Woman Asks If She's Wrong For Angering Boyfriend By Making Him Switch Meals After She Didn't Like Her Order

While the stereotype that women are hard to please doesn't apply to every woman, it does to one woman who posted the debacle on Reddit.

She posted her story to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA), a forum where users ask if they're in the wrong over disagreements that have been bothering them.

In her Reddit post, the woman explained that she and her boyfriend, both 25, have been together for three months but have been close friends for years.

She often switches meals with her boyfriend whenever they go out to eat.

"Whenever we go out to eat he always orders the most basic thing—99% of the time it’s cheeseburger plain, ketchup on the side with honey mustard to dip his fries," she wrote.

She said that her boyfriend does "love exotic food" but often feels overwhelmed and stressed out when trying to pick something out from a menu, that he just ends up ordering the same dish every time.

On the other hand, she prefers eating "exotic food" and isn't afraid to try new things whenever they go out to restaurants for date nights.

However, she notes that sometimes the food she orders sounds much better than it actually tastes.

"My issue is things always look and sound better than they turn out and I decide that I actually just wanted a burger. So usually I’ll ask him if he’ll switch with me and he always does and he never complains."

Whenever she switches meals with her boyfriend, he usually raves about how good the food is, and it ends up being a win-win for the two of them.

Though, the latest time the woman switched meals with her boyfriend, it didn't end as smoothly as it once did.

"Last night we both had to work really late so we met up at a sports bar. They were having a calamari special which sounded really good, he ordered a cheeseburger as usual," she explained.

After ordering, the woman realized she wasn't enjoying the calamari, and asked her boyfriend to switch, to which he declined.

When she asked why, he told her that she shouldn't have ordered it in the first place if she wasn't going to eat it.

"He went into a tirade and said I treat him like a garbage disposal, he’s a grown man, I’m being immature, don’t pin my crap on him, etc… I said it sounded like that was a rehearsed speech."

Her boyfriend argued that anytime they go out, she's constantly asking to switch their meals and he's tired of it.

It didn't take long for the woman to begin to cry, though that didn't pacify her boyfriend.

Instead, he pushed both meals toward her, got up, and left in anger.

After their argument, the woman called her sister to vent, but her sister sided with the boyfriend, telling her that she was "an a-hole" for "putting pressure on him."

She concluded her post by writing that she and her boyfriend spoke following the debacle, and he ended up breaking up with her.

"[He said] he hasn't been happy in the first three months then the relationship isn’t for him," she explained.

Most people who commented on the woman's Reddit post agreed that she was in the wrong.

"Why is he the one that has to deal with your experimenting? If you don't like it order something else but make sure you pay for both," one user wrote.

Another user added, "Sounds like something that happens nearly every time you go out....that gets old fast. You come off as someone who thinks it's a "cute thing!" you do, but it's not."

"It's rude and presumptuous and he is right that you are treating him like a garbage disposal."

