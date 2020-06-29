The Top 50 Most Romantic Love Songs By Men, According To Women

Get ready to swoon...
Though some women have a tendency to complain about the lack of romantic skills they find to be true of too many men these days, the truth is that romance is still alive and well — if you know where to look for it.
In fact, some of the most heart gushing, romantic love songs in history have been written or performed by men, making women swoon for decades.
Aside from giving us faith in men, these romantic songs help us in our own relationships, providing the soundtrack for our candlelit evenings and nights full of romance with the men we love most.
We conducted an informal survey on Facebook in which we asked women to share their favorite romantic tunes that were written or performed by men.
Here are women's picks for the 50 most romantic songs written by men. some of the top songs that real women love.
1. "Bed of Roses" by Bon Jovi
With an ironclad fist
I wake up and French kiss the morning
While some marching band keeps
Its own beat in my head
While we're talking
About all of the things that I long to believe
About love and the truth and what you mean to me
And the truth is, baby you're all that I need
I wanna lay you down in a bed of roses
For tonight I sleep on a bed of nails
Oh, I wanna be just as close as the Holy Ghost is
And lay you down on a bed of roses
2. "Wild Horses" by The Rolling Stones
I watched you suffer a dull aching pain
Now you've decided to show me the same
No sweeping exit or offstage lines
Could make me feel bitter or treat you unkind
Wild horses couldn't drag me away
3. "Harvest Moon" by Neil Young
Because I'm still in love with you
I want to see you dance again
Because I'm still in love with you
On this harvest moon
4. "18th Floor Balcony" by Blue October
And I knew it from the start
So my arms are open wide
Your head is on my stomach
And we're, we're trying so hard not to fall asleep
Here we are
On this 18th floor balcony
We're both, flying away
5. "Your Own Special Way" by Genesis
You, you have your own special way,
Of holding my hand keep it way 'bove the water,
Don't ever let go
Oh no, no, no
You, you have your own special way,
Of turning the world so it's facing
The way, that I'm going, don't ever
Don't ever stop
6. "Into My Arms" by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds
I don't believe in an interventionist God
But I know, darling, that you do
But if I did, I would kneel down and ask Him
Not to intervene when it came to you
Oh, not to touch a hair on your head
Leave you as you are
If he felt he had to direct you
Then direct you into my arms
7. "Let It Be Me" by Ray LaMontagne
That's when you need someone
Someone that you, you can call
When all your faith is gone
And it feels like you can't go on
Let it be me
8. "Windswept" by Bryan Ferry
Oh baby, don't leave me there
With a low whisper, windswept on the air
You say, "It's nothing but a game to play"
Oh I'm feeling swept away
9. "Unchained Melody" by Righteous Brothers
Oh, my love, my darling
I've hungered for your touch
A long, lonely time
Time goes by so slowly
And time can do so much
Are you still mine?
I need your love
I need your love
God speed your love to me
10. "When The Night Comes" by Dan Auerbach
When the night comes
And you lay your weary head to rest
No more trials, no tests
When the night comes
When the night comes
You don't have to have to be afraid
Of any choice you made
When the night comes
11. "When A Man Loves A Woman" by Percy Sledge
When a man loves a woman
Can't keep his mind on nothing else
He'll trade the world
For the good thing he's found
If she's bad he can't see it
She can do no wrong
Turn his back on his best friend
If he put her down
12. "We’ve Got Tonight" by Bob Seger
I know it's late, I know you're weary
I know your plans don't include me
Still here we are, both of us lonely
Longing for shelter from all that we see
Why should we worry, no one will care girl
Look at the stars so far away
We've got tonight, who needs tomorrow?
We've got tonight babe
Why don't you stay?
13. "Father Figure" by George Michael
I will be your father figure
(Oh baby)
Put your tiny hand in mine
(I'd love to)
I will be your preacher teacher
(Be your daddy)
Anything you have in mind
(It would make me)
I will be your father figure
(Very happy)
I have had enough of crime
(Please let me)
I will be the one who loves you
'Til the end of time
14. "The Blower’s Daughter" by Damian Rice
And so it is just like you said it would be
Life goes easy on me
Most of the time
And so it is the shorter story
No love, no glory
No hero in her sky
15. "Stand Inside Your Love" by The Smashing Pumpkins
And for the first time
I feel as though I am reborn
In my mind
Recast as child and mystic sage
Who wouldn't be the one you love
Who wouldn't stand inside your love
16. "The Book Of Love" by The Magnetic Fields
The book of love is long and boring
No one can lift the damn thing
It's full of charts and facts and figures
And instructions for dancing
But I, I love it when you read to me
And you, you can read me anything
17. "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses
And when your fears subside
And shadows still remain, oh yeah
I know that you can love me
When there's no one left to blame
So never mind the darkness
We still can find a way
'Cause nothin' lasts forever
Even cold November rain
18. "Do I Wanna Know" by the Arctic Monkeys
Crawlin' back to you
Ever thought of callin' when
You've had a few?
'Cause I always do
Maybe I'm too
Busy bein' yours
To fall for somebody new
Now, I've thought it through
Crawlin' back to you
19. "Tus Pies" by Nakho and Medicine for the People
I'll be the earth that grounds you,
From that chaos all around.
I'll be the home you return to,
I can be your middle ground.
I will serve as a reminder,
If you jump you will not fall.
Go on and spread those wings of reason,
We are water after-all
20. "Strangers" by The Kinks
So you've been where I've just come
From the land that brings losers on
So we will share this road we walk
And mind our mouths and beware our talk
'Til peace we find, tell you what I'll do
All the things I own I will share with you
And, if I feel tomorrow like I feel today
We'll take what we want and give the rest away
21. "Something" by The Beatles
Something in the way she moves
Attracts me like no other lover
Something in the way she woos me
I don't want to leave her now
You know I believe and how
22. "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee
I know you're scared of the unknown (Known)
You don't wanna be alone (Alone)
I know I always come and go (And go)
But it's out of my control
And you'll be left in the dust, unless I stuck by ya
You're the sunflower, I think your love would be too much
Or you'll be left in the dust, unless I stuck by ya
You're the sunflower, you're the sunflower (Yeah)
23. "She’s Got A Way" by Billy Joel
She's got a way about her
I don't know what it is
But I know that I can't live without her
She's got a way of pleasin', mmh
I don't know what it is
But there doesn't have to be a reason
Anyway
24. "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran
So honey now
Take me into your loving arms
Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars
Place your head on my beating heart
I'm thinking out loud
Maybe we found love right where we are
25. "Such Great Heights" by Iron & Wine
They will see us waving from such great heights
Come down now, they'll say
But everything looks perfect from far away
Come down now but we'll stay
26. "I Will Follow You Into The Dark" by Death Cab For Cutie
If heaven and hell decide that they both are satisfied
And illuminate the no's on their vacancy signs
If there's no one beside you when your soul embarks
Then I'll follow you into the dark
27. "Passenger Seat" by Death Cab For Cutie
I look at her and have to smile
As we go driving for a while
Her hair blowing in the open window of my car, and
And as we go the traffic lights
Watch them glimmer in her eyes
In the darkness of the evening
Oh and I've got all that I need
Right here in the passenger seat
Oh and I can't keep my eyes on the road
Knowing that she's inches from me
28. "Outdoor Type" by The Lemonheads
I've never slept out underneath the stars,
The closest that I came to that was one time my car
Broke down for an hour in the suburbs at night
I lied about being the outdoor type.
29. "You Are The Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne
And, baby
The way you move me, it's crazy
It's like you see right through me
And make it easier
Believe me, you don't even have to try
Oh, because
You are the best thing
30. "Stay In My Corner" by Arcs
I won't always be a winner, babe
In fact, I'm bound to burn
All these bumps in the road, dear
They're just lessons we learned, we learned
Stay in my corner, babe
Stay in my corner, please
Stay in my corner, babe
I will fight for you if you fight for me too
31. "Want And Able" by Jack White
Now, Want and Able are two different things
One is desire, and the other is the means
Like I wanna hold you, and see you, and feel you in my dreams
But that's not possible, something simply will not let me
32. "Beautiful In My Eyes" by Joshua Kadison
You're my piece of mind,
in this crazy world.
Your're everything I've tried to find,
your love is a pearl.
You're my Mona Lisa, you're my rainbow skies,
and my only prayer, is that you realize,
you'll always be beautiful, in my eyes.
33. "Better" by Khalid
Love to see you shine in the night like the diamond you are
(Love to see you shine in the night like the diamond you are)
I'm on the other side, it's alright, just hold me in the dark
(I'm on the other side, it's alright, just hold me in the dark)
No one's got to know what we do, hit me up when you're bored
(No one's got to know) Nah (what we do, hit me up when you're bored)
'Cause I live down the street, so we meet when you need it, it's yours
All I hear is
Nothin' feels better than this
34. "To Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan
When the rain is blowing in your face
And the whole world is on your case
I could offer you a warm embrace
To make you feel my love
35. "Crush" by Dave Matthews Band
Lovely lady
I am at your feet
God I want you so badly
I wonder this
Could tomorrow be
So wondrous as you there sleeping
36. "Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd
She told me, don't worry about it
She told me, don't worry no more
We both know we can't go without it
She told me you'll never be in love, oh, oh, woo (yeah, yeah, yeah)
I can't feel my face when I'm with you
But I love it, but I love it, oh
37. "Annie’s Song" by John Denver
Come let me love you
Let me give my life to you
Let me drown in your laughter
Let me die in your arms
Let me lay down beside you
Let me always be with you
Come let me love you
Come love me again
38. "In Your Eyes" by Peter Gabriel
In your eyes
The light the heat
In your eyes
I am complete
In your eyes
I see the doorway to a thousand churches
In your eyes
The resolution of all the fruitless searches
39. "All Of Me" by John Legend
How many times do I have to tell you?
Even when you're crying, you're beautiful too
The world is beating you down, I'm around
Through every mood
You're my downfall, you're my muse
My worst distraction, my rhythm and blues
I can't stop singing, it's ringing
In my head for you
My head's under water, but I'm breathin' fine
You're crazy and I'm out of my mind
40. "Something in the Way She Moves" by James Taylor
There's something in the way she moves
Or looks my way, or calls my name
That seems to leave this troubled world behind
If I'm feeling down and blue
Or troubled by some foolish game
She always seems to make me change my mind
41. "Don’t Want To Miss A Thing" by Aerosmith
I could stay awake just to hear you breathing
Watch you smile while you are sleeping
While you're far away and dreaming
I could spend my life in this sweet surrender
I could stay lost in this moment forever
Ooh, every moment spent with you is a moment I treasure
42. "Let’s Stay Together" by Al Green
I, I'm I'm so in love with you
Whatever you want to do
Is all right with me
Cause you make me feel so brand new
And I want to spend my life with you
43. "Sweet Creature" by Harry Styles
Sweet creature
We're running through the garden
Oh, where nothing bothered us
But we're still young
I always think about you and how we don't speak enough
And oh we started
Two hearts in one home
I know, it's hard when we argue
We're both stubborn
I know, but oh
Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
44. "Maybe I’m Amazed" by Paul McCartney
45. "Just The Way You Are" by Bruno Mars
When I see your face
There's not a thing that I would change 'cause you're amazing
Just the way you are
And when you smile
The whole world stops and stares for a while
'Cause girl you're amazing
Just the way you are
Yeah
46. "Yellow" by Coldplay
Look at the stars
Look how they shine for you
And everything you do
Yeah they were all yellow
I came along
I wrote a song for you
And all the things you do
And it was called "Yellow"
47. "New Tattoo" by James Arthur
I wear you like a new tattoo
The design, the desire, I don't wanna remove
You're the kind of thing that I could love forever
I wear it like a new tattoo
And I'll be so happy that I'm stuck with you
And we cannot deface in any weather
48. "Love Is All" by Marc Anthony
Love is all
The laughter and the tears that fall
The mundane and the magical
Love is all
All is love
The careless word the healing touch
The getting and the getting of
All is love
49. "I'm In Love With A Girl" by Gavin DeGraw
I'm in love with a girl who knows me better,
Fell for the women just when I met her,
Took my sweet time when I was bitter,
Someone understands,
And she knows how to treat a fella right,
Give me that feeling every night,
Wants to make love when I wanna fight,
Now someone understand me,
I'm in love with a girl (I'm in love with}
I'm in love with a girl (I'm in love with}
50. "I Love, You Love" by John Legend
And I
I love, I love, I love
Love hurts sometimes
But this feels right
You
You love, you love, you love
Though you've been burned
You still return
Shannon Ullman is a freelance writer and budding journalist who has been traveling the world for more than 10 years.