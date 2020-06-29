The Top 50 Most Romantic Love Songs By Men, According To Women

Get ready to swoon...

Though some women have a tendency to complain about the lack of romantic skills they find to be true of too many men these days, the truth is that romance is still alive and well — if you know where to look for it.

In fact, some of the most heart gushing, romantic love songs in history have been written or performed by men, making women swoon for decades.

Aside from giving us faith in men, these romantic songs help us in our own relationships, providing the soundtrack for our candlelit evenings and nights full of romance with the men we love most.

We conducted an informal survey on Facebook in which we asked women to share their favorite romantic tunes that were written or performed by men.

Here are women's picks for the 50 most romantic songs written by men. some of the top songs that real women love.

1. "Bed of Roses" by Bon Jovi

With an ironclad fist

I wake up and French kiss the morning

While some marching band keeps

Its own beat in my head

While we're talking

About all of the things that I long to believe

About love and the truth and what you mean to me

And the truth is, baby you're all that I need

I wanna lay you down in a bed of roses

For tonight I sleep on a bed of nails

Oh, I wanna be just as close as the Holy Ghost is

And lay you down on a bed of roses

2. "Wild Horses" by The Rolling Stones

I watched you suffer a dull aching pain

Now you've decided to show me the same

No sweeping exit or offstage lines

Could make me feel bitter or treat you unkind

Wild horses couldn't drag me away

3. "Harvest Moon" by Neil Young

Because I'm still in love with you

I want to see you dance again

Because I'm still in love with you

On this harvest moon

4. "18th Floor Balcony" by Blue October

And I knew it from the start

So my arms are open wide

Your head is on my stomach

And we're, we're trying so hard not to fall asleep

Here we are

On this 18th floor balcony

We're both, flying away

5. "Your Own Special Way" by Genesis

You, you have your own special way,

Of holding my hand keep it way 'bove the water,

Don't ever let go

Oh no, no, no

You, you have your own special way,

Of turning the world so it's facing

The way, that I'm going, don't ever

Don't ever stop

6. "Into My Arms" by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

I don't believe in an interventionist God

But I know, darling, that you do

But if I did, I would kneel down and ask Him

Not to intervene when it came to you

Oh, not to touch a hair on your head

Leave you as you are

If he felt he had to direct you

Then direct you into my arms

7. "Let It Be Me" by Ray LaMontagne

That's when you need someone

Someone that you, you can call

When all your faith is gone

And it feels like you can't go on

Let it be me

8. "Windswept" by Bryan Ferry

Oh baby, don't leave me there

With a low whisper, windswept on the air

You say, "It's nothing but a game to play"

Oh I'm feeling swept away

9. "Unchained Melody" by Righteous Brothers

Oh, my love, my darling

I've hungered for your touch

A long, lonely time

Time goes by so slowly

And time can do so much

Are you still mine?

I need your love

I need your love

God speed your love to me

10. "When The Night Comes" by Dan Auerbach

When the night comes

And you lay your weary head to rest

No more trials, no tests

When the night comes

When the night comes

You don't have to have to be afraid

Of any choice you made

When the night comes

11. "When A Man Loves A Woman" by Percy Sledge

When a man loves a woman

Can't keep his mind on nothing else

He'll trade the world

For the good thing he's found

If she's bad he can't see it

She can do no wrong

Turn his back on his best friend

If he put her down

12. "We’ve Got Tonight" by Bob Seger

I know it's late, I know you're weary

I know your plans don't include me

Still here we are, both of us lonely

Longing for shelter from all that we see

Why should we worry, no one will care girl

Look at the stars so far away

We've got tonight, who needs tomorrow?

We've got tonight babe

Why don't you stay?

13. "Father Figure" by George Michael

I will be your father figure

(Oh baby)

Put your tiny hand in mine

(I'd love to)

I will be your preacher teacher

(Be your daddy)

Anything you have in mind

(It would make me)

I will be your father figure

(Very happy)

I have had enough of crime

(Please let me)

I will be the one who loves you

'Til the end of time

14. "The Blower’s Daughter" by Damian Rice

And so it is just like you said it would be

Life goes easy on me

Most of the time

And so it is the shorter story

No love, no glory

No hero in her sky

15. "Stand Inside Your Love" by The Smashing Pumpkins

And for the first time

I feel as though I am reborn

In my mind

Recast as child and mystic sage

Who wouldn't be the one you love

Who wouldn't stand inside your love

16. "The Book Of Love" by The Magnetic Fields

The book of love is long and boring

No one can lift the damn thing

It's full of charts and facts and figures

And instructions for dancing

But I, I love it when you read to me

And you, you can read me anything

17. "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses

And when your fears subside

And shadows still remain, oh yeah

I know that you can love me

When there's no one left to blame

So never mind the darkness

We still can find a way

'Cause nothin' lasts forever

Even cold November rain

18. "Do I Wanna Know" by the Arctic Monkeys

Crawlin' back to you

Ever thought of callin' when

You've had a few?

'Cause I always do

Maybe I'm too

Busy bein' yours

To fall for somebody new

Now, I've thought it through

Crawlin' back to you

19. "Tus Pies" by Nakho and Medicine for the People

I'll be the earth that grounds you,

From that chaos all around.

I'll be the home you return to,

I can be your middle ground.

I will serve as a reminder,

If you jump you will not fall.

Go on and spread those wings of reason,

We are water after-all

20. "Strangers" by The Kinks

So you've been where I've just come

From the land that brings losers on

So we will share this road we walk

And mind our mouths and beware our talk

'Til peace we find, tell you what I'll do

All the things I own I will share with you

And, if I feel tomorrow like I feel today

We'll take what we want and give the rest away

21. "Something" by The Beatles

Something in the way she moves

Attracts me like no other lover

Something in the way she woos me

I don't want to leave her now

You know I believe and how

22. "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee

I know you're scared of the unknown (Known)

You don't wanna be alone (Alone)

I know I always come and go (And go)

But it's out of my control

And you'll be left in the dust, unless I stuck by ya

You're the sunflower, I think your love would be too much

Or you'll be left in the dust, unless I stuck by ya

You're the sunflower, you're the sunflower (Yeah)

23. "She’s Got A Way" by Billy Joel

She's got a way about her

I don't know what it is

But I know that I can't live without her

She's got a way of pleasin', mmh

I don't know what it is

But there doesn't have to be a reason

Anyway

24. "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran

So honey now

Take me into your loving arms

Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars

Place your head on my beating heart

I'm thinking out loud

Maybe we found love right where we are

25. "Such Great Heights" by Iron & Wine

They will see us waving from such great heights

Come down now, they'll say

But everything looks perfect from far away

Come down now but we'll stay

26. "I Will Follow You Into The Dark" by Death Cab For Cutie

If heaven and hell decide that they both are satisfied

And illuminate the no's on their vacancy signs

If there's no one beside you when your soul embarks

Then I'll follow you into the dark

27. "Passenger Seat" by Death Cab For Cutie

I look at her and have to smile

As we go driving for a while

Her hair blowing in the open window of my car, and

And as we go the traffic lights

Watch them glimmer in her eyes

In the darkness of the evening

Oh and I've got all that I need

Right here in the passenger seat

Oh and I can't keep my eyes on the road

Knowing that she's inches from me

28. "Outdoor Type" by The Lemonheads

I've never slept out underneath the stars,

The closest that I came to that was one time my car

Broke down for an hour in the suburbs at night

I lied about being the outdoor type.

29. "You Are The Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne

And, baby

The way you move me, it's crazy

It's like you see right through me

And make it easier

Believe me, you don't even have to try

Oh, because

You are the best thing

30. "Stay In My Corner" by Arcs

I won't always be a winner, babe

In fact, I'm bound to burn

All these bumps in the road, dear

They're just lessons we learned, we learned

Stay in my corner, babe

Stay in my corner, please

Stay in my corner, babe

I will fight for you if you fight for me too

31. "Want And Able" by Jack White

Now, Want and Able are two different things

One is desire, and the other is the means

Like I wanna hold you, and see you, and feel you in my dreams

But that's not possible, something simply will not let me

32. "Beautiful In My Eyes" by Joshua Kadison

You're my piece of mind,

in this crazy world.

Your're everything I've tried to find,

your love is a pearl.

You're my Mona Lisa, you're my rainbow skies,

and my only prayer, is that you realize,

you'll always be beautiful, in my eyes.

33. "Better" by Khalid

Love to see you shine in the night like the diamond you are

(Love to see you shine in the night like the diamond you are)

I'm on the other side, it's alright, just hold me in the dark

(I'm on the other side, it's alright, just hold me in the dark)

No one's got to know what we do, hit me up when you're bored

(No one's got to know) Nah (what we do, hit me up when you're bored)

'Cause I live down the street, so we meet when you need it, it's yours

All I hear is

Nothin' feels better than this

34. "To Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan

When the rain is blowing in your face

And the whole world is on your case

I could offer you a warm embrace

To make you feel my love

35. "Crush" by Dave Matthews Band

Lovely lady

I am at your feet

God I want you so badly

I wonder this

Could tomorrow be

So wondrous as you there sleeping

36. "Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd

She told me, don't worry about it

She told me, don't worry no more

We both know we can't go without it

She told me you'll never be in love, oh, oh, woo (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I can't feel my face when I'm with you

But I love it, but I love it, oh

37. "Annie’s Song" by John Denver

Come let me love you

Let me give my life to you

Let me drown in your laughter

Let me die in your arms

Let me lay down beside you

Let me always be with you

Come let me love you

Come love me again

38. "In Your Eyes" by Peter Gabriel

In your eyes

The light the heat

In your eyes

I am complete

In your eyes

I see the doorway to a thousand churches

In your eyes

The resolution of all the fruitless searches

39. "All Of Me" by John Legend

How many times do I have to tell you?

Even when you're crying, you're beautiful too

The world is beating you down, I'm around

Through every mood

You're my downfall, you're my muse

My worst distraction, my rhythm and blues

I can't stop singing, it's ringing

In my head for you

My head's under water, but I'm breathin' fine

You're crazy and I'm out of my mind

40. "Something in the Way She Moves" by James Taylor

There's something in the way she moves

Or looks my way, or calls my name

That seems to leave this troubled world behind

If I'm feeling down and blue

Or troubled by some foolish game

She always seems to make me change my mind

41. "Don’t Want To Miss A Thing" by Aerosmith

I could stay awake just to hear you breathing

Watch you smile while you are sleeping

While you're far away and dreaming

I could spend my life in this sweet surrender

I could stay lost in this moment forever

Ooh, every moment spent with you is a moment I treasure

42. "Let’s Stay Together" by Al Green

I, I'm I'm so in love with you

Whatever you want to do

Is all right with me

Cause you make me feel so brand new

And I want to spend my life with you

43. "Sweet Creature" by Harry Styles

Sweet creature

We're running through the garden

Oh, where nothing bothered us

But we're still young

I always think about you and how we don't speak enough

And oh we started

Two hearts in one home

I know, it's hard when we argue

We're both stubborn

I know, but oh

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

44. "Maybe I’m Amazed" by Paul McCartney

45. "Just The Way You Are" by Bruno Mars

When I see your face

There's not a thing that I would change 'cause you're amazing

Just the way you are

And when you smile

The whole world stops and stares for a while

'Cause girl you're amazing

Just the way you are

Yeah

46. "Yellow" by Coldplay

Look at the stars

Look how they shine for you

And everything you do

Yeah they were all yellow

I came along

I wrote a song for you

And all the things you do

And it was called "Yellow"

47. "New Tattoo" by James Arthur

I wear you like a new tattoo

The design, the desire, I don't wanna remove

You're the kind of thing that I could love forever

I wear it like a new tattoo

And I'll be so happy that I'm stuck with you

And we cannot deface in any weather

48. "Love Is All" by Marc Anthony

Love is all

The laughter and the tears that fall

The mundane and the magical

Love is all

All is love

The careless word the healing touch

The getting and the getting of

All is love

49. "I'm In Love With A Girl" by Gavin DeGraw

I'm in love with a girl who knows me better,

Fell for the women just when I met her,

Took my sweet time when I was bitter,

Someone understands,

And she knows how to treat a fella right,

Give me that feeling every night,

Wants to make love when I wanna fight,

Now someone understand me,

I'm in love with a girl (I'm in love with}

I'm in love with a girl (I'm in love with}

50. "I Love, You Love" by John Legend

And I

I love, I love, I love

Love hurts sometimes

But this feels right

You

You love, you love, you love

Though you've been burned

You still return

Shannon Ullman is a freelance writer and budding journalist who has been traveling the world for more than 10 years.