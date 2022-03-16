Inside ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Troubled Marriage & Cheating Rumors Before Split

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have finally called it quits after 12 years together.

The two first started dating in 2011 and before first appearing on "Vanderpump Rules" in 2013. Soon their relationship was taken to the next step as two years later, the couple got engaged and tied the knot in 2016.

They wed for a second time in 2019 after admitting to losing their marriage license.

However, their union was not meant to be as Maloney and Schwartz recently announced on their Instagram that the two have officially split up.

Why did Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz break up?

Maloney has hinted that strains on the couple's marriage has taken a toll but both insisted the split is amicable.

"This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose," she wrote.

Schwartz wrote in his Instagram post that the decision had been made by Maloney, however, they ended on good terms.

"Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f-kin canned Instagram caption."

He wrote, “Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

He further mentioned that he doesn’t see this marriage as a failure and has nothing but love for Maloney and her family.

Even Maloney mentioned in her Instagram post that there are no bitter feelings between them and they will remain friends.

A source also spoke on the pair’s split and the issues they had in their marriage.

"She feels the fault is on him and he had his chances to be better but he didn’t step up to the challenge,” the source said.

“Now she is focused on her own happiness, something that wasn’t prioritized in their marriage."

There had been rumors of Tom Schwartz cheating on Katie Maloney during their marriage.

Lala Kent, a cast member of "Vanderpump Rules" revealed on the show that Schwartz had cheated on Maloney with one of her friends in 2018.

Schwartz had been intoxicated at the time and had a hard time remembering what happened. That sparked numerous cheating rumors, however, Schwartz later talked about the situation and addressed the issue.

“First of all, I don’t even know how that happened and it’s so regrettable, I’m so embarrassed,” Schwartz said.

“But as a married man, it’s … It’s easy for me to make light of the situation but knowing that I hurt someone I love so much, it’s really embarrassing.”

Even Maloney commented about the situation and showed her support for Schwartz.

“I do trust him. Yeah, I generally think that if he did in fact make out with this person that he doesn’t remember, that it was just simply because he was blackout drunk,” Maloney said.

“Who knows, maybe there was a little persuasion on the other end of things. I don’t know.”

Katie Maloney revealed that their marriage had been rocky for a while.

Maloney spoke about their troubled marriage and mentioned they had problems. She said, “Obviously, we are not perfect. We fight a lot. We don’t try to hide our flaws.”

She also mentioned how recognizing and acknowledging the problems they have helps them in making their marriage work.

She further said, “When people try to act like they have a perfect relationship, that’s when things can kind of fall apart because it can be exhausting to keep that up.”

It seems, despite their efforts to work through their marriage, the couple has split up. While they haven’t yet filed for a divorce, they are headed in that direction.

Sanika Nalgirkar, M.F.A. is a writer who covers entertainment & news, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.