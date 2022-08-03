Rapper Yung Gravy Says His Romance With Addison Rae’s Mom Is ‘Real’ After Flirting Online

Fans lusting after Yung Gravy are wondering if the rapper has a girlfriend after he was seen flirting with Addison Rae's mom online.

The "Betty" singer has been making waves on TikTok thanks to his viral song and hilarious videos but it turns out his flirty persona is no joke.

Does Yung Gravy have a girlfriend?

Yung Gravy is currently single but 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri has revealed that he does have a romance brewing.

Addison Rae's mom, Sheri Nicole, and Yung Gravy are making plans for a date.

While on social media influencer Jeff Wittek's podcast, "Jeff FM," Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, revealed that the rumors surrounding him and Sheri Nicole Easterling are actually true.

"This stuff with Addison Rae's mom came about. Is that real or is that a meme?" Wittek asked Yung Gravy, to which the rapper confirmed it was real.

"It's real. She's recently single," Yung Gravy confirmed, alluding to Easterling's recent estrangement from her husband, Monty Lopez, who was accused of cheating on Easterling with a younger woman.

The rumors surrounding Yung Gravy and Easterling started after he stitched a TikTok video the mom of three made, editing his name into a filter she had been using that described her "perfect date."

"Oh, it's on sight baby," Yung Gravy joked at the end of the video.

In their second interaction on the video-sharing app, Yung Gravy dueted Easterling's video, where she seemingly reciprocated the joke of wanting to potentially date the rapper.

Yung Gravy also shared that he and Easterling "are going on a date soon," adding that she currently lives in Louisiana.

"I might wait until my New Orleans show. But we've talked, we keep in touch. I've texted a little bit every day."

He continued, telling Wittek that he's currently working on ideas for his upcoming date with Nicole.

Yung Gravy was previously linked to Tana Mongeau.

While on Wittek's podcast, Yung Gravy, who is currently single, talked about previously hooking up with fellow social media influencer Tana Mongeau.

"I needed somewhere to stay for a while. Tana was my neighbor, and I had to move out of the crib I was currently at for a little bit," he explained. "So I went and stayed [with] her, one of them real fancy mansions she had."

Yung Gravy continued, saying it happened at least two years ago and he and Mongeau were friends at the time, and still are today. "We were homies but it was like 'I'd f-k you.'"

"She'll hook me up with moms that she knows," he joked, before adding that Mongeau likes to "stir the pot and create a little drama."

He explained that he and Mongeau ran into each other fairly recently while they were both at the "BFFs" podcast.

"She wanted to film a video, I didn't think it would come off like we were f-king, but that's exactly what happened," he said. "Sheri got sad. I had to send a whole little apology."

Previously, the rapper was linked to model Melissa Rivera, though Yung Gravy never publicly acknowledged the alleged relationship, though the two were often seen in photos together on social media.

