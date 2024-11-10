Man Explains How A Simple Detail On His Glass Shower Door Made Him Appreciate His Wife More Than Ever

When a man went into the bathroom, he noticed something small on the shower door that deepened his appreciation for his wife.

The minor detail sheds light on just how much his wife does for their little family and how much of herself she sacrifices to take care of them.

The man noticed that his wife had wiped the steam away from an area of the shower door so that she could watch their infant daughter nap in her bassinet while showering.

“I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner,” the man wrote in a Facebook post. “I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.”

When he asked his wife if she had placed the bassinet there, she explained that she had so that she could shower during the day while keeping an eye on their baby, Lottie.

The next morning, when the man showered, he noticed something on the glass.

“I turned to the door and saw where my wife wiped away the steam from the glass so she could see our baby girl in the bassinet,” he shared.

While it was a minor detail that many people would overlook, it made the man’s heart burst.

“I literally just sat there and stared at the glass and smiled. I could see it, I imagined it, it was like I was there in the room with them,” he wrote. “I could see Heather just looking through the glass and making faces at Lottie as she smiled and played in her bassinet! I just melted!”

The man claimed that it is the small details — like the steam wiped away from the shower door — that make him appreciate his wife more than ever.

“It’s the little sacrifices my wife makes for this family that would normally go unnoticed,” he said. “From caring for our daughter 24/7 to caring for me, cooking, cleaning, taking care of the animals, and taking care of herself (yeah right, there’s no time for that).”

These little details demonstrate his wife’s dedication to keeping their house running and taking care of their baby — something that all too often goes noticed and unappreciated in other families.

However, the man is aware of just how much goes into being a stay-at-home parent, and how much of yourself you have to sacrifice.

“The fact that my wife can’t even shower without caring for someone else; tending to someone else’s needs. She doesn’t get a second to herself to relax,” he wrote.

“My wife doesn’t get to clock out, my wife doesn’t get the satisfaction of seeing a check deposited in the bank in return for her hard work, my wife doesn’t get to eat lunch with coworkers," he continued. "My wife doesn’t get just to walk outside and just take a deep breath.”

The man acknowledged that to most people, the shower door is just a fogged-up piece of glass. But to him, it is physical proof of his wife’s devotion to her role.

“It’s the little things like this that don’t go unnoticed. It’s the little things like this that constantly remind me how [strong] she is. It’s the little things like this that make me fall in love with her all over again," he concluded.

Other stay-at-home parents praised the man for his recognition of his wife’s hard work.

“It's beautiful to hear your appreciation for your stay-at-home wife," one Facebook user wrote. "There are days when I miss the 'office' atmosphere, lunch breaks, going for a walk on my own, listening to audiobooks in the car, corporate trips, and yes, taking a shower without interruption or without still tending to a little one."

“But the tradeoff is worth it. So very worth it," the added. "Still, it's nice when the efforts are recognized. So thank you.”

"I’m fortunate enough to be a full-time mom but I wish my man appreciated me this much," another commenter admitted. "He doesn’t necessarily not appreciate the work I do for our child and home but I never hear it and it would be nice to."

While being a working parent certainly has its challenges, the struggles of being a stay-at-home parent often go unnoticed.

Often, people on the outside only see the good parts of being a stay-at-home parent — that they are able to spend unlimited time with their children, make their own schedules, and spend their days however they desire.

The reality, however, is not as pretty.

According to Motherly's annual State of Motherhood Survey, a whopping 62% of mothers say they get less than an hour to themselves each day.

A stay-at-home parent’s work never ends. They do not have the privilege of clocking out after eight hours or even taking a lunch break. While their time may appear unlimited, they have little time for themselves away from their kids.

As this man pointed out, they often can't even take a carefree shower.

And yet, their work often goes unnoticed and is frequently viewed as easy. Since they aren't answering to a boss — aside from their children, who may be even bossier than corporate leadership — people assume their days are leisurely when clearly they are anything but.

So, if you happen to know a stay-at-home parent in your life, give them a hug, a helping hand, or simply assure them that they are doing a good job. They deserve some recognition and support!

