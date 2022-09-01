Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Allegedly Fired Their Nanny After Just Two Days

Since the birth of their first child, Archie, in 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced many rumors about their relationship with nannies and carers for their kids.

Now, Meghan appears to be subtly setting the record straight about their staff.

In 2020, a tell-all book claimed Meghan and Harry let their nanny go in a swift manner.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of firing a nanny on her second night.

The book, “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family,” alleged that Archie’s night nurse didn’t meet the royal standards.

“Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional and irresponsible,” co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explain, via People Magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex employed a night nurse who was alleged to have done “a fine job," but following the experience with their first nanny, "neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly."

A few weeks later, Meghan and Harry decided to handle night duty themselves and enlist a nanny for daytime care.

Now, Meghan Markle has insisted they have a great relationship with a former nanny.

If the claims in the book are true, it seems that this incident was just an early bump in the road for the new parents who later found a good fit for their family.

In the Duchess’ first episode of her Spotify Podcast, Archetypes, she addressed nanny rumors and revealed that they did not have a high turnover of different nannies – a common speculation in the media during Archie’s early years.

Meghan referred to her and Harry’s “amazing nanny, Lauren” who she says was with the family until they moved to Canada in 2020.

Meghan also revealed a dramatic story that left Lauren “in floods of tears” during a Royal tour in South Africa.

During the tour, Archie was being looked after by the nanny when the couple received the news, “There's been a fire at the residence. There's been a fire in the baby's room."

"Our amazing nanny Lauren…was in floods of tears. She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap and she just said, you know what, let me go and get a snack from downstairs," Meghan described.

The nanny's decision to bring Archie with her downstairs saved the infant from being in the room where the fire broke out.

It is unclear if Meghan and Harry currently have a nanny.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Lilibet in 2021, has not mentioned whether they have a nanny now but, given their busy schedules and many projects we can probably assume the parents do have some help.

Annabelle Miller is a writer for YourTango based in Connecticut. She covers news, celebrity gossip, and pop culture topics.