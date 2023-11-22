3 Huge Mistakes To Avoid If You Want To Find Love This Winter

As the weather outside gets a little more frightful, and the leaves start to change color, date ideas have to get a little more creative. Grabbing drinks somewhere romantic, like on a rooftop patio or picnic at the beach isn't always an option anymore (unless you live in cities like LA where it's 70 and sunny almost year-round).

But don't fret! From October to March, there are still plenty of ways to keep dating fun — as long as you know the do's and don'ts.

First of all, there are three big mistakes you must avoid at all costs if you want to find love this winter:

1. Do not lay around all summer.

Summer beach bodies are made in the winter, so find activities to stay active and fit indoors. When it's "Sun's Out, Guns Out" time, you don’t want to be that person at the beach wearing a shirt and not showing off your body.

But even more important: you're not going to meet anyone if you stay inside all winter. Get out there.

During the cold months, people tend to stay home which decreases the chance of meeting someone significant. The colder seasons can create feelings of loneliness, so Amanda Rose, Founder of the Dating Boutique Inc., encourages people to “try at least one new place a week during this time” and to “take care of yourself and continue to make connections with others.”

2. Do not make family introductions at holiday time.

Don’t surrender to the holiday season and introduce a date to your friends or family too early. Take the time to get to know him or her before taking this crucial step. And don't expect a holiday invitation from someone you're newly dating.

3. Do not allow yourself to become a total downer.

Most of all, don’t let the holiday blues get you down. Go out and have fun. “If you’re invited to an event, attend, look your best, smile, and have fun. You never know who might introduce you to the person you’ve been searching for,” says Sherri Murphy, CEO of Elite Connections.

So what should you do when dating in the Fall or Winter?

Barbie Adler, founder and president of Selective Search, gives daters advice on three ideas for dating in the colder months:

First, if you like the cold, take advantage of the cooler weather and try ice skating. “It’s a great opportunity to learn from your partner and get some good laughs in.”

If you don’t like the cold, try a new indoor activity. No, not just Netflix and chill. Try to cook together. “Grab your aprons, and see what passion you can cook up in the kitchen.”

Or, if you're not the athletic type, check out local museums or zoo programs. These dates offer “a great way to get out together and take in the culture and opportunities in your area.”

If your relationship is strong, plan ahead for the holidays and New Year’s so you're on the same page. But if your relationship is on the rocks, speak with your partner prior to the holidays. It's possible you're headed for what's commonly called, the "'Turkey Drop' — a Thanksgiving breakup so that the holiday gift-giving and potential drama are avoided,” says Stacy Kaiser, Live Happy Editor at Large and licensed psychotherapist.

Winter is full of season-specific activities, so remember that “it’s a great time to ‘do winter’ — whether it’s skiing or building a snowman, roasting marshmallows in front of a toasty fire and drinking hot chocolate,” says author and relationship expert April Masini.

Jarone Ashekenazi is a writer covering dating/relationships and other lifestyle topics. His work has been featured in Fast Company, Just Luxe, Elite Daily, CBS LA, and Ask Men.