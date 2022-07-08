Addison Rae’s Dad Exposed By Influencer Who Says They Had A 5-Month Affair While Married

TikTok star Addison Rae's dad has allegedly been having an affair with Renee Ash and now the 25-year-old is speaking out for the first time.

Ash spoke about Monty Lopez and their 5-month relationship in an interview with Page Six, claiming the father of three "misled" her.

Renee Ash, the woman who had a 5-month affair with TikTok star Addison Rae's father, Monty Lopez, opened up about her relationship with Lopez and admitted that she was "misled."

Lopez alleged affair with Ash went public after several TikTok videos surfaced of much younger women claiming he was cheating on his wife, Sheri Easterling.

After the videos of Lopez with multiple other women started making rounds on social media, Ash came forward with her own claims that she had been in a relationship with Lopez, providing photos and screenshots of messages between the two.

Who is Renee Ash?

Ash is an influencer with over 45,000 followers on Instagram and just under 1,000 followers on TikTok.

Much of her content revolves around travel, and she often posts photos and videos in places like France, Las Vegas, Tulum, and Cabo.

According to her LinkedIn, she works as an associate jewelry buyer for Elyse Walker in Los Angeles, and graduated from FIDM, The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, in 2017 with a degree in Merchandise Product Development.

Renee Ash says Monty Lopez claimed his marriage was over.

Ash, 25, claimed Lopez, 46, was not truthful about his relationship status.

“Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me,” Ash told Page Six. “He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together."

Ash claims that she had met Lopez back in March through a mutual friend, and began dating shortly after. The relationship seemed quite serious to Ash, who had met Lopez's mother and younger brother.

NEW PICTURE OF TIKTOK STAR ADDISON RAE'S FATHER #MontyLopez Kissing Renee Ash.



Still No Comment from #Sheri or #Addison yet.



Renee Ash took to Instagram and says "Cannot believe the actions made by this person. Thoroughly embarrassed."



Photo credits: Instagram/Renne.Ash pic.twitter.com/S35sDBnm2I — Tommy Gabriel (@itstommygabriel) July 7, 2022

"He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce," Ash told Page Six.

Their relationship almost came to an end in June after Ash had an alleged pregnancy scare and felt as though she “had no support from” Lopez, who allegedly texted in response, “Your [sic] not pregnant.”

"You handled my pregnancy scare really poorly,” she allegedly texted him. “I can’t handle … having two positive tests and [you] fully blowing me off … Especially after you kept saying I’ll never pull out [and] I want to marry you.”

After confirming that she wasn't pregnant, Ash reportedly tried to break up with Lopez, but he was insistent about staying together, and the two eventually reconciled and got back together.

Lopez allegedly vacationed in the South of France with Ash, and a source claimed that "most of Los Angeles" knew that the two of them were together, though Lopez refused to go public with their relationship on social media.

After Lopez was accused by several girls of hitting on them in person and over FaceTime, Ash ended the relationship.

Renee Ash says 'Addison and Sheri don't deserve this.'

"I hope telling my story sheds light on a man who has gotten away with their power in the industry for too long,” Ash said.

“If anybody was hurting, it was me and his family. I am beyond sorry for that,” she added. "I loved him and I believed him. When I found out about the other young girls, my heart broke.”

Sheri shared a message on July 8 to her Instagram story, seemingly addressing Lopez's affairs.

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved,” she wrote. “I will be okay.”

Easterling, who shares three children with Lopez, daughter Rae, 21, and sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, added, “My biggest concern is - and always will be - my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them.”

Rae has previously said her parents and an on-off relationship throughout her childhood. Lopez and Easterling reportedly frequently split up before they remarried in 2017.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.