority is complex and can be difficult for parents of any generation, if they’re equipped with emotional regulation skills and self-reflective tendencies, they can offer respect to anyone they decide to.

That’s part of the reason why Gen X kids in the '70s learned to respect teachers and authority. They had to learn to regulate themselves because they were expected to resolve issues and fill their time on their own.

8. Doing chores

Even if they weren’t getting an allowance or praise for doing them, chores were one of the everyday things '70s kids were expected to handle all on their own. Whether it was cleaning their own spaces, doing dishes, or even maintaining the lawn, they weren’t allowed to do anything else until their daily responsibilities were done.

Even if it was a bore for kids at a young age, a Harvard study suggests that chores are what truly cultivate successful kids. They learned to be responsible for tasks and to take care of themselves and their spaces.

9. Growing up fast

Whether it was watching their kids, managing chores around the house, or even running errands for their families, many kids in the '70s grew up fast. They were parentified from a young age, not only because their parents weren’t around often and they weren’t always parented, but because they were expected to handle certain things all on their own.

On the positive side, they’ve grown up to be less anxious and more confident in their abilities because of the independence they were given from a young age.

10. Settling arguments

From arguments with friends to conflicts with their siblings at home, mediating these conversations was one of the things '70s kids were expected to handle all on their own.

While it might’ve been a difficult challenge to practice at first, it’s these adult children today who boast better emotional health, well-being, and relationships because of their ability to resolve problems and conflicts in a productive manner.

11. Doing their homework

While parents today may play a strong hand in their educational well-being and the success of their kids, it’s actually the independence of households in the '70s that offered motivation and independence for kids. Needing to be responsible for their own homework, talking to their teachers, and studying, without pressure to perform or seek praise from parents.

Of course, support at home from parents can make a big difference in children’s educational success, as a study from the Journal of Prevention & Intervention in the Community suggests. Still, for the most part, kids need to learn to be responsible and accountable for their own needs.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.