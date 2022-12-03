Woman Asks If She Was Wrong To Skip Thanksgiving After Her Sister Cooked With Her Dog Who Sheds Hair Nearby

Some of us are animal lovers while some of us are not and ideally we should all get along despite our differences — even if non-animal lovers are clearly in the wrong!

However, one woman's anti-animal policy was likely justified after her Thanksgiving was ruined by her sister's furry friend.

The woman refused to eat Thanksgiving dinner with her family after learning that her sister’s pet dog joined the festivities.

The woman was worried about finding dog hair in her food, so she decided to bail on the meal.

Her family believes that she overreacted.

Posting her story on the subreddit, r/AmITheA–hole, the woman asked other Redditors if she was in the wrong for her decision to leave Thanksgiving.

The 33-year-old woman began her post by sharing that she is not a fan of dogs. However, her 29-year-old sister has a dog whose “world revolves around.”

“Which is fine, she can do her thing. I just have an issue when it affects me,” the woman wrote.

The woman revealed that her sister’s dog sheds and regularly leaves hair all over the house, which has become an issue in the past for her.

“I've found dog hair in her cooking before so I gently pass on her dishes,” the woman wrote.

“Privately I have told my mom that I don't like her dog around food and I won't eat my sister's dishes.”

The woman shared with Redditors that her family Thanksgiving dinner would be held at her parent's house this year since she and her sister have both moved out.

After the woman arrived early to assist with dinner, she was shocked to discover that her sister was already there with her dog.

“I also found out my sister had been there all day helping my mom cook,” the woman wrote.

“I didn't know this was happening. Next thing I know the dog is trotting through the kitchen.”

Disgusted by the dogs’ presence around food, the woman decided to skip dinner.

“This whole situation was too much and I told them I wouldn't be eating this food,” the woman wrote.

After she informed her mother and sister why she was leaving, her sister told her she was “blowing things out of proportion.”

“She mentioned lots of people eat food prepared where dogs are nearby. I tell her I'm not one of those people,” the woman wrote.

The woman left the pies she had prepared at her parent’s house and went home to order Chinese food for dinner.

However, her family disapproved of her reaction. “My phone was blowing up and I was told I should have just dealt with it by multiple family members,” the woman wrote.

Some Redditors sided with the woman.

“Sounds like your sister has a messy house and the dog is not properly groomed either. I totally get it and you shouldn’t have to put up with the dog mess,” one user wrote.

“You set a boundary for yourself, it didn't actually affect anyone but YOU, you didn't cause a scene AND you left the things you were responsible for at family dinner,” another user pointed out.

“Don’t let other people allow you to feel guilty for holding firm boundaries. You did good. I hope your Chinese food was tasty!”

However, others believed that the woman acted unreasonably.

“Lol, leave your family thanksgiving because dog hair is a new low for this subreddit. Grow up,” one user commented.

“The dog isn't going to cause a mess in the four hours it's at the parent's house. Maybe a bit of shedding but that's it,” another user wrote.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.