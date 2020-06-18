What To Expect From The Cancer New Moon & Solar Eclipse On June 21

Nurture yourself at this time.

The great new moon and solar eclipse on June 21 occurs at zero degrees Cancer, which is an auspicious degrees. The big event is swathed in beams of new starts, new chapters, and new beginnings.

There are several reasons for this. A new moon is when the sun and moon conjunct or are close together in the sky. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, blocking it out partially or completely.

The zero degree is when the sun first enters into a sign, beginning its journey through the next cycle in the constellations. For this event, it's the sign of Cancer kicking off the new season — summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

The moon begins a new cycle around the sun and Earth. The eclipse lands on the Summer Solstice when we enter the longest day of the year. This is also known as a time where there is an energetic reset.

Eclipses are known for speeding up life transitions, shifting us onto the right path, wrapping up the old, and powering forward into new growth and fresh starts.

These changes can be felt a few months before and a few months after an exact eclipse date of the new moon in Cancer.

Astrology is choc-full of patterns and synchronicity.

When closely followed, it plays out in quite profound ways collectively. We’ve had eclipses in Capricorn and Cancer for the last 18 months where many changes have occurred on the world stage.

But closer to home, there have been certain areas in life where the energies have been felt most strongly. If you’re not quite there yet, this great crescendo will likely give you a little boost.

We will then move into Gemini and Sagittarius eclipses 2020 into 2021.

We are all affected.

These eclipses have been triggering my home and career areas and just as we say goodbye to the final eclipse in Cancer. I'm wrapping up a decade of hard graft in an old job where I was slowly building up my own business.

Many years of hard work has allowed me to finally arrive at a poignant time where I can be full-time with my own business, doing what I love —coaching and training, but also integrating astrology, where an opportunity found me to do chart readings for a company in the U.S.

My intention is to bring astrology more into my work, as it’s such a beneficial and integral facet to well-being and mind mastery and I hope to lift your spirits at the same time.

Now, how will the Cancer eclipse affect you?

The typical themes of Cancer are home, roots, property, nourishment, safety, home life, family, comfort, the past, nursing, caring professions, therapy, connections, family relationships, friendship, business, nostalgia, and emotions.

If you're going through a transition of sorts, know that this is absolutely the right thing for you and very in-line with the energies we are navigating.

It can be daunting to not be able to see what is on the horizon, but it’s important to trust that life is a cycle of growth. In order to expand, we have to let go and move on. The more you try to resist, the more uncomfortable the changes will be.

Nurturing and providing nourishment for the inner you are key themes of Cancer energy.

But what is true nourishment? Is it the food you eat, or cigarettes and alcohol? Is it an expensive car or overspending on your credit card?

Do you feel joy and happiness with those material things, or are you stuck in a habit that disguises true authentic happiness?

With the Cancer Eclipse, consider what makes you feel nourished and nurtured that is kind and loving to yourself at little cost.

A fulfilled inner being is not reaped from the external, true nourishment is an inner environment that makes for a healthy body and a happy mind.

If you give your body the nurturing it needs, your immune system ticks like clockwork and will keep you in good shape, despite outside circumstances.

You also become a positive influence on those around you, which means you give out good energy and receive more goodness in return.

Check in with your goals and personal development.

Take advantage of this eclipse by checking in with any limitations or worries that are no longer serving you. Consider your goals and aspirations by having a review of where you are.

Many people find change daunting, but cycles springboard us into action. So if you are resisting something out of fear, you will be holding yourself back from many exciting opportunities.

Take some time to visualize your ideal life and open your mind to what is possible!

Instead of being the little Cancer crab that stays in its shell, come on out and show yourself to the world! Ask yourself these questions:

What is my ideal job or career?

What talents do I have to offer?

What are my gifts?

How can I bring more fulfillment into my life?

What needs to change to help me expand?

Who or what do I need to let go of?

How can I nourish and nurture myself more?

Fast-forward a year ahead. See yourself at your ideal job, having a nourishing and supportive relationship, and succeeding in your career. How does it feel?

You got there because you smashed the fear and took action!

Happy New Moon Solar Eclipse in Cancer!

