How To Kiss A Woman Better Than She's Ever Been Kissed Before

Keep her wanting more ...

When it comes to understanding what it takes to make a woman fall in love with you, it's critical for guys to first understand the basics of how to kiss a girl in a way that is so passionate and romantic she'll never ever want to leave.

A woman’s body is a magical creation, and using the right kissing techniques on the right spots can send shivering chills down her spine. So when kissing a woman, you want to approach her in such a way that she feels unable to resist the temptation.

It's important for you to remember that on the whole, women want to be mentally and emotionally aroused just as much as they want to be physically. This means it’s essential that before you even think about how to kiss her, you begin by inviting her in with gestures intended to tempt and intrigue.

Here are 4 tips on how to kiss a girl better than she's ever been kissed before.

Be warned: these techniques are so powerful, she's likely to fall in love and may never want to leave.

1. Hold her hand.

Doing this brings in chemistry for both of you. She will be left wanting more, and she will also get a little pitter-patter in her heart alerting her that you are being romantic and affectionate with her.

2. Touch her back.

When your opening the door for her, leaning over to see if she's having fun, or just casually opening the door for her, a slight touch on her back for a couple of seconds will help the woman notice that you are giving her attention.

3. Tell her that she’s beautiful.

You don't need to overdo it with the compliments, but when the time is right, you should definitely tell her she’s gorgeous.

4. Stare into her eyes and smile.

If you want to be a little daring, I would suggest you even bite your lip a bit as you do (à la Prince Harry at his wedding to Meghan Markle).

Look her in the eye, place your hand gently behind her neck and softy go in for this kiss. Allow yourself to take time and be gentle, possibly even following her lead.

Don't bite, moan, or be aggressive with your kiss. Just remember to be soft and tender.

When using your tongue, don't forget to be in the moment and follow each other's lead. It's not about how crazy your tongue can get, but about how sensual you can be.

Keep in mind that a long sensual kiss doesn't necessarily need to be confined to kissing her on the mouth.

There are several other places you can and should kiss a girl when you're both comfortable.

Kiss her on the neck.

This is a tender spot for many women, especially the back of her neck, so if you've already been affectionate with each other, try casually embracing her when she's is in front of you.

Next, move her hair to the other shoulder, and give her a soft, gentle peck on the back of her neck. Continue doing this and, more likely than not, she will be dying to turn around and lay one you!

Kiss her ears.

Whisper something sweet lightly in her ear just before starting to slowly kiss her there.

Do not slobber on her ear — this is very important! You want to make sure you are being gentle, kissing the outside and breathing lighting, which can be a huge turn on for many women.

Kiss her hands.

I call this tip the "V" move.

Take her hand, look her in the eyes, and picture kissing her in spots on her palm in the shape of the letter "V". The V has 3 points, so stop at each and kiss her there, then softly bring your lips to the next point of the V, and so on.

Kiss her collarbone.

Work your way across from her should to her collarbone with gentle kisses. The collarbone isn't as sensitive as the neck, but since you're already there, this will give you the opportunity to get to the neck. Soft, subtle kisses are best here.

Now that you know what to do leading up to and during the kiss, you can create that magnetic attraction that will cause her to never want to leave you!

Apollonia Ponti is a Dating and Relationship Expert and Certified Coach who works with men and women to get exactly what they want from their love life. Get started on your journey with her today by visiting her website, and subscribe to her YouTube channel for more.