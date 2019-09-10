20 Perfect Love Songs To Show Your Guy Just How Much You Adore Him

When words fail, say it with music.

One of the big reasons why relationships don't work out is because of lack of communication. Sometimes it can be hard to put into words how you feel.

Guys aren't the only ones who aren't comfortable with talking about how they feel, and not all women are the emotional type that can be open about their feelings.

That's where music, and in particular, quotes from lyrics of the best love songs come in. As Hans Christian Andersen said: "Where words fail, music speaks."

So why not let someone else say it for you by adding some special love songs for him to your romantic playlist?

You can choose "your song" to perfectly show the sweet nature of your relationship as a couple.

Of course, it can be hard to find the perfect love song to express your love. Too often, you hear a song on the radio about love and think it could be your song, but then it turns into a song about revenge or being brokenhearted. Total bummer.

This is most definitely not the message you want to send while everything is fine and dandy in your relationship. But whether you're setting the mood or making a romantic gesture, we've got you covered.

Here are the 20 best love songs for him you to add to your romantic shared playlist and show him how you feel.

1. "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Queen

Your love makes you a bit crazy, but in a good and passionate kind of way. This song is fun and upbeat, perfect to describe your romance.

"This thing (this thing)/Called love (called love)

It cries (like a baby)/In a cradle all night

It swings (woo woo)/It jives (woo woo)

It shakes all over like a jelly fish/I kinda like it

Crazy little thing called love"

2. "Make You Feel My Love" by Adele

There is no singer who is able to get more emotion across than Adele. This song is perfect when you want all of those feels.

"I know you haven't made your mind up yet

But I will never do you wrong

I've known it from the moment that we met

No doubt in my mind where you belong"

3. "How Deep Is Your Love" by Calvin Harris & Disciples

A great funky song to get you up and dancing all while feeling the love. It's modern music made to showcase the timeless emotion of love.

"Open up my eyes and/Tell me who I am

Let me in on all your secrets/No inhibition, no sin

How deep is your love? Is it like the ocean?

What devotion? Are you?

How deep is your love? Is it like nirvana?

Hit me harder, again

How deep is your love?"

4. "Pillowtalk" by Zayn

This song just screams passionate lovemaking, perfect for night alone together. Get the speakers blaring and get down to business!

"I'm seeing the pain, seeing the pleasure

Nobody but you, 'body but me

'Body but us, bodies together

I love to hold you close, tonight and always

I love to wake up next to you

I love to hold you close, tonight and always

I love to wake up next to you"

5. "All of Me" by John Legend

If you want a sweet love ballad to play for your lover, look no further. John Legend has the perfect voice to help you serenade your boo.

"What would I do without your smart mouth/Drawing me in, and you kicking me out

Got my head spinning, no kidding, I can't pin you down

What's going on in that beautiful mind/I'm on your magical mystery ride

And I'm so dizzy, don't know what hit me, but I'll be alright

My head's under water/But I'm breathing fine

You're crazy and I'm out of my mind

'Cause all of me loves all of you"

6. "Unconditionally" by Katy Perry

A sweet sweet song to show your loyalty and faith in your love with your partner. This song will cement just how committed you are.

"Oh no, did I get too close oh?

Oh, did I almost see what's really on the inside?

All your insecurities/All the dirty laundry

Never made me blink one time

Unconditional, unconditionally

I will love you unconditionally

There is no fear now/Let go and just be free

I will love you unconditionally"

7. "Can’t Help Falling In Love" cover by Twenty One Pilots

Elvis Presley's timeless love song made a little more modern and fresh. A perfect way to say that your partner is irresistible to you.

"Like a river flows surely to the sea

Darling so it goes

Some things are meant to be

Take my hand, take my whole life too

For I can't help falling in love with you"

​8. "I Want To Know What Love Is" by Foreigner

This song is meant to be belted out. There is literally no other way to sing it. The perfectly passionate serenade to sing to your lover.

"In my life there's been heartache and pain

I don't know if I can face it again

Can't stop now, I've traveled so far, to change this lonely life

I want to know what love is, I want you to show me

I want to feel what love is, I know you can show me"

9. "Crazy in Love" by Beyoncé

Queen B can do no wrong, especially with this love song. Crazy in love says it all — you're crazy in love and nothing can change that.

"I look and stare so deep in your eyes/I touch on you more and more every time

When you leave, I'm begging you not to go/Call your name two or three times in a row

Such a funny thing for me to try to explain/How I'm feeling and my pride is the one to blame

'Cause I know I don't understand/Just how your love can do what no one else can"

10. "We Found Love" by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris

This song is great to dance to. Bring your boo out on the dance floor and let the lyrics speak for themselves.

"Yellow diamonds in the light/And we're standing side by side

As your shadow crosses mine/What it takes to come alive

It's the way I'm feeling I just can't deny/But I've gotta let it go

We found love in a hopeless place"

11. "Love Song" cover by Adele

Adele's version of this ballad originally recorded by The Cure will do the trick to help get all that emotion across. Who wouldn't want that voice to be played for them by their significant other?

"However far away I will always love you

However long I stay I will always love you

Whatever words I say I will always love you

I will always love you"

12. "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None The Richer

Some songs just seem to work for couples. This one is special and unique, and your partner will truly feel like the love of your life.

"Kiss me out of the bearded barley/Nightly, beside the green, green grass

Swing, swing, swing the spinning step/You'll wear those shoes and I will wear that dress

Oh, kiss me beneath the milky twilight/Lead me out on the moonlit floor

Lift your open hand/Strike up the band, and make the fireflies dance

Silvermoon's sparkling/So kiss me"

13. "Adore You" by Miley Cyrus

You more than just love them. You absolutely adore them. You can only showcase that through a song with lyrics as beautiful as this.

"When you say you love me/Know I love you more

And when you say you need me/Know I need you more

Boy I adore, you/I adore, you"

14. "Mirrors" by Justin Timberlake

JT said it right in this song. You are so connected that you feel as though he's a mirror of you in your life. A sweet way of showing your love.

"'Cause I don't wanna lose you now/I'm looking right at the other half of me

The vacancy that sat in my heart/Is a space that now you hold

Show me how to fight for now/And I'll tell you, baby, it was easy

Coming back into you once I figured it out/You were right here all along

It's like you're my mirror/My mirror staring back at me"

15. "I’m Yours" by Alessia Cara

Everyone loves to hear someone say they are completely and totally yours. This song is a great way to get that message across.

"'Cause I've had my heart broken before

And I promised I would never let me hurt anymore

But I tore down my walls/And opened my doors

And made room for one

So baby I'm yours"

16. "Never Forget You" by Zara Larsson & MNEK

Is your man unforgettable? Then play him this song to really show him what you think about him and your relationship.

"I'll never forget you/You'll always be by my side

From the day that I met you/I knew that I would love you 'til the day I die

And I will never want much more/And in my heart I will always be sure

I will never forget you/And you'll always be by my side 'til the day I die"

17. "Love Me Like You Do" by Ellie Goulding

A beautiful and uplifting song to sing along to. If you love the way your man loves you, then this is the song for you two.

"Fading in, fading out/On the edge of paradise

Every inch of your skin is a holy grail I've gotta find

Only you can set my heart on fire, on fire

Yeah, I'll let you set the pace/'Cause I'm not thinking straight

My head spinning around, I can't see clear no more

What are you waiting for?"

18. "You’ve Got the Love" by Florence + The Machine

Florence + The Machine slay. Especially with this tune. It's funky and fun but the lyrics are beautiful and sweet.

"When food is gone you are my daily meal, oh

When friends are gone I know my savior's love is real

Your love is real

'Cause you got the love"

19. "Stay With Me" by Sam Smith

What a perfect way to say that you want to be with your love forever. This song is so meaningful it's hard not to get emotional.

"Why am I so emotional/

This is not a good look, gain some self-control

And deep down I know this never works

But you can lay with me so it doesn't hurt

Oh, won't you stay with me/'Cause you're all I need

This ain't love, it's clear to see/Oh, won't ya stay with me"

20. "Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better)" by Felix Jaehn ft. Jasmine Thompson

The truth is there in the lyrics. He's the only one who can love you in a way that is completely special. The song speaks for itself.

"I've been waitin' for you/It's been so long

I knew just what I would do/When I heard your song

You filled my heart with a kiss/You gave me freedom

You knew I could not resist/I needed someone

And now we're flyin' through the stars/I hope this night will last forever

Oh oh oh oh, ain't nobody loves me better"

Tess Griman is a writer whose work focuses on relationships and pop culture.