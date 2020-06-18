How To Tell For Sure If A Girl Likes You Over Text

All of the hints are there.

I know what you’re thinking — women are masters of mixed signals and half of the time, they don’t know what they want. That's true in some cases.

However, women and men just communicate in different ways. Men are more to the point and women are less direct than men and tend to dance around the point.

I don’t privilege one way of communicating over the other, but it is important to know this when you are trying to figure out how to know if a girl likes you.

And it is particularly difficult to figure out if a girl likes you over text, so to help make matters less complicated and to make your lives easier, I've isolated what I believe to be some of the most reliable ways to tell if a girl likes you over text.

1. She initiates the conversation.

One of the first ways to distinguish whether or not a woman likes you is if she initiates conversation. It’s the same with both genders. If someone wants to talk to you, they will. And if they don’t, they won’t. It’s a harsh fact but one that is true.

If you are the one who is constantly initiating conversation and you aren't getting a response in a timely manner, then your girl is most likely not that interested in you.

There are some cases in which a person is not text savvy, which means that they are not accustomed to texting practices that have become a cultural norm. If your crush is unable to adapt or to meet you halfway in communicating, then she's probably just not that into you.

You can make as many excuses as you want, but the fact of the matter is that if a girl wants to talk to you, she will find a way to communicate with you.

2. She responds in detail and in a timely manner.

If you are really unsure if a woman likes you or not, I would look for more than one of these signs in trying to decipher if a woman really likes you or not. The second way to tell if a girl is interested in you is that she responds to you in detail — and in a timely manner.

If a girl constantly sends you one-word answers, she’s either not interested in you or she’s annoyed. Either way, one-word answers are not a good sign.

If she responds in a timely manner, then I’d say that there is a definite possibility that she likes you. If she doesn't care about you, she will read your text and think to herself, "Oh, I’ll get back to him later." And then she’ll eventually forget.

However, if she likes you, she will make it a priority to respond to you. And she will do it rather quickly.

Some women are rather chatty, so this one is best to gauge if you have another indicator as well.

3. She uses emojis.

The way that you write allows people to gain insight into your personality, sense of humor, skills, and sometimes even your values.

What do you think gets a better response between these two texts?

"Waddup?"

"Hey, Amanda, how are you? I think we should meet up and go on an adventure! Let me know if you’re free."

I hope that your answer is the second one. And if it is not, then I think we have some work to do.

One of the benefits of texting is that it gives you time to compose your message and think about how you want to come across.

Do you want to come across as only seeking a booty call? Then go for the first one, but if you want to come across as being someone who has the potential to be this girl’s boyfriend, I would take time in thinking about what you’re saying, and emojis aid in making conversation.

They let you show feeling without blatantly stating it. Emojis allow you to communicate non-verbally over text.

Emojis are used to express emotions and are an excellent way to express your feelings without the actual use of words, which sometimes can be difficult to formulate on the spot.

For example, sending the kissy face emoji at the end of a text can give a more flirty feeling to an otherwise mundane message.

Just like how we choose words, we chose certain emojis to aid in our communication. So use them if you want to express your feelings, but also pay attention to the ones that your crush is sending you because they could be an indication as to whether or not she likes you.

Kate Spring, BA, is a men’s dating & attraction coach from Vancouver, Canada. A recognized leader in helping men become irresistible to women, Kate works with clients from around the world, helping them to get the girl they want and the relationship they deserve.