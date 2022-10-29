Man Gets Another Woman Pregnant While Married & Decides To Name Baby After His Wife

When it comes to naming a baby, the names of exes, disgraced historical figures, and enemies are usually off the list. But one couple struggling to get creative with their daughter's name decided to ignore that unspoken rule.

A woman on Reddit's r/TrueOffMyChest subreddit — an online space for people to share personal and intimate stories — says her brother and his girlfriend took a unique approach to naming their baby girl.

They gave their baby the same name as his almost ex-wife.

“This situation is very strange,” she wrote. “It’s something I can’t stop thinking about it.”

Her brother and his ex-wife are in the process of divorcing after he cheated on her.

“My brother is still legally married because they have only lived apart for six months, there are 18 months to go before their marriage can be dissolved,” she wrote.

Her brother cheated on his estranged wife and the affair resulted in a pregnancy.

“I don't condone it but my brother was with his girlfriend while he was married and her pregnancy and his wife discovering the affair caused her to leave him,” she wrote.

Now, months later, her niece has arrived but her brother and his girlfriend chose to give their daughter the same name as her brother’s soon-to-be ex-wife.

She claimed that the name is “uncommon.”

“His wife told me once that she's only known of one other person with her name,” the woman wrote. “It's never been anywhere on the list of popular baby names here in New Zealand.”

The Reddit user says she has also never met anyone else with the name — until her baby niece was born.

“His girlfriend doesn't have anyone in her family with that name and she knows my brother's wife's name she already knew that when their affair started."

“I want to emphasize that my niece is loved no matter what her parents did,” she added. “Our family was very excited when she was born.”

Still, she is confused as to why her brother and his girlfriend chose to name the baby after his soon-to-be ex-wife.

“It feels strange to me,” she confessed. “I know I can't say anything to him but I am so curious and I'm not the only one who is.”

Redditors were disgusted by her brother’s actions and decisions.

“Your brother is a d—he. And which girl in her right mind would be ok with naming her daughter after her guy’s wife. Wow,” one user wrote.

“That is creepy! His girlfriend is weird to name her daughter after her boyfriend‘s wife,” another user added.

Others offered their interpretations as to why the woman’s brother and his girlfriend chose to give their baby the same name as his ex.

“They named her that because your niece is the trophy for their actions and there is no better way to hurt someone,” another Redditor commented.

“The kind of people that are like this are the type who are just awful people.”

“Let's say ex's name is Mirabella...the message to ex is "this (baby) is the Mirabella I love, I don't care much for you though,” another user wrote.

