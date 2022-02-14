Kanye West Recirculates Rumor That Pete Davidson Sending Explicit Photos Of Ariana Grande To Mac Miller

This weekend, Kanye West continued to blast his ex-wife’s new boyfriend on Instagram — featuring some poorly constructed (albeit hilarious) photoshop jobs of Marvel movie posters and screenshots of texts.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating for a few months, but West hasn't appeared to take the new relationship well and is attempting to take down Davidson ever chance he gets.

Strangely, West brought back up an old rumor about Davidson in an attempt to smear his name, dating back to when he was still dating pop star Ariana Grande and Mac Miller was still alive.

Did Pete Davidson send intimate photos of Ariana Grande to Mac Miller?

This was a rumor that started in 2018 around when Davidson and Grande were dating. It alleges that in order to ruin Miller’s hopes of ever reconnecting with Grande, Davidson sent him intimate pictures of them together.

Kanye West shares post about Ariana Grande’s relationships with Pete Davidson & Mac Miller. pic.twitter.com/eY9tE3t38j — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2022

Grande and Miller started dating in 2016, and their history goes back even further to 2013, but they dated officially for 2 years until 2018 when Grande revealed that Miller’s drug use and addiction were putting a strain on their relationship.

Soon after, she and Davidson got together and even got engaged a month after their relationship ended, but their relationship deteriorated once Miller passed away from a drug overdose that September.

The rumor circulated after Miller's passing and some believed that Grande broke up with Davidson after learning about the photos.

However, the rumors that Pete Davidson sent explicit photos of Ariana Grande to Mac Miller are likely untrue.

The tweet West shared cites TMZ to be a source of the news, reading: “According to TMZ, Pete Davidson sent intimate photos with Ariana to Mac Miller as a way to end the rapper’s hopes about her. Ariana discovered this this [sic] weekend from Mac’s relatives and ended the relationship.”

However, TMZ states in an article that the rumor was never actually reported by any media outlet and is likely gossip.

The truth of Davidson and Grande's breakup was never really revealed but was highly attributed to Miller’s death, which had a large effect on Grande’s mental health.

Pete Davidson has spoken positively about Mac Miller and Ariana Grande.

Davidson himself has opened up about his mental health issues that have caused problems in his relationships before but spoke about how Miller’s death was really the turning point in their relationship during an interview with Charlamagne tha God.

“I pretty much knew it was around over after that,” he said. “That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that shit is like. All I do know is that she really loved the sh-t out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f--ked up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends.”

Miller and Davidson never had any bad blood, and Miller had even said he was happy for Grande during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 after her and Davidson announced their engagement.

So, what does Kanye West have to do with any of this?

Absolutely nothing, aside from the fact that West is trying his absolute best to make Davidson look bad in a long con to break him and Kardashian up so that he can rebuild his relationship with her and bring them and their kids back together.

However many people have slammed West for bringing Grande and Miller into this when the rumor is untrue and they have nothing to do with it, especially since Miller is no longer alive.

Kanye West also shared screenshots of a text from Pete Davidson.

Davidson tried to level with West, sending him a message that went something like “...as a man I'd never get in the way of your children. That's a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

To which, West replied by posting the screenshot on Instagram with the caption, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN."

Kanye West shares cropped text message with Pete Davidson.



“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN” pic.twitter.com/ah8BOpeECE — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2022

A lot of the posts published onto West’s Instagram have been deleted, replaced by a post that claimed he doesn’t have any “beef” with Kardashian, but that he was still trying to bring them back together amidst rumors that he and Julia Fox have split up once and for all.

