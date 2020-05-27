7 Signs He Wants To Kiss You — Right. This. Second.

Fidgeting? Check. Mouth maintenance? Check.

Kissing is the perfect way to end a date, but you're probably thinking, "does he want to kiss me?"

Guys aren't always obvious about it, especially if they're shy. It's a little awkward to assume, sometimes, and your beau isn't always going to be upfront and ask if he can give you a smooch before he goes for the evening. The dating world would be so much easier to manage if you could read the signs he wants to kiss you.

There are some ways to tell, of course, but it's hard to know exactly what to look out for it you're not already aware of the signs. These are some sure ways to tell that your man is looking to give you a kiss. Here's how to tell:

1. He's getting quiet.

You can't kiss if your mouths are busy talking. Notice him getting quieter? He might be working up the nerve to kiss you, creating lulls in conversation to set a sexier, relaxed vibe.

Resist the urge to fill the silence with chit-chat. The next time he gets quiet for a few seconds, just flash him a sexy smile instead.

2. He's fidgeting.

If he's losing his cool, tripping over his words and his feet, you can safely assume that you've gotten under his skin.

Watch his hands: if he's fidgeting with his drink, playing with his watch, and pulling them in and out of his pockets, he's on edge... in a good way.

3. He's doing mouth maintenance.

He's breaking out the Chapstick. He's licking his lips. He's sucking down Altoids. Guess what? He's probably primping for a smooch.

Take notice: is he popping a breath mint post-dinner? It might just be a force of habit. But if he's getting minty fresh while walking you home, or between drinks at the bar, he may be hoping to get closer.

If he offers you a stick of gum or a breath mint, don't be offended. He's probably just testing the waters and (consciously or not) telling you that he wants to lay one on you.

4. He's getting touchy-feely.

An arm on your shoulder, bumping knees, touching you on the small of your back as he walks behind you — if he can't keep his hands off you, his lips aren't far behind.

5. He notices your lips.

Don't get annoyed if you catch him not looking at your eyes while you're talking — as long as he's watching your lips. If he seems mesmerized by your pout, he probably is.

A sure sign he's dying to lean in for a kiss? He compliments you on your lips.

6. He's bridging the gap.

Going in for the kiss is extra scary from five feet away. If he's inching closer and closer to you throughout the night, he may be getting ready to go in for the kill and is testing the waters by amping up the sexual tension.

Your body language reaction is important here: if you want him to go for it, stand firm and don't back away as he gets closer. Make it easier on the poor guy!

7. He notices your perfume.

Leaning in and telling you that you smell great? He's not paying a compliment to Calvin Klein. In fact, he may be just guessing that you're wearing perfume.

Complimenting your fragrance gives him an excuse to get up close and personal while testing your comfort level with the invasion of space and the intimate flattery.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Diana V. is a closet romantic, blind date addict, and freelance writer.