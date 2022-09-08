Lana Rhoades Drops More Clues About Which NBA Player Is The Father Of Her Son

Lana Rhoades has put his baby's father on blast as fans continue to speculate which NBA player is her child's dad.

The former adult film star and influencer first announced that she was pregnant back in June 2021 after posting a since-deleted photo of a sonogram next to some flowers with the caption: "This is the announcement." Her son, Milo, was born in early 2022.

But the identity and name of her son's father have remained a mystery for fans.

Who is Lana Rhoades' baby's dad?

Rhoades has never named Milo's dad publicly but clues have caused fans to suspect the father may be Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Rhoades' ex Mike Majlak or even serial womanizer Tristan Thompson.

Majlak, who dated Rhoades on and off for years until breaking up in February 2021, has confirmed that he is not the father.

Here is what we know about other facts Rhoades has confirmed and what theories fans have formed.

Lana Rhoades confirmed her son's father is an NBA player.

In a now-deleted TikTok video posted earlier this month, Rhoades seemingly called out the unnamed NBA player while holding her son.

While miming along with the original audio of the video, Rhoades added her own captions that read, "I swear to God I thought NBA players were nice guys. Next thing you know, I'm pregnant, and he told me to go f-k myself."

Fans think Logan Paul confirmed Kevin Durant is the father of Lana Rhoades' child.

Days before Rhoades shared this TikTok, Logan Paul — who co-hosts his podcast "Impaulsive" with Majlak — dropped another hint about the identity of the father.

While speaking to Charlamagne Tha God, Majlak stated that Rhoades has a child with a "big-time NBA player."

When Charlamagne asks who, Paul quickly states a name — that is bleeped out — before the radio host appears shocked.

Fans suspected that, due to how quickly Paul states the name, he used Durant's nickname "KD."

Lana Rhoades stated that she was dating a Brooklyn Nets player.

Before announcing her pregnancy, Rhoades spoke about her dating life on her podcast "3 Girls 1 Kitchen" back in June 2021.

The OnlyFans star stated that she'd been on a date with a basketball player, noting that he played for the Nets and was a Libra.

Fans immediately began to theorize that she was referring to Durant, who plays for the Nets, and was the only Libra on the team at the time.

She did state that the NBA player was "boring" and brought a "backup date" so it's unclear if their relationship progressed.

Other clues suggest Blake Griffin is Lana Rhoades' baby daddy.

Rhoades later admitted in the same podcast episode where she spoke about the date with the unnamed NBA player, that the man she'd been on a date with already had children, leading many to believe it could be Blake Griffin, who also played for the Nets but isn't a Libra.

Griffin does have two children with his ex-fiancée Brynn Cameron, while Durant has none.

Other people presumed it could be Tristan Thompson, who also already has children, but doesn't play for the Nets. The theory about Thompson came about after the TikTok video Rhoades posted where she called out the father of her son for not being in her son's life.

Fans pointed out that Thompson could be doing the same thing to Rhoades' son as he did to his most recent child that was born, following reports that Thompson has not yet met his son, Theo, and reportedly isn't involved in his life.

