The Reason Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Broke Up As The Former Couple Spark Reconciliation Rumors

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had started sparking reconciliation rumors just three years after their split.

Cooper and Shayk broke up in June 2019, after welcoming their daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017.

However, speculation that the former couple might be back together has arisen after the two were spotted together in New York City without their daughter present.

According to the Daily Mail, Cooper and Shayk were photographed at a party for the fashion brand Self Portrait.

During the event, Shayk posed beside the company's founder Han Chong, British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful, and Cooper, who stood at the end, smiling.

The pair have also been photographed together on other occasions following their breakup, including posing together at a BAFTA Awards afterparty in 2020 and walking arm-in-arm in NYC in 2021.

In August 2022, Shayk even shared a post on her Instagram of her on vacation with Cooper, including one with her head resting on his shoulder, captioned with a single red heart.

Irina Shayk shares new vacation photo with ex Bradley Cooper. pic.twitter.com/DPf36R52qv — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 30, 2022

Why did Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk break up?

Conflicting schedules and a lack of commitment on Cooper's part reportedly led to the end of the couple's relationship in 2019 but other reports have suggested there was more to the split.

Cooper and Shayk were first spotted together in April 2015 while attending the Broadway production of "Finding Neverland" in New York City.

At the time, the "American Sniper" actor had recently split from his then-girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, while Shayk and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo had also broken up.

In November 2016, Shayk revealed she and Cooper were expecting a child while showing off her baby bump during that year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris.

However, two years after the birth of their daughter, Shayk and Cooper called it quits on their relationship.

Shayk and Cooper grew apart due to his hectic schedule while filming 'A Star Is Born.'

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source claimed that the couple had been growing apart during the filming of Cooper's 2018 film "A Star Is Born."

"After the movie was complete, Bradley became very involved in the promotion of the film, while Irina became very involved with the baby," the source revealed.

"They argued a great deal, and it affected their home life. Their relationship didn't work out because Irina was looking for more of a family life."

Rumors about Cooper's relationship with Lady Gaga created tensions with Shayk.

Following the release of the film, rumors began spreading about Cooper and his co-star, Lady Gaga's relationship.

"The constant speculation about Bradley's relationship with Gaga — while things were difficult at home — didn't help the situation. But his relationship with Gaga is not the issue," the source added.

Despite the couple's split, they have remained amicable, especially when it comes to parenting their daughter.

During an interview with Elle in March 2021, Shayk spoke about her relationship with Cooper, calling him "the most amazing dad."

"I never understood the term co-parenting," Shayk told the publication. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100% a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100% her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

Recently, reports emerged that Shayk and Cooper might be considering having another child together.

In September 2022, a source told Page Six that Shayk and Cooper have been thinking of having more children together.

"They are considering getting back together,” the source claimed. “She would like her daughter to have a sibling.”

The source continued, saying that "both" Shayk and Cooper haven't been with anyone who they've felt serious enough about to have more children with.

"It’s more like, ‘why not?’ They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle in.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.