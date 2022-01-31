Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Out With ASAP Rocky In First Photos Of Her Pregnancy

Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first child with ASAP Rocky.

The singer and the rapper stepped out and revealed their exciting news in New York over the weekend with Rihanna showing off her baby bump for the first time.

Rihanna, 33, wore a long pink jacket with her bump poking through while strolling with ASAP Rocky in his hometown.

The photos confirmed rumors that have been circulating for months after Rihanna was repeatedly seen out and about in baggy clothes that looked to be hiding a growing bump.

Rihanna is pregnant, debuts baby bump on stroll with boyfriend A$AP Rocky https://t.co/LxlpljXXtE pic.twitter.com/GaWLRm6u0k — Page Six (@PageSix) January 31, 2022

Fans will already be itching to know more about the upcoming arrival but it looks like the couple are still keeping the details under wraps.

When is Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby due?

No details have been shared about Rihanna's due date but it looks like she may be several months along — though every pregnancy is different so it's difficult to say.

This means Rihanna could be expected to give birth this summer.

Sources claim the singer was already showing a month ago while out at dinner in NYC.

“Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump,” an insider said. “At one point she got up and had to maneuver the bump around the side of the table!”

Fans thought Rihanna was hiding a baby bump back in November.

Rihanna was in Barbados to celebrate the birth of a republic in her home country as the island nation inaugurated its first president back in November.

Photos of Rihanna resting her hands on her stomach as she waited to receive an award at the ceremony have prompted the rumors.

Rihanna has been named the 11th National Hero of Barbados. She is the second woman to ever receive the honor and her title will now be:



The Right Honourable Robyn Rihanna Fenty. pic.twitter.com/hpKYM5CkRV — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 30, 2021

Given how prominent the singer's bump is just two months later, it's very possible she was in the early stages of her pregnancy here.

Sources claimed Rihanna told those close to her about the pregnancy.

Insiders in Barbados reported seeing the singer land on a private jet with a visible baby bump.

"Staff was told at her house, no drinking or smoking is allowed. [Rihanna] is pregnant, and wants to bring her baby in a healthy environment," said another Bajan source.

ASAP Rocky expressed excitement about starting a family with Rihanna. ​

After splitting from her billionaire ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January of 2020, it was rumored that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had started dating.

Since then, the rapper has referred to Rihanna as the love of his life and has opened up about having children.

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he shared. "Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

Rihanna has shut down pregnancy rumors in the past.

The singer is likely excited to finally confirm rumors that have plagued her on and off for years.

Back in October 2019, Rihanna was once again dogged by pregnancy rumors.

Speculation arose about her bun-in-the-oven state when she said, "I’m a Black woman. I come from a Black woman who came from a Black woman who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman" in an interview.

Apparently, that's all someone needs to say to make people think that they're pregnant because the word caught on like wildfire.

At the time, she shut down the rumors in an interview with "Vogue", in which she joked that she "looked forward to all the pregnancy rumors" once the interview went live.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.