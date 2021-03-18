Angelina Jolie Says She Has 'Proof' Of Brad Pitt's Alleged Domestic Violence

From the day they first met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were the "It Couple."

They were a trending topic before we knew what hashtags were. Every news story about them was devoured with unmitigated gusto.

And even though the couple left Pitt's broken marriage to former "Friends" star and current Aveeno spokeswoman Jennifer Aniston in their wake, time had seemed to proved kind to the dangerously in love and superhumanly sexy couple that earned the portmanteau "Brangelina," redefining their united superstar status.

But after a tumultuous relationship that resulted in a marriage and six children — three adopted, three biological — the fairytale, alas, came to an end when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, 2016.

And though the courts reverted Jolie and Pitt to "single" status on April 12, 2019 — leaving them legally free to marry who they please — their divorce proceedings continue to rage on.

Today, the word from the courtroom, thanks to newly filed documents, is that Jolie says she has evidence to back up her accusations of domestic violence against her Oscar-winning ex-husband.

What do we know about Angelina Jolie's new accusations against Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie filed new paperwork saying she can back up her allegations of domestic violence on March 12, 2021.

Jolie says that she plans to offer "proof and authority" that Pitt engaged in domestic violence against her.

She also filed a separate court document related to their minor children's testimony. No additional details, including details about the nature of the alleged domestic violence, have been released as of this writing.

A source close to the case says that the accusations are bogus.

"This is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her. Aside from the one accusation that she made in 2016 that was investigated and dismissed, there have never been any other records, police reports, or even accusations until it suited her case," a source close to the case told Entertainment Tonight.

Jolie has previously accused Pitt of child abuse.

Back in 2016, Pitt was reported to both the LA Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) after an incident that allegedly took place within the family on a private international flight. The FBI, who were involved due to the plane being mid-air at the time also investigated the incident.

Few details of what happened have been released to the public, with the FBI only willing to confirm that a "child welfare incident" had taken place between the actor and his son.

TMZ reported having received conflicting accounts of what actually went down from their sources. but it was believed there had been some kind of altercation between Pitt and then 15-year-old son Maddox in front of Jolie.

The name of the person who made the initial report has never been officially confirmed, though sources implied Angelina Jolie was the person who made the anonymous call to authorities.

After conducting their investigations, both agencies close their cases as unsubstantiated, with no charges were filed against the actor.

"In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter," the FBI said in their official statement.

Pitt has said he was hurt by the accusations.

"It is a drag to have certain things drug out in public and misconstrued," he told GQ.

"I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it," he continued. "And of course, it's not done with any kind of delicacy or insight — it's done to sell. And so you know the most sensational sells, and that's what they'll be subjected to, and that pains me.

"I worry more in my current situation about the slideshow my kids have. I want to make sure it's well-balanced."

Neither Brad Pitt nor Angelina Jolie has commented regarding the latest updates on the matter.

As of this writing, neither Brad Pitt nor Angelina Jolie, either individually or through their representatives, have released a statement regarding the latest filings.

For the sake of their children, we hope it can all be worked out amicably — and soon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, photographer, and publicist whose work has been featured in People, Teen Vogue, Us Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, and more.