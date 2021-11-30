Leaked Video Allegedly Shows 'Hamilton' Star Anthony Ramos Cheating On Jasmine Cephas Jones

‘Hamiliton’ star Anthony Ramos is facing some serious heat after a viral video alleges that Ramos cheated on his fiancée, Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The longtime couple and "Hamilton" co-stars are beloved by fans who are now left baffled wondering if the couple have broken up.

Ramos and Jones have been engaged since 2018 after dating since 2014.

Did Anthony Ramos cheat on Jasmine Cephas Jones?

The couple are trending on Twitter after a video appeared to show Ramos getting cozy with another woman.

The clip originated in a TikTok storytime that was shared by a dancer who claimed she saw two people at a club who were “sitting on stage, tipping the dancers, and being all over each other.”

so this is the where they got the anthony ramos video pic.twitter.com/Vsnm2Y7b3I — alista :) (@MLGflower) November 30, 2021

The dancer said she recognized the guy and Googled him, realizing that it was actually Ramos and the girl beside him wasn’t his long-time partner, Cephas Jones.

The original video has since been made private, and the TikToker didn’t show Ramos’s name, but she did allude to it being the actor after posting an interview he did with People magazine back in June in which he talked about Jones.

Jasmine Cephas Jones deleted a post about Anthony Ramos amid breakup rumors.

Immediately after the clip started circulating online, fans were quick to notice that Jones had deleted her recent Instagram post that she’d shared for Ramos’s birthday on Nov. 1.

In the deleted post, Jones wrote in the caption: “Keep defying the odds. Grateful to witness your growth, passion, and love on this whirlwind of a journey called life. This is 30 bay bayyyyyy. Happy Birthday, I love you.”

Fans of the twoare devastated at the rumors that Ramos might have cheated on Jones, as the two were a very beloved couple.

Ramos and Jones seemingly met back in 2014 while appearing in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton.’

The two often posted each other on their social media pages, with Ramos sharing his love for Jones in an Instagram post back in 2017 celebrating their second anniversary.

“She's incredible. Blessed to be able to see that smile almost everyday and watch all of the different phases of your hair,” Ramos wrote. “Love you beautiful. You are the [bomb].com.”

anthony ramos and jasmine cephas-jones. BEEN TOGETHER SINCE THE HAMILTON WORKSHOPS??? pic.twitter.com/IkZSfWzPWG — nawal devito-platt (@nels_png) November 30, 2021

Ramos proposed to Jones on Christmas Eve in 2018 after working on the proposal for months, even shopping for wedding rings as early as March of 2017.

The proposal included all of Jones’s family after he popped the question in front of one of her favorite castles in England, Arundel Castle.

Jones announced her engagement to fans in January 2019, writing on Instagram that the proposal “brought tears to my eyes.”

Ramos had also shared the exciting news, posting a selfie of him and his fiancée in front of the Eiffel Tower as she flashed her ring to the camera.

It in unclear if Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones have broken up.

Though Twitter seems convinced the actors is a cheater, it's possible the pair called it quits in private.

In the June interview with People magazine, the ‘In The Heights’ star described Jones as a “rock” and “a pillar.”

"I'm truly just eternally grateful for her, man," he added, noting that he loved how the two were thriving together in their careers.

The couple’s last public appearance together was back in June of this year when Ramos supported Jones at the premiere of her new show ‘Blindspotting.’

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.