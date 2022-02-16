Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Spark Breakup Rumors After Spending Valentine's Day Apart

Breakup rumors have begun to circulate about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, seemingly out of the blue, as fans wonder if the two have called it quits.

The couple have been dating since early 2021 after meeting on set of "Don't Worry Darling."

Wilde and Styles have kept things low-key by staying largely off social media but that hasn't stopped fans from keeping tabs on their relationship — hence the breakup rumors.

Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde break up?

Neither of them has confirmed a breakup and it seems like the two are still going strong so this is likely all speculation.

But, here is why fans began to theorize that the couple had ended things.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde appear to have been apart on Valentine's Day.

On February 14, Wilde was spotted out and about with an unknown man instead of with her boyfriend.

However, this was just one snapshot of her day and who knows whether she saw Styles later — she was in his native London after all.

While the Daily Mail provides no information on who the man might be, many Harry Styles fans in the comments of a speculative TikTok claim to recognize him from Styles’ entourage, and they claim the man is Styles’ co-manager.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seemed to be going strong only recently.

Only two weeks ago, a couple of days after the former One Direction singer’s birthday, the couple was spotted together for the occasion.

They were visiting the Royal Academy of Arts together, pictured by some fans checking out an exhibition called Francis Bacon: Man and Beast.

MY FRIENDS SISTER JUST MET HARRY AND HE TOLD HER I LIKE YOUR BLAZER????? OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/aAxb4lgede — (taylor’s version) (@youronlyangell) February 3, 2022

A witness of their date relayed to the Daily Mail that “Harry and Olivia looked like they were having lots of fun as they browsed the gallery. They didn't hold hands, but you could still see their closeness as they admired the art together.”

This was supported by Wilde’s own post to her Instagram story, writing a caption, “Francis Bacon at Royal Academy if you're in London go, go, go.”

Meanwhile, only days before, the couple had reportedly celebrated Style’s birthday over a candlelit dinner party at St. John’s Bread and Wine in London.

So, why was Valentine’s Day spent seemingly apart?

Even though it seems like both parties could be in London and their relationship looks to be as close as ever, why was Wilde seen with someone else, as opposed to Styles?

Well, there are two reasonable theories that seem pretty likely over the situation, since it looks like they’re not calling it quits.

On one hand, perhaps they had a private Valentine’s Day celebration — just because Wilde was seen out without Styles does not mean she never saw him that day, after all.

It’s understandable that the couple wouldn’t want their date to mostly consist of nonstop pictures from both fans and paparazzi.

On the other hand, the Daily Mail mentions that, while Styles was in London at least recently, he was there to film a “top secret” music video for the first single of his upcoming album.

If they’re starting productions like this, it’s no stretch to believe that Harry Styles will be a very busy man for a while in preparation for the release of his next album and the tour for his latest one.

Perhaps the reason they had to miss their holiday together is nothing more than the busy schedules of the two successful celebs.

At the end of the day, fans of the couple can probably rest easy for now because it seems in all likelihood that the pair is still very much in love.

Amanda Hartmann is a writer who covers on various relationships, entertainment and news.