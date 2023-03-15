Ancient Chinese legends describe the world, as well as the entire universe, as being tied together by five elements: water, metal, earth, fire, and wood.

Without a balance between all five elements, chaos is free to do whatever it wants. We must treat ourselves the same way as the five elements since they are the essential building blocks for our world and many others scattered throughout the heavens.

However, as humans, we only have either one or two of the elements that are much more prominent than the others. Each element is able to describe certain details about your personality type that would otherwise be hidden.

Take this personality test to determine your dominant personality traits, based on the 5 fundamental elements of nature.

Which of the five elements do you fall under? Take this personality test to find out. Then, see what your element personality traits are, depending on where your energy is with one of the five element you get.

1. Elemental Water

As a person who relates to the element of water more so than the other four elements, you carry a lot of weight on your shoulders from how much knowledge you have obtained over the years.

Like water, you seek to be the gentle stream that carves out canyons forming some of the world's greatest masterpieces with little to no effort as you demonstrate all of the necessary steps required in order for you and others to achieve success.

You care deeply about those around you, have a very detailed opinion when it comes to giving advice to others about what's best for them, and you do everything in your power to make sure that balance is in order.

2. Elemental Metal

Just as metal acts to be the necessary support for a majority of the things on earth as well as the rest of the universe, you seek the same kind of stability.

You are a person who cannot deal without structure in your life and prefer others to have a pretty good idea as to what they want, where they're headed, and what they plan to do once they get there.

You are very calm, hard to anger, and you act well under pressure whenever the circumstances get a bit difficult. You never fall, for you are the pillar of this life and many others that you care for.

3. Elemental Earth

Those who are much more prominent with the element of earth are constantly seeking to bring peace to the world around them.

This makes you one of the most amazing problem-solvers as you are very reliable, steady, and your relentless need for unity makes you one of the best natural-born leaders.

Not everyone has as much insight as you do when it comes to dealing with emotions, and you do not take other people's troubles lightly simply because of how empathetic you are towards everyone. Just as the earth does, you will never stop trying to be the peacekeeper you know you can be.

4. Elemental Fire

As a person who associates themselves with the element of fire, you are a person who is driven by the things that you are most passionate about in the world.

There is nothing that can stand in your way, especially when you want it bad enough, and you'll do anything it takes to achieve success. Sometimes you can be a little bit unstable, but this is more than okay since you are always taking your failures as a hard lesson.

Your personality type is extremely contagious and it shows whenever you go out with a group of friends or to a party. You really do bring the whole room together and encourage others to fight for the things they believe in.

5. Elemental Wood

Those that relate to the element of wood are usually the people who crave adventure and never truly stop wandering the world to find all of its grandest mysteries to discover.

Even though they are somewhat competitive in reaching their goals faster than others, they still like to enjoy the journey for what it is.

These brave travelers know just what to do whenever adversity rears its ugly head and they aren't going to stop for anything minor like spilled milk. To these wanderers, just keep moving forward so you aren't dwelling on the past so much and finally allow yourself to make new memories for the future.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.