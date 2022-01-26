Khloe Kardashian & Kendall Jenner May Have Accidentally Revealed The Gender Of Kylie Jenner’s Baby

Candid photos taken of Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner out shopping one day might have accidentally given fans another clue at the gender of Kylie Jenner’s new baby.

However, it’s not what the fans have been expecting so far.

The youngest Kar/Jenner is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott and is likely due anyday now — though many believe she has already secretly given birth.

Kylie has been coy about much of her pregnancy but fans now think they've figured out the sex of the baby.

Is Kylie Jenner having a boy or a girl?

Kylie has not shared what the baby’s gender is going to be, so many fans are wondering if Khloe and Kendall might have accidentally spoiled the news before Kylie told the world herself.

However, these latest hints aren’t matching up to the previous ones that fans have speculated over, so which is it going to be?

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have been out shopping for pink baby dolls.

Most recently, we’re seeing possible hints from her sisters, who were caught out, shopping for baby items.

With bits of pink peeking out of their bags, we see Khloe and Kendall shopping for cute little baby dolls all dressed in pink.

CANDIDS: Khloé Kardashian e Kendall Jenner fazendo compras em Los Angeles, Califórnia | 23 de janeiro. pic.twitter.com/tpipBQ7KAw — Mídia Access (@MidiaAccess) January 24, 2022

Amid the shopping excursion, the two chatted and supposedly video called their mother, perhaps consulting her about buying a gift for their niece or nephew.

Could these pictures mean Kylie is expecting a girl? Many fans think it might.

After all, it seemed like all the items they looked at were designed for young girls.

But, of course, toys don't have gender and the items could be for any of the other Kardashian cousins — including Khloe's own daughter True.

Fans thought Kylie Jenner was hinting that she was having a boy.

All the way back in September many fans thought they had it figured out when they speculated Kylie was dropping subtle hints in promotional photos for her new baby care brand, Kylie Baby.

In the photo, Kylie and her 3-year-old daughter Stormi posed together in all blue — Kylie in a pale blue dress and Stormi in a robe of the same shade.

Many people thought that their choice to wear powder blue was them hinting at her second baby’s gender.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Considering that powder blue is traditionally the color associated with baby boys, many people took this to mean Kylie’s second baby is going to be a boy.

Kylie Jenner hinted she was expecting a boy another time too.

Going back even further, some people thought she was already hinting that baby two would be a little boy all the way back in August.

In a photo of her daughter, Stormi, that she posted, she captioned it simply: “favorite girl.”

At the end of the caption, she signed off with a little blue heart emoji.

Many took notice to the caption, wondering if Kylie said “favorite girl” because she already knew her next child would be a boy, not a girl. Some even thought that the blue heart was another clue, hinting that she is pregnant with a boy through the color choice.

While at first glance it looks like Khloe and Kendall revealed something, they’ve actually reopened the whole debate.

With so many people already convinced that baby number two would be a little boy, Khloe and Kendall’s shopping trip throws more confusion than answers into the mix, all things considered.

Many fans thought the answer was already revealed in the hints on Kylie’s Instagram, so this contradicting shopping trip only brought attention back to the question.

Who knows? Maybe they’ve brought our attention back to it because Kylie and Travis are soon planning to reveal it to us?

Amanda Hartmann is a writer and editorial intern who writes on various topics such as entertainment and news.