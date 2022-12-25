Woman Says Her Husband Is Feuding With Her After She Refused Mother-In-Law's Request To Buy A New Guest Bed

Hosting guests in your home can be stressful, especially if your guests make requests on what they want to be provided for their visits.

One woman found herself in this situation when her mother-in-law asked her to switch out a useful piece of furniture in her guest room for something more suited to her liking.

Posting her story on the subreddit, r/AmITheA–hole, the woman asked other Redditors if she was in the wrong for not wanting to buy a new bed for the guest bedroom because her mother-in-law asked for one.

The woman began her post by sharing that her mother-in-law visits her home “more frequently” than she would like her to.

Now, her mother-in-law is asking for a significant change in the guest bedroom where she sleeps when she stays over.

The woman’s mother-in-law asked her to buy a new bed for the guest bedroom since the current mattress was “too soft.”

“She recently requested that we purchase a new bed for our guest bedroom because the current bed we have (a newer pillow-top King size mattress) is too soft for her liking,” the woman wrote.

The woman claims that she and her husband “pushed back a little” to her mother-in-law’s request, she offered to pay for the new mattress herself.

Although she admitted she did not have much money, which concerned the woman since she had other guests who stayed in her home to think about.

“I worry that if she was to buy one it would be the cheapest mattress possible,” the woman wrote. “Other guests that have stayed with us have commented on how comfortable the bed is.”

The woman added that even she loves the current mattress, and sleeps in it every now and then when her children sneak into her bed or her husband is snoring.

She does not want to get a new mattress, which is conflicting with her husband.

“My husband frequently feels ‘in the middle’ between his mom's numerous requests and my lack of supporting those said requests,” she wrote.

“I don't want to put him in a bad spot but I just can't wrap my head around getting a brand new King mattress for this reason.”

Redditors supported the woman and encouraged her to keep the bed in the guest room as is.

“Your MIL [mother-in-law] has a lot of nerve. If she doesn’t like your mattress, maybe the couch is a better place for her,” one user suggested.

“Sounds like she's trying to move in. She's got her foot in the door. DO NOT BUY HER A BED,” another user commented.

“She is staying way too much. She can stay home if she doesn’t like the mattress if find alternative accommodations. Personally, I would limit the times she is allowed to come to visit,” another user wrote.

“If she wants a firmer bed then tell her that she can afford a removable mattress topper that she can afford and it can be removed,” another user pointed out.

“But hubby really needs to step up and tell her to visit less often if it’s not really wanted.”

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.