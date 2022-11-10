Woman Asks If She Is Wrong For Leaving Restaurant To Avoid Paying For Boyfriend’s Parents' Meals

A 29-year-old woman went on the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) to share her dinner date experience with her boyfriend of five months.

She is in a relationship with a man named Ricky who is divorced and he hates to use the word "divorcee" because it makes it sound like he was dumped instead of the one doing the dumping.

The Redditor goes on to detail his rants about his previous relationships.

She quotes him as saying things like, “I hope you don't have this awful habit my ex has" and “hope you like XYZ cause my ex didn't."

She reveals that her boyfriend is comfortable spending her money.

The poster tells readers that she has recently started a second job and because of that, her significant other is asking her to pay when they go out.

She explains that when she objects, he tells her he is “going through a rough patch."

The night before making the post, the couple went out to a restaurant after inviting his family to join them for dinner.

To her surprise, her boyfriend turned to her and asked if she brought enough money to pay for their meals and his parents’ food.

He explained that he had already told his mom and dad his girlfriend would buy them dinner.

Taken aback by his revelation, she asked, “Why would I?” to which he responded by telling her that his parents, like him, were going through a difficult financial time.

Flabbergasted by his audacity, the Redditor exclaimed, “I'm sorry this can't be a coincidence!"

When he asked what she meant, she informed him that she would not be paying.

He shot back, "Well, you're here, so not much of a choice you have anyway," while laughing.

The woman got up and left the restaurant quietly, tuning out his yelling for her to come back.

She claims that her boyfriend was furious with her for leaving.

By the time the girlfriend got home, her boyfriend called to berate her.

He said she had done a horrible thing by walking out on him and his parents.

She decided to take a stand and told him, “Their unfortunate financial situation isn't my problem and that I wasn't obligated to pay for their food.”

The frustrated woman went on to say, “If they couldn't pay for their meals, then they should not go out.”

He responded by attempting to guilt her, “You're making money a priority just like my ex did."

He then told her that her attitude was disrespectful and claimed she had “made him look small” in front of his parents.

He claimed to have made up a story about why she wasn’t at the restaurant when they arrived.

She ended her passage by saying that she and her boyfriend had been going back and forth about it and he had stopped speaking to her, demanding that she apologize.

She feels bad because she really likes his parents and wants to maintain a relationship with them.

Other users all share the same sentiment — she needs to get far away from him and fast.

One person quipped, “OMG - GIRL RUN!!!! This is NOT a man you want or need in your life! Go, go, go, and don't look back - like ever!! [Not the A--hole] by a long shot.”

That comment was upvoted 50,000 times.

Another user replied, “Yup. THIS MAN DIDN'T INITIATE THE DIVORCE, HE WAS DUMPED. He's clearly not over his ex. You deserve better.”

She went on to say, “Not being the ‘new love that drives out old love’. That's BS, especially when the other person doesn't have anything to offer and is only taking advantage of you emotionally and financially.”

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment & news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues