Boomers & Gen X Missed Out On 8 Childhood Experiences That Make Gen Z Way More Emotionally Intelligent

While we often consider baby boomers and Gen X to be more resilient than younger generations because of the more grown-up responsibilities they took on as children, many unique factors led Gen Zers to develop their own particular strengths that their parents and grandparents often lack.

Many of the new norms that have been widely criticized by older folks, such as speaking openly about personal issues, have helped Gen Z come into their own as a highly emotionally intelligent collective. While they are new to this whole being-an-adult thing, it's already fairly obvious that the unique experiences Gen Z has shared have made them way more mature and empathetic on many levels than boomers and Gen X were at their age (or may ever be).

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Gen Z is way more intelligent than older generations because of these childhood experiences that boomers and Gen X missed out on

1. Talking openly about mental health

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Baby boomers and Gen Xers grew up during a time when mental health was discussed far less openly than it is today. Conversations about anxiety, depression, trauma, or therapy often stayed behind closed doors, and many children were taught to tough it out or keep their struggles to themselves. As a result, even people who wanted support sometimes lacked the language or encouragement to ask for it.

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Gen Z has come of age in a very different environment. They’ve been exposed to more open conversations about emotional well-being from an early age. Therapy is increasingly viewed as a proactive form of self-care rather than something reserved only for moments of crisis, and many young adults feel more comfortable discussing their emotional needs with partners, friends, family members, and even employers.

While every generation includes people who embrace or avoid these conversations, Gen Z has generally grown up with fewer barriers to talking about mental health, giving many a vocabulary that previous generations simply weren't taught.

2. Hearing their parents apologize

Compared with many boomers and Gen Xers who were taught to see their parents as authority figures and never to push back, more Gen Zers heard their parents apologize. Yes, every family is different, but on the whole, Gen X parents were much better at changing how they responded to their own poor behavior and mistakes.

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The expectation had previously been that parents maintained authority by appearing certain and in control, even when they got something wrong. Many Gen Zers, however, grew up in families where parents were more likely to acknowledge mistakes and apologize when they felt they had handled a situation poorly. Hearing an adult say they were wrong or apologize for reacting a certain way teaches children that relationships can recover after conflict and that accountability isn't a sign of weakness.

While no parent gets everything right, seeing adults take responsibility for their actions gives children a model for healthy communication that they can carry into their own friendships, workplaces, and romantic relationships later in life.

3. Empathetic school environments

While there are certain things that Gen Z suffers from today because they lack the discipline of their parents’ generation at school, for the most part, being taught in an environment that is more focused on safety and support is a good thing.

Whether it was school counselors who cared about how they were doing, rather than just setting them up for a good college application, or teachers who dove deeper into their behavior, they had more space to seek support than in their parents’ school experience, which revolved around strict discipline and rules.

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4. Having their feelings validated by their parents

Again, every family is different. Sweeping generalizations about generations rarely resonate with every single person. However, many Gen Zers reflect on their childhoods with fondness for how their parents responded to their emotions rather than to their behavior.

Especially compared to Gen X and boomer childhoods, where parents often praised kids primarily for good behavior, Gen Z was more often validated for who they are and how they feel. Instead of being constantly told to quiet down and stop crying, they were presented with open ideas about it being OK to not be OK.

5. Being allowed to ask 'Why?'

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Instead of being expected to follow their parents' every demand, Gen Zers had more space to push back. Even if it wasn’t necessarily defiance but rather curiosity, they asked “Why?” more often and learned a lot from understanding why their parents asked for or did certain things.

It’s these moments of open communication that teach kids how to have thoughtful conversations and to learn later in life. Compared to Gen X, who had to figure many things out on their own, including managing complex emotions, Gen Zers could build emotional intelligence with the active support of their parents.

6. Growing up with the internet

While there have certainly been many negative consequences Gen Z has faced from growing up with cell phones and social media, there have also been real benefits. For example, they had communities they could connect with and people who shared their identity online, even if they didn’t have those spaces in real life.

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They could see parts of themselves in other people in incredibly validating ways and grew into themselves by validating the parts they felt their parents and grandparents might’ve been pressured to hide.

7. Being encouraged to share their emotions

Many Gen Z adults benefited from growing up in an environment where discussing feelings was increasingly viewed as a normal part of healthy communication rather than a sign of weakness. As children, they grew up hearing phrases like, "Use your words," "Tell me how you're feeling," or "Can you explain what's upsetting you?" While those conversations weren't always easy, they offered regular opportunities to identify and express their emotions instead of simply being expected to suppress them or move on.

Many baby boomers and Gen Xers were raised in families where children were encouraged to be resilient and respectful, but there was often less emphasis on talking through difficult emotions in real time. As parenting philosophies evolved, more families began treating emotional expression as a skill worth developing rather than as something to be avoided.

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8. Being asked for their opinion by adults

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Many Gen Z children grew up in households where adults made a conscious effort to ask for their opinions and explain their reasoning. While parents still made the final decisions, children were often invited to participate in the conversation rather than simply being expected to accept the outcome without question.

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When boomers and Gen X were kids, adults were expected to lead, and children were encouraged to listen more than they spoke. As parenting styles evolved, more parents began viewing those conversations as opportunities to teach communication and critical thinking skills. When children learn that their ideas are worth expressing and that respectful disagreement is allowed, they often become more comfortable advocating for themselves and navigating difficult conversations as adults.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.