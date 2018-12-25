The 4-Step Guide To Giving Head Like A Total Blowjob Expert

How do your oral skills measure up?

Giving your man an amazing blowjob is one of the greatest sexual gifts you can give him. But learning how to give good head to a guy is often misunderstood.

Fortunately, it's very straightforward and easy to give your man awesome oral sex if you do just a few things right.

So, gather around, ladies.

If you want to know how to give good head, today I'm going to give you four blowjob tips that will put you on the path to giving your man the best blowjob of his life.

With practice (and, look, let's be real — a genuine desire to want to make him feel good sexually), you'll soon master what it takes to rock his world.

Here are my four best blowjob tips to start practicing today if you want to know how to give good head.

1. Think about the tip.

The top part of your man's penis is the most sensitive part by far, and more sensitive = more pleasure. Scientifically, this is known as the glans or head. It's the purple part that looks distinctively different to the rest of it.

When you're first learning how to perform oral sex on a guy, you need to concentrate on this area more than any other. The great thing about focusing mostly on giving oral to the head of your man's penis is that you don't have to worry about taking it deep into your mouth or throat, so you don't have to worry too much about coughing, choking or gagging.

Start by gently and softly kissing the head of his penis with moist lips before taking it into your mouth. Then it's as simple as making a circular motion with your tongue. This is just one awesome way to start giving your man head.

2. Work from the bottom to the top.

Once you're comfortable using your tongue, it's time to try something a little more advanced. You're going to gently massage his member with your tongue.

Start right at the base of it. You can use your lips to lightly squeeze it, but also make sure to kiss and lick it, too. If you like, you can also go a bit lower to his testicles. Here, you can even take one or both of them into your mouth, and use your lips and tongue to massage and caress them.

Next, very slowly trace your tongue along the underside from the base, all the way up the corpus spongiosum (this is the soft ridge that runs the length of the underside of his penis). Once you reach the top, it's time to take it into your mouth and start giving it some slippery oral action.

3. Use your fingers.

When you're trying to figure out how to give good head, you may be wondering what techniques you should use with your mouth or tongue. Many people get so caught up with the blowjob part of giving head that they sometimes forget about using their hands. Don't worry! Using your hands while giving head to your guy is something that he'll adore.

Use one hand to lightly grab his penis and start massaging it, all while keeping the head of it in your mouth. With your other hand, gently cup his testicles and lightly squeeze them, running your fingers around them. Doing all three things at once isn't the easiest thing to do, but once you get the hang of it, you will be an oral sex goddess.

4. Use a little suction.

Using the first three techniques will make you far, far better at giving head, but there's no need to rest on your laurels just yet. Another really nice technique to use while giving head to your man is to use a little suction.

Contrary to popular belief, this isn't to suck anything out of him; instead, the purpose of sucking him is to apply more skin-on-skin contact which will give it more stimulation, meaning more pleasure for him.

All you need to do is take him a little further into your mouth (two to five inches deep), then wrap your lips around it so no air can get in or out. Next, start gently sucking so your lips and cheeks close in around his shaft and head. Now, slowly move your head up and down while trying to maintain this gentle suction.

Don't forget to breath while giving your man a blow job.

When you're learning these techniques, you may feel like you have to maintain the same level of suction on your man's penis for 10 or 20 minutes. You don't! Just do it for 10 to 20 seconds at a time, and then take a rest or use a different technique.

And that's all there is to it, ladies.

That's not so difficult, right?

Just keep these basic tips in mind while giving oral to your man and, trust me, he'll start happily returning the favor!

Sean Jameson is a sex expert and founder of the Bad Girl's Bible website. If you're serious about learning how to blow your man's mind with great oral sex, subscribe to his newsletter for more tips.