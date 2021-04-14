9 Odd Things That Happen To Your Body When You Kiss Someone

Kissing is one of the most rewarding components for your physiological health, putting you in a good mood and deepening the intimacy in your relationship.
The minute your tongue does the tango with another person, your body immediately reacts to the hot and steamy sensation.
The body begins to get excited, tingly, and aroused, evoking high volumes of "happy hormones" in your brain. It makes you think, "The touch of your lips takes my breath away."
RELATED: 6 Must-Read Rules For How To Give The Perfect Kiss
As your hormones begin to elevate, your mood shifts upward leaving you with a glowing grin ear to ear. It’s like, all of a sudden, you have this instant high on life and nothing can bring you down.
Kissing is not just good for your relationship, it's also great for your mood and it’s an immunity booster, a calorie burner, or simply a way to connect with your partner. It also burns 1.5 calories per minute.
Turning up the night with a passionate kiss or a make-out session can literally be mind-blowing. It stimulates your body in so many ways that are beneficial to your overall health: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.
Your body has an "aha!" moment and you begin to crave more.
In fact, kissing is actually much more intimate than sex.
Here are 9 crazy things that happen to your body when you're kissing (and how making out changes your mood and deepens your intimacy).
1. Kissing helps determine your compatibility
The minute you kiss someone, the fireworks start shooting off into a thousand little stars or you feel nothing at all.
A kiss is a great measuring tool to use to determine whether there's a magnetic spark between you and a person. Your body instantly sends a signal to your brain to decide if there is compatibility based on the exchange of your sensational receptors.
Since birth, you've used your lips and tongue to decide what’s good for you. Your mouth is super sensitive to your likes and dislikes. Hence, why you have taste buds to guide you on food selections and temperature levels when drinking something hot or cold.
Making out is a great dating mechanism in knowing who’s the best partner for you.
2. Kissing boosts your mood
A physical touch to the lips with a person activates your brain. Your brain responds to the signal shooting off hormones of oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin. These are known as the happy or cuddling hormones that boost your mood.
When you feel happy in your life, your body is flooded with these hormones. So if you’re having a bad day, grab your partner or a sexy "friend" for a make-out session. This will be sure to elevate your mood sending good vibes through your body.
3. Kissing fights infection
Kissing boosts your immune system by helping you aid against infection.
Research shows that swishing saliva around your mouth decreases bad bacteria from hanging onto your teeth. When the bad bacteria are washed away, your mouth cleanses itself to maintain a healthy palate, fending off viruses.
It’s a natural way to create a defense shield from the exposure of germs, keeping you out of the dentist's chair other than your bi-annual check-up.
4. Making out increases intimacy and bonding
As you lock lips with a partner, your body acknowledges this as a way to form an attachment. When you begin feeling attached, you start to crave closeness with a partner for a sense of connection and security.
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.
As a human, you're hard-wired in your brain to want to feel love or bond with others.
Passionate kissing turns on this little switch where you desire the need want more of the good stuff. By kissing a person, it lets them know you accept them and want to increase your interaction on an intimate level.
Kissing is a nonverbal behavior saying, "I like you" to a partner.
RELATED: How To Kiss Someone So They'll Never Forget You (According To A Guy)
5. Kissing decreases stress
When you are overworked from a long day, your levels of cortisol increases striking up stress. One way to decrease your cortisol levels is by making out with a partner when you get home from work.
Your levels will start to lower when adrenaline begins pumping through your body as you pucker up.
As you kiss to greet, let your stress deplete.
6. Kissing raises your self-esteem
Kissing boosts your self-esteem and confidence when connecting with a partner. Your sense of certainty urges you to feel like you’re at the top of your game when you head out of the door for the day.
A kiss "good-bye" or "hello", makes you feel good and connected to your partner.
7. Kissing keeps you looking younger
As you exercise your tongue with a French kiss, researchers say you are working 34 muscles in the face. It can potentially tighten your jawline by keeping those areas tone and firm.
As you swirl your tongue around, your face forms a natural glow. You feel and look younger when you are happier as a person. Start kissing today to keep the wrinkles away.
8. Making out arouses your sexuality
Kissing drives you to want more from a person you’re twisting tongues with. Your body says, "This feels amazing, give me more."
Article continues below
Trending on YourTango:
Your tongue’s natural sensing ability targets your body to feel a rushing sensation leading you to further sexual exploration.
So if you want to turn up the heat, start by kissing your partner and things are bound to take a natural course of action.
9. It's the ultimate survival skill
Being in close proximity to another person usually means you are more likely to trust them. You are sharing your personal space and open to developing a deeper connection with them.
Kissing stimulates positive thoughts by helping you develop a better relationship with others on an intimate level. It’s a great way to start-up a conversation with your partner when you're at a loss for words, yet yearning for love.
If you want to feel more with a partner, slowly touch their face and start making out. The benefits to your body are more than what you ever could have imagined playing tongue twister. So, it's time to start smooching more and increase your overall health.
RELATED: 9 Expert Tips On How To Kiss A Guy So He'll Never Forget You
Jillian and Jan Yuhas are Dating and Relationship Lifestylists who empower men and women to connect by mastering their charisma, confidence, and communication skills to achieve a fulfilling relationship. You can follow their dating dossier, or contact them at Entwined Lifestyle to learn more about their coaching programs.