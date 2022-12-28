Woman Says Brother's Girlfriend Googled The Cost Of Their Christmas Gifts — So She Called Her A 'Gold Digger'

A woman was left shocked after her brother's girlfriend loudly proclaimed the price of everyone's Christmas gifts.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — the woman explained that her brother, James, decided to invite his girlfriend to their family's Christmas celebration.

In her Reddit post, she wrote that James and Lindsay have "been dating for seven months" and that she'd met Lindsay before and thought she seemed nice.

When Lindsay arrived, the woman was slightly taken aback when she asked how much the Christmas decorations in her foyer had been.

"I was a bit surprised by the question but I just said 'more than I’d like' and moved on."

During that first evening, Lindsay continued asking a slew of questions centered around money.

"She asked my husband how much he paid for our house, my stepdad how much money he made in his previous job, how much my watch cost," the woman recalled.

At one point, Lindsay even looked up one of their art pieces to see how much it was sold for, which made everyone uncomfortable.

"My stepdad pulled my brother aside and asked if there was a problem, but my brother just said it was normal for her to do that but he did say he’d speak to her about it."

Her brother's girlfriend then googled the cost of everyone's Christmas presents.

On Christmas morning, the entire family gathered together to open their gifts.

At first, Lindsay remained silent, and the woman assumed it was because James had spoken to her about her previous intrusive comments about money.

However, that wasn't the case.

"At lunch, we were talking about plans for January and Lindsay loudly said she didn’t know how we could afford to do anything in January as she added up the total we’d spent on gifts, and then proudly proclaimed the total amount."

The entire table immediately quieted after Lindsay's outburst.

That's when the woman turned to her brother's girlfriend and responded, "you are the world’s most diligent gold digger. Seriously, would you like to be the family accountant since you’re already tracking expenses?”

Horrified, Lindsay attempted to apologize, but the stepfather quickly changed the conversation and she remained quiet for the rest of dinner.

The woman's brother berated her for calling his girlfriend a "gold digger."

After Lindsay and James left, the woman received a message from her brother.

In the message, he told her that calling his girlfriend a gold digger had been "out of line."

"I argued that he had said he’d talk to her and he clearly didn’t, not that someone should have needed guidance to know how crass her comments were," she pointed out.

James didn't back down, telling his sister that she owes both Lindsay and him an apology for her behavior, but the woman rebutted, saying that Lindsay's behavior was "ungrateful."

"My parents say Lindsay was wrong but I probably should have said something in private or they could have, and I shouldn’t have said something in front of everyone," she concluded.

Most people who commented on the woman's Reddit post agreed that she was NTA (Not The A-hole).

"In what world is asking people about how much money they make and adding up the totals of Christmas gifts normal?" one user wrote.

"She was being incredibly rude and obviously making everyone uncomfortable."

Another user added, "Don’t apologize to your brother. His girlfriend came into your house for Christmas and immediately started questioning you about money and practically appraising everything in your house!"

"Even if she has some compulsion to know how much things are, or prepare for next year by knowing how much you guys typically spend, she should at least have the courtesy to keep it to herself," a third user chimed in.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.