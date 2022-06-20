Entertainment And News

Tristan Thomspon Still Has Not Paid Child Support For His Son Amid Pre-Father’s Day Lunch With Khloe Kardashian

By Nia Tipton — Written on Jun 20, 2022

Photo: Instagram
Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Maralee Nichols, Theo Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were publicly spotted out for the first time since Thompson's paternity scandal was played out on "The Kardashians."

The two were spotted enjoying an outing one day before Father's Day with their daughter, True.

In a series of paparazzi photos, Thompson and Kardashian were seen in Calabasas, along with several members of Kardashian's family, for a pre-Father's Day lunch.

Thompson can be seen walking alongside Kardashian as he held True in his arms, as well as one photo where the two exes are pictured embracing while standing outside of an SUV.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Fans React To Resurfaced Note She Wrote Tristan Thompson The Night He Cheated On Her

Tristan Thompson allegedly still has not met his baby with Maralee Nichols.

Amid the Father's Day celebration with his daughter, there are still reports that Thompson has not sent child support payments for his son, Theo, with Nichols, nor has he met his son.

A source told US Weekly that the NBA player has "no immediate plans" to meet Theo. 

“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” the source said. “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

RELATED: Maralee Nichols Alleges Tristan Thompson Has Done 'Nothing' To Financially Support Their Son

Along with refusing to see his son, who was born in December 2021, Thompson doesn't keep in contact with Nichols and hasn't sent her any money for child support.

Previously, Nichols demanded that Thompson pay $47,000 a month and $1 million in legal fees, after filing new paperwork in early March 2022.

In the court documents, Nichols claimed that Thompson has an "income of $9.7 million alone," and requested a "guideline monthly child support of $47,424.”

She maintains that her son "and I are living at a far depressed standard of living than Tristan," and said her "expenses will resume once Theo gets older and Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.” 

"I have made a tremendous effort to reduce my spending. Previously, my average month’s expenses for clothing were in excess of $5,000 a month," the court documents read, adding that Thompson lives a "lavish celebrity lifestyle" while she has reportedly been living in an apartment with a roommate.

According to US Weekly, Thompson "keeps delaying court appearances, and has been doing everything he can to avoid a face-off with Maralee in court.”

"[Tristan] just wants this to quietly go away and for it to be resolved without him having to pay a lot in child support,” the source continued.

Related Stories From YourTango:

'My Boyfriend Is Cheating On Me With An 18-Year-Old & I Don't Know How To Respond'
‘My Wife Came Out As Gay & I Can’t Help But Hate Her’ — Man Opens Up About Conflicted Feelings Amid His Divorce
Private Investigator Hired To Catch Cheaters Reveals What Red Flags To Look Out For

Nichols first sued Thompson back in December 2021, after she claimed he fathered their newborn son. After initially denying the claims, in January 2022 Thompson confirmed the paternity results.

The paternity lawsuit and child support case Nichols filed in Texas was dismissed in December 2021, but a judge ruled that the California case would move forward.

Thompson's legal team has continuously pushed back court dates, a source telling US Weekly, "They were also unable to make a proposed court date, pushing matters back further. Everything is therefore still in limbo.”

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About How It Felt To Learn Of Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal From Kim Kardashian

More for You on YourTango:

Did OJ Simpson's Son Jason Kill Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman?
11 Strict Rules That Elon Musk Allegedly Makes His Girlfriends & Wives Follow
Justin Bieber Suspected As The Father Of Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign (Instead Of Scott Disick)
Amber Heard Accused Of Using Elon Musk Embryos Against His Will To Have Her Baby

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!