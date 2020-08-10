How Spending Time In Nature Benefits Your Mental & Physical Health

During this time of isolation, there are less opportunities for meet-ups, gatherings and all kinds of activities you would normally engage in. For many, travel has been out of the question, even though a little ecopsychology — that is, spending time outdoors to get the spiritual, mental, and health benefits of nature — is more important than ever.

The faces of your fellow household members have become increasingly familiar — perhaps too familiar. Social Zoom meetings have their limits and have proven to be tiresome if done too frequently.

RELATED:

If you're lucky, you've discovered some special places outdoors that seem immune to this lengthened land of quarantine.

Perhaps you have held in your mind that someday you'd get a little more connected to the natural world. You would finally know a bit more about it and even do some things to protect it. Well, that time is now.

Why should you develop intimacy with nature?

The earth, in its multitude of ecological issues caused by humans, is ready for us to become intimate and knowledgeable of its workings, needs, and beauty. To protect and preserve, you need to be in relation so that in your body, you know the importance beyond just the theoretical. Intimacy brings an authentic relationship that forms a bond of mutuality.

There are, however, many benefits for you in developing this intimacy with nature. Getting outside gives you exercise, and much needed fresh air to expand and nourish your lungs. It has been proven that beyond physical health, walking and getting outside can serve as a natural anti-depressant with no side effects — meaning it improves your emotional regulation and mood.

The early conservationist and writer John Muir said, “Going out, I found, is really going in.” When you practice more ecopsychology and spend time in nature, you become more connected to yourself, your innermost thoughts, and your inner landscape. You may no longer feel consumed by a problem, but actually have a solution.

When I started working from home, I took occasional walks outside and I started to notice things I'd never noticed before. I began to look around at the world, and it was odd to realize what an alien I had been, walking over this land preoccupied with my own life.

Here were endless entities alive, all around, part of a unique web I had no idea about. How did I fit in? It was time to begin truly seeing, listening, and learning. The pandemic, emptying me out from usual distractions, made space for this.

There are literally a million entry points into this intimacy with nature, however, I have collected a few that have worked for me:

Find a place to go.

Of course, you'd love to steep yourself in the wildness of national parks, but it’s not always possible. The beauty of nature is that it fills the void and grows in even the most unlikely places — cracks in the sidewalks and abandoned neighbors’ yards.

Do you know what’s growing in your yard? Your neighborhood? What’s that tree called that you see everyday, but never really knew? You may have just met a new neighbor friend that you can say "hi" to from now on!

Get curious.

As you encounter plants and animals on your journeys outside, welcome the curiosity that comes to your mind. What do those ground squirrels like to eat? Do they really collect nuts for winter? What are they up to right now?

Knowing what the animals eat opens the door for understanding the intricate web of local life. Consider keeping a journal that details each creature you discover as you go. Have a goal of one a day, or week, whatever works for your schedule. Your journal may contain drawings, pressed plant leaves and flowers, as well as the research that you discover.

Find Out Who Lived Here First

While walking nearby the other day, I noticed the park’s placement of information plaques that had useful facts I had always just zoomed by while on my bike. I decided to take a closer look. On the plaque was the name of original inhabitants of the land I lived on - the Aramai - a tribe of the Ohlone who had existed here for over 3,000 years. I learned how they used the native Arroyo Willow for medicine, thatched houses and baskets. Learning how the original natives lived on the land can awaken your knowledge of the many plant and animal species as well. To build our own intimacy with nature is a way to honor and respect the original inhabitants. Many still exist today in the same areas of their ancestry.

Play With Tools

A few tools can help make your newfound intimacy exploration come alive. I find the camera on my phone can capture the beauty of my newfound discovery, without having to touch or disturb the specimen discovered. Binoculars, particularly for my near-sighted eyes, can bring the flight of a bird, and its unique character, close enough for me to view in exquisite detail. A Guide Book from a local bookstore can help you to identify the entities you get curious about and an App can also quickly pinpoint the species of plants or animals (I use the iNaturalist app). A quick search on the Internet can also do the trick.

Having trouble getting outdoors in the first place? I find a naturally-themed deck of cards can help spur your interest, like a scavenger hunt. My development of the Story Through Stone cards have not only deepened me into the world of stone: the images in the billion year-old rock have worked as portals to investigate other natural elements - birds, bays, butterflies, flowers, cliffs, mountains and oceans to name a few.

Awaken Your Spirituality

Spirituality is a vital aspect of your experience as a human in a universe massive in scope and full of mystery. Nature can ground your spiritual connection and make it visible to you in your daily life. The workings of nature are autonomous and happen independently from us, yet it can reveal our own natures in meaningful ways. Aligning our lives with the rhythms of nature can help us to feel a part of the fabric that is larger than our own making.

Become aware of the moment of when dawn arises, and the sun sets. What is the exact middle place inbetween? When is the moon full and new? How does it affect the tides? Which way is North, South, East and West? How are the classic four elements showing up in this moment - Earth, Air, Fire and Water?

Learn the Art of Augury

I have always thought myself to be fairly familiar with all forms of divination - from Tarot cards, to Runes, to the I Ching, and even cowry shells from West Africa. In my recent studies of nature and spirituality, however, I have stumbled upon Augury - which is the reading of signs and omens in one’s environment. It may be the numbers or flight pattern of birds, or the colors and forms found in the landscape. Though I am not prone to superstition, learning how ancient societies “read” nature can pull you into a different, and more intimate, dialogue with your surroundings.

Give Back

We get so much from nature. We are fed from its fruits, we are oxygenated by its trees and plants. We are held by its firm foundation. As we deepen our intimacy with nature, finding ways to give back will help us to feel even more connected. This may take a different form for each person, but what is important is to find YOUR way to give. This isn’t about guilt tripping you to recycle, or drive less (thought that may be your way), it’s about giving something back that helps you to truly feel a mutual relationship, between you and the earth.

For me, that means bringing a bag on every walk. When I see a piece of trash, I pick it up! It gives me so much to see the beautiful place that I live look a bit better - and for one less piece of plastic to head to an animal belly or ocean current. That’s my way. What’s yours?

Perhaps the ideas above have sparked your own callings to explore and relate in the outside world. I hope you can find a space of timelessness and open discovery as you head out on your adventures. When exciting or interesting encounters happen out there, tell your stories to friends and neighbors - they may just wish to join in this new neighborhood discovery!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

What I hope most for you is that you find that it’s fun - a place of play. It sure has been for me and I hope to see you out there!