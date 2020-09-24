6 OMG Blow Job Techniques To Give Him The Best Blow Job Of His Life

Men go absolutely weak in the knees for you after a great blowjob. Perhaps you know how to perform oral sex enthusiastically, which is great. But let me ask you — how long has it been since you've thought about your blowjob techniques?

If you keep defaulting to the same routine and tricks every time you go down on him, it might be time to revisit some some tips on how to give a good blowjob (or even the best blowjob ever).

Perhaps the techniques and positions you're currently relying on worked great at first, but trust me, 'predictable' is the last word a man (or woman) wants to use when describing his sex life.

Well, you're in luck! Today, I am going to teach you the techniques that will help you give your man the most enjoyable oral sex he has ever received ... and how to get him to return the favor.

Here's how to give a great blowjob using the 6 best blowjob techniques from an oral sex expert.

1. Start off with foreplay before the blow job.

I am constantly surprised to hear people say men don't enjoy foreplay as much as women do. This is simply untrue.

Men may never actually tell you that they like foreplay, but your guy will have much more powerful and enjoyable orgasms if you engage in foreplay with him before actually giving him a blowjob. The same is true for penetrative sex.

Thankfully, foreplay is pretty easy. In fact, your man probably enjoys most of the same things that you enjoy during foreplay.

Think about how you kiss him. Don't just give him a peck on the cheek, pay some attention to the rest of his body, too. Not just his neck and cheeks, but try kissing him all over his stomach and back, as well.

You'll even find that kissing his legs as you gradually make your way up makes for a hot prelude before you get down to using my other blowjob techniques.

2. Always go from the base of the penis to the tip.

Once he's warmed up, your man will now feel extra eager to start receiving oral sex from you, which is exactly what you wanted. This next blowjob technique is the perfect way to transition into giving him an actual blowjob.

Start by taking his trousers/briefs off so everything is easier to access. Gently hold the base of his penis in your hand and then use your tongue to slowly lick it from the base right to the tip.

You can try licking from the tip down to the base of his penis too, but often you'll find that technique to be a little awkward.

Rather than just constantly licking straight from the bottom to the top, try a few variations of this technique: Try moving your tongue from side-to-side as you make your way from the base to the tip. You'll also find that your man loves it when you pay most of your attention to the head of his penis.

3. Don't just use the "in and out" technique... mix up your mouth movement.

You'll find that the two techniques I've just described will mostly help you level up the foreplay part. Now it's time to actually start giving him a proper blow job.

One of the major mistakes that women constantly make is using the same old boring oral sex techniques over and over on their man. Instead, use a little variation.

The main blowjob technique that gets over-used is called the "In and Out." This is when you simply take his penis in and out of your mouth with your lips wrapped around his shaft.

The thing is that most guys love this if you use it in combination with other techniques like these:

Keeping him in your mouth while using your tongue to "Twirl and Swirl" around it, massaging his penis as you do

Using your tongue to focus on just the head of his penis

Giving some attention to his testicles, licking them or taking them into your mouth to gently suck and softly squeeze them

4. Use your hands on his penis during the blow job.

Some women think that using their hands during oral sex is cheating. This is pretty ludicrous, as it's not cheating at all. In fact, your man will greatly appreciate it.

The easiest way to use your hands when giving him a blowjob is to grab his shaft and slowly massage it up and down like you would when giving him regular hand job. When you combine this with using the "Twirl And Swirl" technique at the same time, you have a recipe for one happy guy.

But that's not all you can do with your hands. Another great blowjob technique is to use your hands to massage your man's testicles while taking him in your mouth at the same time.

5. Try to deep throat.

The first four techniques will give you a great start to giving your man more enjoyable oral sex, but don't just stop there. Why not learn some more advanced techniques?

In particular, deepthroat blowjobs feels incredible to your man. But I'm not going to lie, it takes a bit of practice to get it right without it feeling horrible for you.

The key is to consistently practice on something like a peeled banana or even a dildo until if feels relatively easy to do.

Also, rather than telling your man in advance that you're going to try giving him deep throat, a better way is to just surprise him with it. Trust me when I say — he'll be pleasantly surprised.

6. Slow down and be gentle as he begins to orgasm.

When you use all of these techniques I just shared, your man will have an incredibly enjoyable orgasm.

When he eventually orgasms, he'll experience many things that you also experience when you orgasm. For example, his penis will become incredibly sensitive to touch, just like your clitoris does as you're about to have a clitoral orgasm.

So when your man starts to orgasm, make sure you don't apply too much pressure to his penis.

Instead, reduce the speed of whatever you are doing and make all movements with your tongue, mouth and hands much softer.

Bonus tip: If you decide to swallow and you don't like the taste, have him try flavor masque strips or pineapple juice to improve your blowjob experience.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Sean Jameson is a sex expert and founder of the Bad Girl's Bible website, where you can learn advanced techniques to improve your sex life and how to give a great blowjob.