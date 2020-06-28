8 Quotes From Song Lyrics That Teach Us How To Love Hard In Relationships

Music can be a great couples counselor.

Music just has a way of moving people.

Whether to motivate, console or inspire, there is something about song lyrics that can really make a person think differently.

And when it comes to the best love songs about relationships, there is no shortage of romantic love quotes to be found in the emotional material department.

Most artists have at least one song about love. Some may be more famous for singing about their exes and how moving on was beneficial to their newfound strength.

Some may sing about lost love and grieve over the pain that comes with that.

And others sing about the fiery passion you feel when true love is at the highest of heights.

For most of us, the majority of relationship songs are at least somewhat relatable, especially when you're in that stage of being right in the process of falling in love while you are listening to them.

When you're not in the presence of the person you love, the lyrics from love songs have a way of bringing those butterflies back to your stomach. And when things aren't going as well as you'd like, life lessons abound in romantic music.

In fact, what music teaches us about love, life and relationships is often profound.

So from sultry to practical, these are our picks for the 8 best quotes from the lyrics of love songs that offer relationship advice we should all be keeping on loop in our playlists.

1. "Say" by John Mayer

These lyrics offer the epitome of sage advice for couples. You may find it difficult to say what's on your mind and in your heart. At times, you may even hold onto everything until it crushes you.

Simply say what you mean and mean what you say. But say what you mean with tact, because words, once uttered, can't be unheard.

Take all of your wasted honor

Every little past frustration

Take all of your so-called problems,

Better put 'em in quotations

Say what you need to say …

Even if your hands are shaking

And your faith is broken

Even as the eyes are closing

Do it with a heart wide open

2. "Breakeven" by The Script

Amazingly real in its description of heartache, this song explains why it is that when relationships end, sometimes we are suddenly caught in a whirlwind of emotions.

Some of us bounce back rather quickly, much to the surprise of everyone, while some of us never seem to get over the one who got away, and we're left wondering and playing the mental "what if" games that taunt us, resulting in Facebook stalking, weight fluctuations, sleep deprivation and other unhealthy choices.

That is, until we come to realize that maybe, just maybe, it was all for the best.

Her best days will be some of my worst

She finally met a man that's gonna put her first

While I'm wide awake she's no trouble sleeping

'Cause when a heart breaks no it don't breakeven ... even ... no

What am I supposed to do when the best part of me was always you,

And what am I supposed to say when I'm all choked up and you're ok

I'm falling to pieces, yeah,

I'm falling to pieces

3. "I Can't Make You Love Me" by Bonnie Raitt

There are those who stay in relationships knowing that the guy they share their bed with doesn't love them. He's cold. He's distant. He uses your bed when it pleases him to do so. He loves you and leaves you. You know this, but when you share your bed with him, all reason fades away.

Doubt goes asunder only during the mere minutes when you're intimate, as you quake in his arms. There, you can pretend that because he is with you, you are in his heart.

You fool yourself. You see the indecision, you see the hesitation behind his words. There is no loyalty, but you succumb to the pleasure he presents, the half-life he is willing to give you.

'Cause I can't make you love me

If you don't

You can't make your heart feel

Somethin' it won't

Here in the dark

In these final hours

I will lay down my heart

And I'll feel the power

But you won’t, no you won't

4. "Halo" by Beyonce

As the song suggests, you are always reminded of the one who comes along and breaks down the carefully guarded walls you've constructed.

You've been hurt, but alas, so has he. You realize this and recognize that part of embracing love and life is embracing the fear that drives you.

It's like I've been awakened

Every rule I had you breakin'

It's the risk that I'm taking

I ain't never gonna shut you out

5. "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry

The subtle, seductive lyrics remind us that we need a lover with whom we can just be ourselves — one who appreciates every side of us.

From silly to sensual, we should want a partner who can make us feel desired even when we aren't dolled up, or when we veer outside the norms society dictates for us.

You think I'm pretty

Without any makeup on

You think I'm funny

When I tell the punchline wrong

I know you get me

So I let my walls come down

6. "For The First Time" by The Script

It's easy to get caught up in the day-to-day grind we call life. But how many of us make time for our friends and lovers?

Over time, we become too familiar with one another. It seems there's nothing new or exciting to share, so we don't. We forget to ask questions, to talk to one another, to connect and truly share our lives with our partners.

This song is a testament to staying committed to your partner in their time of need. It reminds us not to abandon one another when it all hits the fan. It's at the worst possible times that we must show vulnerability to our partners. We must share our fears and our triumphs, all in hopes of moving forward.

Trying to make it work but man these times are hard

But we're gonna start by

Drinking our cheap bottles of wine,

Sit talking up all night,

Saying things we haven't for a while

A while, yeah

We're smiling but we're close to tears,

Even after all these years,

We just now got the feeling that we're meeting for the first time

7. "How To Save A Life" by The Fray

Too many times we get caught up in who is right or wrong in the relationship. This song reminds us to re-examine what works and what doesn't work in the relationship.

If it's not right, if it can't be fixed, move on. If the relationship is capable of being salvaged, then forget who is right. Move past the indifference you've taken on to shield yourself from the heartache and move forward together.

Let him know that you know best

Cause after all you do know best

Try to slip past his defense

Without granting innocence

Lay down a list of what is wrong

The things you've told him all along

And pray to God, he hears you

And pray to God, he hears you

Where did I go wrong, I lost a friend

Somewhere along in the bitterness

And I would have stayed up with you all night

Had I known how to save a life

8. "Like You'll Never See Me Again" by Alicia Keys

These lyrics remind listeners not to take love for granted, assuming that it will always be there. The only sure thing we know about life is that nothing and no one lasts forever.

Appreciate the little things — the small gestures in your relationship — because they can go a long way to making keeping you both feeling fulfilled.

So every time you hold me

Hold me like this is the last time

Every time you kiss me

Kiss me like you'll never see me again

Every time you touch me

Touch me like this is the last time

Promise that you'll love me

Love me like you'll never see me again

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Netia Everett is a breakup confidence coach, helping you through heartbreak, lifestyle, and other relationship problems. She’s also a YouTuber, speaker, author, and entrepreneur. You can sign up for her newsletter for more.