Why Britney Spears Once Fired Her Nanny After A Traumatic Experience Involving Her Son

When it comes to her children, Britney Spears doesn't play around.

The pop singer, who shares two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, once fired a nanny who reportedly didn't take her job seriously.

Although Spears has recently had a tumultuous relationship with her sons, it's clear that the 41-year-old "Toxic" singer cares deeply about their safety, and isn't afraid to speak up on their behalf.

Britney Spears once fired her nanny after her son, Preston, was injured under their watch.

According to TODAY, in April 2006, Spears made the decision to get rid of her eldest son, Preston's, nanny.

While under his nanny's care, Preston reportedly fell from a high chair, which sent Spears into a panicked frenzy.

At the time of the incident, a source told InTouch Weekly, via TODAY, that the pop singer had been "hiding out and depressed" since her son's slight head injury after falling from the high chair.

"She wanted to be a mother and thought she could snap her fingers and be the perfect mom," the source told the publication. "But Britney is learning the hard way that being a good mother is something you always have to work at."

Following the traumatic event, Spears also reportedly hired a doctor to advise her on the best ways to keep her son safe.

"The doctor advised her not to leave Preston on any high surfaces where he could roll off," the source continued, adding that Spears was impressed by the doctor's advice, so much so that she tried to hire him full-time.

The source also claimed that childcare had put a strain on Spears' marriage with Federline.

The former couple had allegedly gotten into a fight over whether to attend an event Federline was hosting in Las Vegas that same month.

"Kevin wanted Britney to stay out that night, but she refused," the source alleged. "She wanted to stay at the hotel with the baby because she felt uncomfortable leaving him with the nanny."

Britney Spears recently shared a tribute to her estranged sons.

For Spears' 41st birthday in early December 2022, the pop singer shared a touching message dedicated to her two sons — whom she's been recently estranged from.

Spears took to Instagram to share a shoutout to her sons, after not having seen them in recent months following a public fallout.

"To both my boys ... I love you ... I would die for you!!! Godspeed my precious hearts!!! I would give anything just to touch your face!!! I send my love," the "Lucky" singer wrote in separate posts dedicated to each son.

In August 2022, Federline told The Daily Mail that he and Spears' sons were avoiding seeing their mother due to their discomfort with the images she'd post on social media following the end of her decades-long conservatorship.

